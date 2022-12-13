Read full article on original website
Older or High-Risk Patients With Newly Diagnosed AML May Respond Well to Triplet Therapy
Researchers observed encouraging response rates in older or high-risk patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) when treated with the triplet combination therapy of azacitidine, venetoclax, and magrolimab in a phase I/II trial, according to new findings presented by Daver et al at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract 61). The patients involved in the study demonstrated an 80% overall response rate, and the median overall survival was not yet reached at a median follow-up of 9.2 months.
Adavosertib in Refractory Solid Tumors With CCNE1 Amplification
In a phase II trial reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Fu et al found that the WEE1 kinase inhibitor adavosertib was active in patients with refractory solid tumors with CCNE1 amplification, with evidence of increased activity in epithelial ovarian cancer. Study Details. In the trial, 30 eligible patients...
Study Reports Activity With Oncolytic Vaccine Plus Pembrolizumab in BCG-Unresponsive Bladder Cancer
An oncolytic therapy delivered within the urinary bladder in combination with pembrolizumab has yielded the “best results seen in the field” in patients with bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive bladder cancer, according to data presented during the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.1. Results of the...
TIL Therapy vs Ipilimumab in Advanced Melanoma
In a Dutch-Danish phase III trial reported in The New England Journal of Medicine, Rohaan et al found that tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy prolonged progression-free survival vs ipilimumab in patients with advanced melanoma. Study Details. The open-label trial included 168 patients (intention-to-teat [ITT] population) with unresectable stage IIIC or IV...
Impact of Geriatric Assessment and Management on Quality of Life and Other Outcomes in Older Patients With Cancer
In the Canadian 5C study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Puts et al found that a geriatric assessment and management intervention did not improve quality of life, unplanned health-care use, mortality, or toxicity compared with usual care in patients aged 70 years or older with cancer. Study Details.
Study Finds That Patients With Neuroendocrine Cancer and Doctors May Agree on Treatment Goals Only Half of the Time
Researchers revealed that patients with neuroendocrine cancer overwhelmingly prioritized quality of life over living longer, according to a new study published by Li et al in JNCCN–Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. The researchers surveyed 60 patients with advanced neuroendocrine tumors of gastrointestinal, pancreatic, thoracic, or unknown primary...
Chemotherapy-Free Regimen of Ponatinib and Blinatumomab May Be Effective for Patients With Newly Diagnosed Philadelphia Chromosome–Positive ALL
A new phase II trial demonstrated that the chemotherapy-free regimen of ponatinib and blinatumomab may have achieved high response rates and reduced the need for an allogeneic stem cell transplant for patients with recently diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome–positive (Ph+) acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), according to new findings presented by Short et al at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract 213).
MinimuMM-Seq Technique May Detect and Analyze Tumor Cells of Multiple Myeloma and Precursor Conditions From Blood Samples
The novel MinimuMM-seq technique may make it possible to detect tumor cells in individuals at higher risk for multiple myeloma, assess the risk of progression in patients with myeloma, and track genetic changes in tumor cells over time from a single blood sample, according to a new study published by Dutta et al in Cancer Discovery.
Venetoclax With Intensive Chemotherapy Regimen May Be Highly Effective in Younger Patients With Newly Diagnosed AML, High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome
A novel study evaluating the addition of venetoclax to the intensive chemotherapy treatment of cladribine, idarubicin, and cytarabine as a front-line therapy demonstrated high rates of disease control and remissions in younger patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), according to new findings presented by Reville et al at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract 709). In the phase II study, 96% of patients responded to treatment and 90% had no measurable disease detected in a bone marrow sample.
Scientists Map Genetic Evolution of CLL to Richter Transformation
Every year, up to 1% of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) have their disease transform into a far more aggressive cancer, a form of lymphoma known as Richter transformation. For the most part, the genomic changes that underlie this metamorphosis and push it forward have been obscure, hindering advances in treatment. In a new study presented by Parry et al at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract 633), scientists at Dana-Farber and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard traced these changes in unprecedented detail, revealing for the first time the genomic differences between CLL and Richter transformation, the molecular pathways by which Richter transformation emerges, and the existence of multiple subtypes of the disease.
Modakafusp Alfa May Be Effective at Treating Patients With Multiple Myeloma
The novel drug modakafusp alfa has shown early promise in combating relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to new findings presented by Vogl et al at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract 565). Background. Modakafusp alfa is a fusion protein that targets interferon—the pro-inflammatory hormone used...
