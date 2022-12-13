Read full article on original website
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
County’s Moroccan Community Cheers World Cup Team — “Morocco became the first African team in World Cup history to reach the semifinals following a victory against Portugal last week…More than 100 members of the local Moroccan community gathered on Wednesday afternoon to watch their home country’s match-up against Les Bleus at the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church” [DCist]
ffxnow.com
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons
Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
theburn.com
HomeGoods closing Ashburn store, moving focus to Leesburg
The news we expected appears to be coming true. The HomeGoods home decor store in Ashburn will be closing as a new HomeGoods store in Leesburg gets ready to open. The Burn first broke the news about the Leesburg HomeGoods store back in September. It’s taking over part of the former JoAnn Fabrics store space in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. Construction is already well underway.
tysonsreporter.com
McLean and Idylwood hit with delays in county leaf collections
With winter on the horizon, Fairfax County is still racing to suck up the last leafy vestiges of autumn. Specifically, the county’s crews have yet to pick up leaves in McLean and Idylwood, as a combination of staffing shortages, equipment issues and an early leaf fall have delayed collections, the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services acknowledged yesterday.
WTOP
Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy
After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
chainstoreage.com
Springfield Town Center in D.C. metro approved for hotel and apartments
PREIT’s plan to add residential components to its centers in high-density areas has moved one more step forward. The mall owner-operator has received unanimous approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for the development of 460 apartments and a 165-room hotel at Springfield Town Center in the Washington, D.C. metro.
Restaurant offers a new way to brunch in DMV
For those who may like breakfast or brunch.
theburn.com
The Local Cut in Purcellville unveils its new menu
Exciting news as a new Loudoun County restaurant shares a first look at its upcoming menu. We’re talking about The Local Cut, a locally-owned scratch kitchen concept coming to Purcellville. The new menu features cleverly named dishes such as a Tipsy Ribeye, Trash Can Nachos and a pasta dish...
restonnow.com
Gold’s Gym in Reston’s Plaza America to relocate
Gold’s Gym has a new resolution for the upcoming year in Reston. The gym, which is currently at 11674 Plaza America, will relocate early next year, a gym employee told FFXnow. It’s expected to move to space at 11830 Sunrise Valley Drive. The company did not immediately return...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Dad Steps Up as Loudoun’s New Christmas Light King
22,000 industrial grade Christmas lights. 25,000 steps in a single day over Thanksgiving weekend. And a year’s worth of planning, designing, building, and illuminating. That’s what goes into creating one of Loudoun’s top neighborhood holiday light shows. And for Kurt Hassler, the creative and tech mastermind behind Woodlea Hills Lights, it’s a labor of love.
This Charming Virginia Town Ranked One Of The Best Downtown Areas & Beat Major US Cities
A city's downtown area is typically the most popular destination with tons of things to do and restaurants to try. A travel website recently found that one small town outranked largely populated U.S. cities. Attractions of America listed what they feel are the top hotspots across the U.S. and found...
restonnow.com
Ashburn, Dulles Metro stations are busiest on Silver Line extension so far
The Metro stations at the Dulles International Airport and Ashburn have been the busiest stations since phase two of the Silver Line opened in the middle of November. So far, more than 60% of entries at the new stations happen during peak periods, according to Martha Coello, who works with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation’s special projects division.
hotelnewsresource.com
Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown Hotel Opens
IHG Hotels & Resorts today announced the grand opening of Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown. Located in the Mt. Vernon Triangle neighborhood, the hotel is steps away from iconic DC locations including, US Capitol, US Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Union Station, the National Mall, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and Capital One Arena.
WUSA
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Dec. 16-18
WASHINGTON — This weekend, Hannukah celebrations hit the DMV and Christmas events kick into high gear with the big day only a week away! There are plenty of festivities across the area to get in that last-minute holiday shopping, head to a party or live music, see beautiful lights, or experience a wintry cruise not too far in the coming days.
Washingtonian.com
PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November
This seven-bedroom Colonial stretches over 11,000 square feet on five acres of land and comes with eight bathrooms and two half-baths. There are also six wood-burning fireplaces, a theater, a screened porch, a deck, and a patio that leads to an outdoor fire pit, large swimming pool, and tennis court.
tysonsreporter.com
Vienna Town Council debates first potential pay raises in two decades
Vienna is considering more than doubling the salaries for mayor and town council going forward, but the current holders of those offices suggested they will aim lower amid still-high inflation, fears of a recession, and general economic uncertainty. At a conference session on Monday (Dec. 12), town staff proposed bumping...
Virginia Business
Potomac Yard Metro station set to open in May 2023
After more than two decades of planning, Alexandria’s Potomac Yard Metro station has a finalized opening date — May 2023 — according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which announced its plans Tuesday. The station, Metrorail’s 98th in the Washington, D.C., region, was originally set to...
WTOP
Arlington students will have longer summer break as part of 2023-24 calendar
Students in Arlington, Virginia, will have a longer summer and shorter winter break next year as part of the 2023-24 calendar the school board approved Thursday night. After weeks of planning and discussion, the board honed in on two options: One with the same start date as surrounding jurisdictions and a longer winter break, and another with a later start date and shorter winter break.
