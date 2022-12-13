ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Fill the Cruiser returns to Metro Mart in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Community Shelter, alongside local law enforcement, teamed up at Metro Mart on Lombardi Avenue to host Fill the Cruiser. Fill the Cruiser is an annual event where participants purchase a bag of non-perishable food items that will benefit local families in need during the holiday.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Wally & Beaver

Meet Wally and Beaver! The two cuties were brought in by a good Samaritan who found them outside, along with their mother, not long after they were born. They were sent to a nice foster home for a little bit so that they could get big and strong. They are a little over two months now and ready to find their new family! They have been neutered, michrochipped, and vaccinated.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Daily Reporter

Residential team expands at H.J. Martin and Son

Aaron Hamning, Kaila Acker and Brandon Sorge have joined the Residential Department at H.J. Martin and Son’s Green Bay showroom as new hires, while Eric Krause has been promoted from Residential Flooring senior installer to Residential Flooring installation coordinator. Hamning has rejoined the H.J. Martin and Son team as...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing

You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
STURGEON BAY, WI
NBC26

Missing: Appleton adult man

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen on December 8. Robert A. Kraus is 67 and has some health conditions that may put him at an increased risk if he is not located.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday

The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah Food Pantry partnership with Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin

(WFRV) – They are in the business of feeding people but just how far that reach goes may surprise you. Local 5 Live visited with Jeremy Pingle, Director of the Neenah Food Pantry with more on their partnership with Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin where their mission to allow members of the community to shop twice a month with dignity, and choose from a variety of meats, and fresh produce.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: Big variety of holiday performances

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported – more than 1,200 a week in Wisconsin in recent weeks, performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Standoff on Green Bay's west side

After more than 7 hours, SWAT and K9s forced their way into the house. Drivers, be cautious in the morning. Areas seeing rain will see it freeze and switch over to snow as temperatures drop.
GREEN BAY, WI
waupacanow.com

Nuisance bear running amuck

A black bear is causing problems in a Waupaca subdivision. The neighborhood is at the end of South Western Avenue, past Little Wolf Automotive and the street branches off into three smaller lanes: Mead Drive, Charles Wright Drive and Sunridge Drive. Ald. Dmitri Martin, on behalf of Joni Radley, brought...
WAUPACA, WI
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Ice Shove, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson

I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80-mile-long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms, but big ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up. The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice are tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore or a shallow reef, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me, they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy