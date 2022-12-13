Read full article on original website
Menlo Park picks Jen Wolosin to serve as Mayor
Jen Wolosin, elected to the Menlo Park City Council in 2020, will take over the role of mayor in 2023 following a unanimous vote by the council on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Councilmember Cecilia Taylor will serve as vice mayor. Wolosin represents District 3, which covers Vintage Oaks, Linfield Oaks and...
Community briefs: Portola Valley bike build, Village Hub holiday party and more
Portola Valley residents Mario and Dona Wijtman hosted their annual charity bike build, known as the Alpine Chain Gang Bike Build, on Dec. 4, assembling 18 bikes along with other community members for the San Mateo County Police and Fire Department Toy and Book Drive. Participants either ordered bikes and...
What’s next for San Jose’s Columbus Park?
After clearing the city’s largest homeless camp around Columbus Park, San Jose is moving ahead with plans to revitalize the location and change its name. The 70-year-old park currently bares the name of the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, whose legacy is criticized due to his exploitation of Native Americans. After two rounds of public voting this year, San Jose opted for a new name to honor a local legend: former San Jose Mayor Janet Gray Hayes.
2023 Woodside Town Council takes shape
The Woodside Town Council ushered in Chris Shaw as Woodside's mayor for 2023, while it said goodbye to Sean Scott, whose council seat will not be on the ballot until 2024 due to redistricting. The Town Council voted in Shaw, who was next in line for mayor, to the role...
Portola Valley Planning Commissioner continues to recuse herself from housing element discussion
Incoming council member Judith Hasko is awaiting guidance from state political practices body. Portola Valley Planning Commissioner Judith Hasko expressed frustration on Dec. 7 with having to recuse herself from a discussion about the town's housing element — which the town is racing to complete by Jan. 31 — because of a potential conflict of interest. Residents have urged Hasko not to step back from the topic.
EXCLUSIVE: Novato police SWAT leader guns down neighbor's dog, releases video to defend actions
The dog had killed two chickens, but a police use of force expert says the officer -- who is head of the Novato SWAT team and their expert in de-escalation -- should not have opened fire as the dog's elderly owners looked on, horrified.
Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach
BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare. "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
Holiday Fund: St. Francis Center champions social safety net services for families in need
For 35 years, St. Francis Center, in partnership with the community, has helped provide thousands of very low-income families in Redwood City with the essential services they need to live with dignity and become self-sufficient members of the community. Located in the heart of the Fair Oaks neighborhood, St. Francis...
sfstandard.com
Lead Found in SF School’s Water Following Outcry Over Soil Discovery
Water faucets at Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School have elevated levels of lead, prompting their removal. The San Francisco Unified School District told staff on Tuesday that three of 11 faucets at the school showed “higher than the acceptable threshold of lead.” District spokesperson Laura Dudnick confirmed to The Standard the partial results.
Daily Californian
Human trafficking, aggravated assault reported at campus residence hall
UCPD is currently investigating a case of human trafficking and aggravated assault that occurred at a UC Berkeley student residence hall earlier this month, according to the UCPD crime log. The incident occurred on Dec. 3 at approximately midnight and was reported on Dec. 7 by a secondhand source. The...
climaterwc.com
San Mateo County awards three cities $2.4M to combat homelessness
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors today awarded three cities — Redwood City, Half Moon Bay and Millbrae — a total of $2.4 million to help end homelessness. Redwood City, where a 240-unit state-of-the-art Navigation Center providing housing and supportive services is under construction, will recieve $1.047 million to expand existing programs that steer individuals and families into shelters and services.
East Palo Alto breaks ground on University Avenue pedestrian overcrossing
New bridge will parallel the existing overpass across U.S. Highway 101. A long-awaited pedestrian-bicycle overcrossing that's expected to make for safe passage over U.S. Highway 101 at University Avenue in East Palo Alto broke ground on Friday. The University Avenue/101 Pedestrian Overcrossing Project, which will parallel but be separate from...
Man arrested for San Jose cold case homicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi. Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for […]
County supervisors approve $2.4M to take on homelessness in Redwood City, Millbrae, Half Moon Bay
The San Mateo Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded three cities in the county $2.4 million to help end homelessness. With the grants, Redwood City and Millbrae will expand existing programs that steer individuals and families experiencing homelessness into shelters and services, a spokesperson for the county said. Half Moon Bay will provide a safe parking area, with hygiene facilities and outreach services for people living in vehicles.
Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose. Police responded to […]
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
Northern California police sergeant shoots self in police station
A Northern California police sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Tiburon Police Department Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared […]
Suspect arrested after attempted burglary of Pacifica business: police
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after an attempted burglary overnight in Pacifica, police announced in a press release. The incident happened on the 400 block of Oceana Boulevard where police found shattered glass at the front door of a business. Around 1 a.m., police noticed suspicious activity near the corner of […]
Chinook salmon return to urban watershed in the Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- A growing number of wild Chinook salmon are turning up and spawning in a most unlikely place: an urban watershed in the South Bay.Steve Holmes used to fish for salmon in the wild rivers of Alaska. Now he gears up to help save the salmon in the polluted urban streams of Santa Clara County."This waterway, the Guadalupe watershed, is the furthest south on the North American continent where you have Chinook salmon coming into an urban setting to have a re-occurring spawning event each year," said Holmes, who founded the environmental non-profit, the South Bay Clean...
Where to see the best holiday lights in the Bay Area
A Santa Rosa winner from "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is going dark after this holiday season.
