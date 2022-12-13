Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Sundara Inn and Spa
(WFRV) – Explore a true destination Inn and Spa and reset you mind, body, and soul. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at Sundara Inn and Spa where it’s no surprise several travel awards have been won. Make plans to head to Wisconsin Dells for this relaxing...
wearegreenbay.com
Two December deals save you big at Apricot Lane Boutique in Green Bay
(WFRV) – You can save big while shopping for people on your holiday list – and Apricot Lane Boutique gives you two chances for deals. Kim visited Local 5 Live with the latest trends to get you inspired before you shop, plus details on two December deals. Apricot...
wearegreenbay.com
Pork products recalled from Wisconsin sausage shop
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has released information about a sausage shop recalling products. Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged pork products sold wholesale, at retail, and at farmers markets. A...
wearegreenbay.com
Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing: Sabbatical Brewing Co.
(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month and the latest from this popular spot, including how you can join them to bring in the New Year. Plus we meet Will Schneider and the Brew...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah Food Pantry partnership with Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin
(WFRV) – They are in the business of feeding people but just how far that reach goes may surprise you. Local 5 Live visited with Jeremy Pingle, Director of the Neenah Food Pantry with more on their partnership with Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin where their mission to allow members of the community to shop twice a month with dignity, and choose from a variety of meats, and fresh produce.
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Wally & Beaver
Meet Wally and Beaver! The two cuties were brought in by a good Samaritan who found them outside, along with their mother, not long after they were born. They were sent to a nice foster home for a little bit so that they could get big and strong. They are a little over two months now and ready to find their new family! They have been neutered, michrochipped, and vaccinated.
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Port family celebrates 30 years of caroling tradition, carried on by generations
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Bay Port Carolers celebrated 30 years of caroling by performing at the Brown County Courthouse. David Pufall started the singing tradition in 1992. “We just want music and singing to be a vital part of their life, it’s enrichment, it’s social, it’s creative,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Gift Shop Moves To New Location
Ivy Trails Lakeshore has a new home in Manitowoc and they’re celebrating its opening. The family-owned small business has moved from downtown to a new location at 809 North 8th Street, which was formerly Louie’s Sporting Goods. Everyone is invited to attend their Grand Opening Celebration beginning today...
wearegreenbay.com
Fill the Cruiser returns to Metro Mart in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Community Shelter, alongside local law enforcement, teamed up at Metro Mart on Lombardi Avenue to host Fill the Cruiser. Fill the Cruiser is an annual event where participants purchase a bag of non-perishable food items that will benefit local families in need during the holiday.
wearegreenbay.com
The Festival of Trees opens at the National Railroad Museum this weekend in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s a beautiful holiday display and it has pulled into the National Railroad Museum. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of how you can see more than 50 uniquely decorated Christmas trees, all set amongst the historical trains of the National Railroad Museum. Details from...
wearegreenbay.com
College and Military nights at the Green Bay Gamblers
(WFRV) – Two fun theme nights are coming up at the Green Bay Gamblers games. Terry Charles stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at college night and Military night. Plus, details on how you can shop the team store. Get your tickets at gamblershockey.com and be...
wearegreenbay.com
Dueling Christmas decorations hope to raise money for food pantries in Waupaca County
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – The fire and police departments are competing against each other with dueling Christmas light shows to raise more donations than ever before for Waupaca County food pantries. “This year, we stepped up our light shows,” explained Waupaca County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Malueg. “We want to...
wearegreenbay.com
Los Angeles band The Sonic Universe join local bands in Greenville this weekend
(WFRV) – It’s a celebration of music happening tonight and tomorrow in Greenville. Just one of the bands playing is out of Los Angeles, Local 5 Live meets Alex and G with a listen to The Sonic Universe. They join local bands at StoneYard in Greenville this weekend.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition
Grace Stanke of Wausau, the current Miss Wisconsin, is making Wisconsin proud in the Miss America competition.
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: Big variety of holiday performances
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported – more than 1,200 a week in Wisconsin in recent weeks, performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh bar raises money to buy gifts for children in need
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Pete’s Garage Bar in Oshkosh is raising money to buy Christmas gifts for children in need. For every drink the bar sells during November and December, Pete’s puts one nickel toward buying presents for preschool-age children with the Headfirst program. The program benefits the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club and the Peace Lutheran Church.
wearegreenbay.com
Miss Wisconsin wins the 2023 Miss America competition
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFRV) – After three action-packed nights showcasing talents, interview skills, and social achievements, Grace Stanke from Wisconsin was named Miss America for 2023. The Wausau area native was awarded a $50,000 cash scholarship, the iconic Austrian Crystal emblazoned crown, and the life-changing title of Miss America 2023...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay paper mill is first in the world with Net Zero Water designation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packaging’s new mill, which went online in the summer of 2021, was recently honored with the UL’s Net Zero Water designation, becoming the first paper mill of its kind in the world to be honored for this sustainability achievement. It means...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Daddy D Christmas’ 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Daddy D Productions was in prime form Wednesday night in the midst of a string of performances of its 2022 edition of “Daddy D Christmas.”. It was the first of six performances in the Green Bay show troupe’s “home,” Riverside Ballroom.
Comments / 1