Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Thrown, Robbed At Bucks Cannabis Dispensary: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for the suspect who mugged a woman outside a marijuana store. The victim was walking near Liberty Cannabis at 4201 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem at around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 when an unknown man threw her into the store window, township police said.
Man faces homicide by vehicle counts in crash that killed Lehigh County man
A 20-year-old Allentown man is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and several related counts after a nearly yearlong investigation into a three-vehicle crash Dec. 19, 2021, in Upper Macungie Township that took the life of a 47-year-old township man, authorities report. John Fifield at 6:26...
Man hit co-worker with a gun at a Pa. restaurant: police
A man pulled a gun on a co-worker and then attacked her Wednesday afternoon in a Northampton County restaurant, Pennsylvania State Police said. Kendall Brantley, 48, of Easton, is facing five charges, including a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brantley was arraigned Thursday morning and sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10% of $100,000 bail.
Man arrested after picking up 46 pounds of weed in Pa., authorities say
A 52-year-old New York City man was arrested Monday in the Bethlehem area after picking a shipment containing 46 pounds of marijuana, the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office reports. Another law enforcement agency told an attorney general’s agent who works out of Allentown on drug cases that the shipment was...
Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
Pennsylvania man accused of killing wife, then dismembering her body
SELLERSVILLE, Pennsylvania — A Pennsylvania man is accused of killing his wife, then dismembering her body before burying parts of her remains in two places, authorities said Thursday. Stephen Capaldi, 57, of Sellersville, has been charged with killing 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi inside their home on Oct. 10, WPVI-TV...
Pa. daycare worker charged with assaulting toddler: police
A worker at an Easton daycare program is accused of roughly handling a toddler, according to police. The worker at the program at the Third Street Alliance for Women and Children tried to force feed a 17-month-old girl, yanked her by the arm from her chair, then slammed her down on her rear end twice, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in assault of co-worker at Easton area restaurant
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A man is accused of threatening his co-worker with a gun then hitting her with it at a restaurant in Northampton County. Kendall Brantley, 48, is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and more in the incident Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., state police say.
Police looking for driver who hit person in Lehigh County and fled
Police are looking for a driver that hit a pedestrian Thursday evening in Lehigh County and fled, leaving the injured victim at the scene. The crash was on MacArthur Road south, between Schadt Avenue and Mickley Road, in Whitehall Township. Township police said the victim suffered serious injuries in the...
Attorney Brian Panella will run for Northampton County judge
Attorney Brian Panella has announced his candidacy for Northampton County judge. He will seek to fill the vacancy created when Judge Stephen G. Baratta retires at the end of the year, according to an email his campaign sent Thursday. “Voters can be confident that Brian Panella will be tough but...
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
Main Line Media News
Suspect arrested in shooting of girl 3 weeks ago at birthday party in Berks
Editor’s note: The original version of this story was updated after it was learned the suspect was apprehended by U.S. marshals in Philadelphia–information that wasn’t available when it was first published. A Philadelphia man who was wanted in the Nov. 26 shooting of an 11-year-old girl in...
Inmate accused of smuggling meth and crack into Monroe County’s prison
A woman sent to prison for allegedly failing a drug test while on probation in Monroe County is now facing more serious charges after allegedly smuggling methamphetamine and crack into the facility. On Dec. 7, Ashley Wheelis, 33, of Stroudsburg, was arrested by Monroe County Probation after meeting with her...
Woman shot in Bethlehem over weekend dies in hospital, DA says
A 21-year-old East Stroudsburg woman who was shot Saturday afternoon in Bethlehem has died, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reported Wednesday afternoon. Jani Bostic was treated at an area hospital after being wounded in the head just before 3 p.m. as she sat in the driver’s seat of her blue Kia Forte in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, Houck said. She was pronounced dead at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Houck said.
Monroe County woman shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. The Lehigh County coroner says 21-year-old Jani Bostic from the East Stroudsburg area was shot on Saturday. She was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Muhlenberg. The...
Man faces life in prison for gun and drug charges
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man faces life in prison after a grand jury indicted him on drug trafficking, firearm, and lying to a federal agent charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ernesto Richards, 46, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for […]
East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
Man charged after $300K in cocaine, $50K cash seized during drug investigation
Narcotics officials on Wednesday announced a 29-year-old man was indicted after 13 pounds of cocaine and over $50,000 in cash were seized from his car in November.
Main Line Media News
Norristown man convicted of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend in 1980
NORRISTOWN — During an angry outburst, a Norristown man shouted obscenities and called jurors “racists” after they convicted him of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in 1980. “You (expletives) didn’t even deliberate. Racist (expletives),” 76-year-old Robert Fisher shouted in the Montgomery County courtroom Wednesday as...
WGAL
Boyfriend, girlfriend accused of breaking into home in Lancaster Township
LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a boyfriend and girlfriend broke into a home last week in Lancaster Township, Lancaster County. Josean Maldonado, 22, and Nyaijha Lanae Jones, 19, are accused of breaking into a home on the 300 block of Dickens Drive on the morning of Dec. 8.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 6