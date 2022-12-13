Read full article on original website
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Christopher Francis
Christopher Stephen Francis, 48, of Vineyard Haven, passed away unexpectedly on October 13, 2022. Born in New Bedford, the son of Stephen Francis of Vineyard Haven and the late Colleen Ann (Davis) Francis, he had resided on Martha’s Vineyard for the past 20 years. He was a graduate of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Exit, stage left
Katharine Cornell must be rolling over in her grave. Cornell, a star of theatrical performances during the 20th century and a seasonal resident of the Island, was the benefactor for the Katharine Cornell Theater, which is located on the second floor of Tisbury Town Hall. She also commissioned the majestic Stan Murphy murals inside on the auditorium walls.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Colleen Francis
Colleen Ann (Davis) Francis, 69, of Vineyard Haven, passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2022 at home. She was the wife of Stephen Francis with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. Born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late Gerald and Theresa (Connor) Davis, she had resided in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Respiratory illness cases rising on Martha’s Vineyard
The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health issued a warning for Islanders to be cautious of various respiratory diseases this winter. These include COVID-19, flu (also known as influenza), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). “All around the country, we are seeing unusually high frequency and severity of multiple respiratory illnesses....
Comments / 0