wearegreenbay.com
Fill the Cruiser returns to Metro Mart in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Community Shelter, alongside local law enforcement, teamed up at Metro Mart on Lombardi Avenue to host Fill the Cruiser. Fill the Cruiser is an annual event where participants purchase a bag of non-perishable food items that will benefit local families in need during the holiday.
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
wearegreenbay.com
Two December deals save you big at Apricot Lane Boutique in Green Bay
(WFRV) – You can save big while shopping for people on your holiday list – and Apricot Lane Boutique gives you two chances for deals. Kim visited Local 5 Live with the latest trends to get you inspired before you shop, plus details on two December deals. Apricot...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
First major snowfall hits northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Thursday morning, several inches of wet, heavy snow blanketed northeast Wisconsin communities. The snow began for most around 2 a.m., and roads were hazardous for several hours for very-early morning commuters. By around 5:30 a.m., snowplow crews had cleared most major highways, although some local roads remained covered in snow […]
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unusual but true news
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smartwatches are usually powered by a battery with a USB cord that we misplaced so we found another one with the same kind of end and... OK, we’ve also seen watches powered by the tiny solar cells or by the movement of your wrist while you walk.
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Port family celebrates 30 years of caroling tradition, carried on by generations
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Bay Port Carolers celebrated 30 years of caroling by performing at the Brown County Courthouse. David Pufall started the singing tradition in 1992. “We just want music and singing to be a vital part of their life, it’s enrichment, it’s social, it’s creative,...
wearegreenbay.com
Badgers star running back Braelon Allen feeds 100+ kids in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen is already a star on the football field, but on Friday, he made sure he was a star off the field by helping local kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac. Allen, through...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Wally & Beaver
Meet Wally and Beaver! The two cuties were brought in by a good Samaritan who found them outside, along with their mother, not long after they were born. They were sent to a nice foster home for a little bit so that they could get big and strong. They are a little over two months now and ready to find their new family! They have been neutered, michrochipped, and vaccinated.
wearegreenbay.com
Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing: Sabbatical Brewing Co.
(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month and the latest from this popular spot, including how you can join them to bring in the New Year. Plus we meet Will Schneider and the Brew...
wearegreenbay.com
The Festival of Trees opens at the National Railroad Museum this weekend in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s a beautiful holiday display and it has pulled into the National Railroad Museum. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of how you can see more than 50 uniquely decorated Christmas trees, all set amongst the historical trains of the National Railroad Museum. Details from...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah Food Pantry partnership with Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin
(WFRV) – They are in the business of feeding people but just how far that reach goes may surprise you. Local 5 Live visited with Jeremy Pingle, Director of the Neenah Food Pantry with more on their partnership with Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin where their mission to allow members of the community to shop twice a month with dignity, and choose from a variety of meats, and fresh produce.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsinites prepare for winter activities after first snowstorm of season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s most recent snowfall is tempting snow lovers to use the ice to the best of their abilities. David Zeller has owned Zeller’s Ski and Sports for 30 years and says he receives tons of business during the winter. “Usually, your more...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing
You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
wearegreenbay.com
Dueling Christmas decorations hope to raise money for food pantries in Waupaca County
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – The fire and police departments are competing against each other with dueling Christmas light shows to raise more donations than ever before for Waupaca County food pantries. “This year, we stepped up our light shows,” explained Waupaca County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Malueg. “We want to...
WBAY Green Bay
Brice gets nearly 80 years for fatal stabbing, attack on bartender in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man won’t be eligible for parole for 79½ years for a fatal stabbing and an attack on a bartender in March 2021. For 24-year-old Wesley Brice, it’s more than likely a life sentence. Prosecutors say on March 15, 2021,...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh bar raises money to buy gifts for children in need
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Pete’s Garage Bar in Oshkosh is raising money to buy Christmas gifts for children in need. For every drink the bar sells during November and December, Pete’s puts one nickel toward buying presents for preschool-age children with the Headfirst program. The program benefits the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club and the Peace Lutheran Church.
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: Big variety of holiday performances
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported – more than 1,200 a week in Wisconsin in recent weeks, performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
