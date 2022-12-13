ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Rhode Island

Curious as to where you can cool off during the warm summer months in the Ocean State? Let’s take a look at the best swimming holes in Rhode Island. Little Nini Pond, which is frequently less crowded, is the ideal location for travelers looking for a peaceful, pleasant summer adventure. The spring-fed Little Nini Pond, located in the 227-acre Ninigret Park, has a number of amenities perfect for outdoor sports. The beach gazebo also has barbecue grills and picnic tables, which are well-known among the residents for hosting children’s parties. The park also has other amenities like a dog park, a disc golf course, and a playground.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FOX 61

New London County crews prepare for nor'easter

NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
zip06.com

Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’

Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires

The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
FALL RIVER, MA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT

New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
NEW HAVEN, CT
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Senior Center director fired

Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
JOHNSTON, RI
FUN 107

Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income

I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
