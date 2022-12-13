ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters

I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine

Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Opera House

The Opera House has always been a big community center, if for no other reason than it’s one of Boothbay Harbor’s largest buildings, located smack dab in the middle of town on one of our main thoroughfares. The builders knew what they were doing – high visibility and easy access. Eventually, the building, constructed as a meeting place for the local chapter of the Knights of Pythias, has taken on many new roles, from public roller skating rink, to basketball court, minstrel shows, and now a vibrant and successful venue for a multitude of community events.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Q97.9

Baby Names That Were the Most Popular in Maine This Year

Naming your newborn child can definitely be a stressful time. Trying to come up with the perfect name for your little one and also hope that they love it in the future. I can't tell you the hard time I had even just coming up with names for my younger brothers. In my case, my parents wanted to make sure their children's names all started with the same letter, so that limited the name pool, which was both a good and a bad thing.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Marcia Bradsell

Marcia Ann Van Dyke Bradsell died peacefully at her home in Boothbay Harbor, Dec. 13, 2022. Marcia was born at home on June 19, 1944. Her parents, Gerrit and Johanna Van Dyke, ran a celery farm in rural Hamilton, Michigan. She came from a big family encompassing three brothers and three sisters. All her siblings lived their lives in Michigan; Marcia was the family member with wanderlust. Marcia was brought up in the Reformed Church in America (RCA), and she considered this her home denomination throughout her life, even when attending – and active in – churches affiliated with other denominations.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Q97.9

This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night

Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
ROCKPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

110 years later: The Titanic's impact on Maine

MAINE, USA — Sinking 110 years ago, the RMS Titanic claimed more than 1,500 lives, and about seven of them were Mainers, one author writes. Malcolm Smith, the author of "Mainers on the Titanic," told NEWS CENTER Maine around 14 people from the Pine Tree State were on the vessel when it struck that fatal iceberg. Half of them survived, he said, most of them women.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”

There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Time well spent

Many times here, we have given kudos to Help Yourself Shelf, Feed Our Scholars and their volunteers and donors for their efforts to help people have enough food and other supplies. And St. Philip’s and First Congregational churches are ever deserving of praise for all they do for the community, like the Blue Christmas service being held again this year at First Congregational.
WISCASSET, ME
92 Moose

These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England

I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine

If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Highly Anticipated Japanese-Inspired Restaurant Opening in Portland’s Old Port

Bar Futo, a Japanese-inspired restaurant using binchotan-fired cooking opens Friday, December 16. There are a couple of things you should know. The team behind Bar Futo is Chef-Owner Jordan Rubin and Co-Owner Marisa Lewiecki–the nationally acclaimed team behind Portland's, beloved Mr. Tuna, and Crispy Gai. Bar Futo is located at 425 Fore Street in Portland (where Five Guys was located)
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy