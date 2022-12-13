ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

PennLive.com

Man hit co-worker with a gun at a Pa. restaurant: police

A man pulled a gun on a co-worker and then attacked her Wednesday afternoon in a Northampton County restaurant, Pennsylvania State Police said. Kendall Brantley, 48, of Easton, is facing five charges, including a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brantley was arraigned Thursday morning and sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10% of $100,000 bail.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. daycare worker charged with assaulting toddler: police

A worker at an Easton daycare program is accused of roughly handling a toddler, according to police. The worker at the program at the Third Street Alliance for Women and Children tried to force feed a 17-month-old girl, yanked her by the arm from her chair, then slammed her down on her rear end twice, police said.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged in assault of co-worker at Easton area restaurant

WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A man is accused of threatening his co-worker with a gun then hitting her with it at a restaurant in Northampton County. Kendall Brantley, 48, is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and more in the incident Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., state police say.
EASTON, PA
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Woman shot in Bethlehem over weekend dies in hospital, DA says

A 21-year-old East Stroudsburg woman who was shot Saturday afternoon in Bethlehem has died, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reported Wednesday afternoon. Jani Bostic was treated at an area hospital after being wounded in the head just before 3 p.m. as she sat in the driver’s seat of her blue Kia Forte in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, Houck said. She was pronounced dead at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Houck said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Man faces life in prison for gun and drug charges

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man faces life in prison after a grand jury indicted him on drug trafficking, firearm, and lying to a federal agent charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ernesto Richards, 46, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
Main Line Media News

Norristown man convicted of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend in 1980

NORRISTOWN — During an angry outburst, a Norristown man shouted obscenities and called jurors “racists” after they convicted him of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in 1980. “You (expletives) didn’t even deliberate. Racist (expletives),” 76-year-old Robert Fisher shouted in the Montgomery County courtroom Wednesday as...
NORRISTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

