Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Rhode Island
Curious as to where you can cool off during the warm summer months in the Ocean State? Let’s take a look at the best swimming holes in Rhode Island. Little Nini Pond, which is frequently less crowded, is the ideal location for travelers looking for a peaceful, pleasant summer adventure. The spring-fed Little Nini Pond, located in the 227-acre Ninigret Park, has a number of amenities perfect for outdoor sports. The beach gazebo also has barbecue grills and picnic tables, which are well-known among the residents for hosting children’s parties. The park also has other amenities like a dog park, a disc golf course, and a playground.
New London County crews prepare for nor'easter
NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
zip06.com
Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’
Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
Valley Breeze
Anthony’s Jewelers owners’ mission: Be the opposite of Scrooge
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Anthony and Jeff Manzo have built a holiday season landmark in the center of town, selling jewelry from Anthony’s Jewelers at 1525 Mineral Spring Ave. for 40 years. But it’s the behind-the-scenes giving that gets them most excited at this time of year, said Anthony,...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires
The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
Mysterious Mountain Of Mattresses Leads To Investigation In Massachusetts
An investigation has been launched after 21 mattresses were mysteriously found in Massachusetts.
ABC6.com
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 years
Ames Department Stores are making a comeback and the company has posted a message on its website, announcing the return of its stores in early 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT
New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
fallriverreporter.com
The bells are ringing once again at St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, and that’s not all
What was once a familiar sound in the south end of Fall River can be heard once again. According to St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, the long silent bells are ringing as of Wednesday. Through the generosity of many benefactors, the bells of St. Anne are heard, once...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston Senior Center director fired
Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
Local coffee syrup business returns after 20 years
For generations, Silmo Coffee Syrup was a staple in New Bedford homes.
rinewstoday.com
Jack’s Angle: the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center – Jack Partridge
While local news about Pawtucket has focused on the prospect for a soccer stadium, quietly RIDOT and RIPTA have been moving forward on the new Pawtucket – Central Falls Transit Center. Now, what we got here is an interesting story. For almost a hundred years, trains stopped in Pawtucket...
independentri.com
South Kingstown votes to go back to drawing board for marijuana regulations
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — New proposed regulations for governing the sale of recreational marijuana have drawn enough opposition from some residents that the Town Council wants another review of the proposed rules. The Town Council Monday night heard various comments in which residents asked the town to reconsider approaches...
Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income
I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
