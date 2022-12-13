All Things Bama Podcast: Houston Still Has A Problem

The BamaCentral writers talk about the historic victory over Houston, then discuss Traeshon Holden taking his talents to Oregon.

Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast

On this week’s episode, Mason and Joey welcome our newest writer Austin Hannon, and we all discuss Alabama basketball’s win over the top-ranked Houston Cougars, along with the craziness that is the transfer portal.

