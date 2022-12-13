ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weyauwega, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Holiday Spotlight: Sundara Inn and Spa

(WFRV) – Explore a true destination Inn and Spa and reset you mind, body, and soul. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at Sundara Inn and Spa where it’s no surprise several travel awards have been won. Make plans to head to Wisconsin Dells for this relaxing...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pork products recalled from Wisconsin sausage shop

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has released information about a sausage shop recalling products. Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged pork products sold wholesale, at retail, and at farmers markets. A...
RIO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah Food Pantry partnership with Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin

(WFRV) – They are in the business of feeding people but just how far that reach goes may surprise you. Local 5 Live visited with Jeremy Pingle, Director of the Neenah Food Pantry with more on their partnership with Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin where their mission to allow members of the community to shop twice a month with dignity, and choose from a variety of meats, and fresh produce.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Wally & Beaver

Meet Wally and Beaver! The two cuties were brought in by a good Samaritan who found them outside, along with their mother, not long after they were born. They were sent to a nice foster home for a little bit so that they could get big and strong. They are a little over two months now and ready to find their new family! They have been neutered, michrochipped, and vaccinated.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Gift Shop Moves To New Location

Ivy Trails Lakeshore has a new home in Manitowoc and they’re celebrating its opening. The family-owned small business has moved from downtown to a new location at 809 North 8th Street, which was formerly Louie’s Sporting Goods. Everyone is invited to attend their Grand Opening Celebration beginning today...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fill the Cruiser returns to Metro Mart in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Community Shelter, alongside local law enforcement, teamed up at Metro Mart on Lombardi Avenue to host Fill the Cruiser. Fill the Cruiser is an annual event where participants purchase a bag of non-perishable food items that will benefit local families in need during the holiday.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

College and Military nights at the Green Bay Gamblers

(WFRV) – Two fun theme nights are coming up at the Green Bay Gamblers games. Terry Charles stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at college night and Military night. Plus, details on how you can shop the team store. Get your tickets at gamblershockey.com and be...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday

The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: Big variety of holiday performances

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported – more than 1,200 a week in Wisconsin in recent weeks, performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh bar raises money to buy gifts for children in need

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Pete’s Garage Bar in Oshkosh is raising money to buy Christmas gifts for children in need. For every drink the bar sells during November and December, Pete’s puts one nickel toward buying presents for preschool-age children with the Headfirst program. The program benefits the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club and the Peace Lutheran Church.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Miss Wisconsin wins the 2023 Miss America competition

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFRV) – After three action-packed nights showcasing talents, interview skills, and social achievements, Grace Stanke from Wisconsin was named Miss America for 2023. The Wausau area native was awarded a $50,000 cash scholarship, the iconic Austrian Crystal emblazoned crown, and the life-changing title of Miss America 2023...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Daddy D Christmas’ 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Daddy D Productions was in prime form Wednesday night in the midst of a string of performances of its 2022 edition of “Daddy D Christmas.”. It was the first of six performances in the Green Bay show troupe’s “home,” Riverside Ballroom.
GREEN BAY, WI

