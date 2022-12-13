ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Things Bama Podcast: Houston Still Has A Problem

By Mason Smith
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

The BamaCentral writers talk about the historic victory over Houston, then discuss Traeshon Holden taking his talents to Oregon.

Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!

On this week’s episode, Mason and Joey welcome our newest writer Austin Hannon, and we all discuss Alabama basketball’s win over the top-ranked Houston Cougars, along with the craziness that is the transfer portal.

The Cast:

Joey Blackwell : Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith : The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Austin Hannon : Austin Hannon is the newest staff writer on the BamaCentral team, joining in December 2022. He graduated from The University of Alabama with a degree in sports media and brings a ton of journalism experience. Hannon is the former sports editor of The Crimson White, the University's school newspaper. He has covered Alabama football, men's basketball, baseball, women's basketball and women's soccer in his 3+ years of experience on the Crimson Tide beat.

Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?

Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
6-foot-8 OL Wilkin Formby ecstatic to start practicing with Alabama

Wilkin Formby will move in at the University of Alabama this week, and he will have an opportunity to experience the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl prep. Formby is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2023 offensive linemen commits. The Tuscaloosa native is also considered to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation. He said he feels blessed to be able to start practicing with Alabama this early.
Scarbinsky: What might have been if Auburn had answered Mike Leach

Mike Leach’s life moved people. His sudden, shocking passing at age 61 has done the same. A parade of voices from lives he lifted, often by just picking up the phone, has come forward to pay tribute to a man who turned curiosity, non-conformity and an affinity for putting the football in the air into an art form all his own.
