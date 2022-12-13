Read full article on original website
southsoundbiz.com
New Pierce Directory Features 200 BIPOC-, Women-, Veteran-Owned Businesses
An online directory launched this week that features BIPOC-, women-, and veteran-owned small businesses started by graduates of the Pierce County Business Accelerator program. The directory, featuring 200 businesses, is searchable by business location and category, and it includes an interactive map. The map shows businesses that have physical locations, not in-home businesses.
Rust Mansion to Be Listed on Sotheby’s Virtual Auction Platform
The recently restored Rust Mansion soon will be one of the premium properties listed on Sotheby’s worldwide concierge auction website. Listing broker Michael Morrison of Tacoma-based Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty said inclusion on Sotheby’s auction platform is a boon for the historic home and the surrounding community.
Washington Employers Shine in Annual Association of Washington Business Awards Ceremony
Washington is fortunate to be a state filled with strong, resilient, and innovative employers. We were reminded of that last month during the annual Association of Washington Business awards ceremony in Tacoma. AWB handed out a record 13 awards at the Evening of Excellence gala Nov. 17 in categories ranging...
Premera Blue Cross HMO to Debut in Pierce, Thurston Counties
Premera subsidiary Premera Blue Cross HMO is launching in January a new health plan for Washington state residents that will offer personalized health care with simplified experiences for employees and employers. Premera Blue Cross HMO will initially be available to employers with staff living or working in Pierce, Thurston, and...
Kidder Mathews Brokers Sale of Highland Green Apartments in Kent
Independent commercial real estate firm Kidder Mathews arranged the $23.5 million sale of Highland Green Apartments in Kent, the firm announced recently. The seller was a private family that owned the property for more than 20 years. Dylan Simon, Brandon Lawler, and Jerrid Anderson of the Simon and Anderson team — a multifamily investment group based in Kidder Mathews’ Seattle headquarters — represented the seller.
