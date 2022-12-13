Scarlett Johansson said in a recent interview that the reason she played so many “provocative” roles when she was young is because she was “groomed” to do so. “I kind of became, like, an ingénue,” Johansson told iHeartradio’s Table for Two podcast host Bruce Bozzi in an episode released on Tuesday, December 13. “Young girls like that are really objectified and that’s just a fact, so I think whatever box they’re put into, it sort of sets you on this trajectory for how your life will go. Now, obviously, women really are able to choose their own path,” she said.

2 DAYS AGO