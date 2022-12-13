Read full article on original website
Why Women Who Add These Steps To Their AM Routine Have Flawless Skin
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. We’re all trying to find ways to get clearer skin. However, everyone’s skin varies in sensitivity and texture, which means that there’s no one size fits all ...
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
Michelle Pfeiffer Has a Chic New Blunt Bob Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston’s Hairstylist
These days, that old beauty diktat that women should cut their hair once they reach a certain age—the famed “mom hair”—is rightly dismissed. Case in point: Michelle Pfeiffer. The 64-year-old actor has rocked everything from sun-kissed long locks to a blunt, directional lob—and looked damn good no matter the length.
Kate Middleton Hopped on the Sheer Dress Trend For Her Upcoming Christmas Special
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, just wore the sparkling sheer dress of our holiday party dreams. On December 11, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared a photo from the second annual Christmas special, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas. In the photo, the princess wore a sparkling red mid-length dress with sheer sleeves and delicate embellishments. In a second, behind-the-scenes photo shared on the royal couple's Instagram Story, Middleton can be seen pairing the dress with matching red pumps. Her hair was kept down in glossy loose waves and her makeup was kept minimal with a champagne smokey eye and soft pink lips.
Margot Robbie's Mom Joined Her on the Red Carpet, and People Cannot Believe How Similar They Look
Margot Robbie stepped out on the red carpet with her mother at the premiere of her latest film, Babylon, and sent the internet into meltdown. Fans were shocked by the uncanny similarity between the 32-year-old Academy Award-nominee and her 65-year-old physiotherapist mother following their appearance at the Los Angeles premiere.
Heidi Klum Wore an Otherworldly Transparent Gown to the Avatar Premiere
The Na'vi of Pandora wear mostly loincloths and beads, but for the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, the dress code required a little more glam. Heidi Klum took the opportunity to wear a gauzy, sculptural gown that looks like it's made of silk and mist, and it's somewhere between Hunger Games and Frozen. In a good way!
Katie Holmes Just Layered a Mini-Dress Over Baggy Jeans Like a True Y2K Celeb
Katie Holmes is out here pushing the limits of her style influencer status. On December 9, Holmes attended Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball wearing a look that's so Y2K, I don't even know what to do with myself. The former Dawson's Creek star walked the red carpet in a strapless blue mini-dress, which she wore over a pair of frayed straight-leg jeans and black sneakers. It's almost as if she looked at all the '90s and early 2000s trends that Gen Z brought back—from low-rise everything to mall girl slogan t-shirts—and said, “let me show you what it was really like back then.” Your move, Hailey Bieber!
Selena Gomez’s Comment on a TikTok About Her Relationship With Justin Bieber Sparks Fan Debate
Selena Gomez fans are not sure how to take the actor's latest TikTok comment. ICYMI: Gomez dated Justin Bieber on and off for nearly a decade before a brief Jelena renaissance from 2017 to 2018. Bieber went on to marry Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), while Gomez recorded “Lose You to Love Me” and called their breakup “the best thing that ever happened to me” in her recent documentary, My Mind and Me.
Brooke Shields Matched Her Daughters During Rare Group Red-Carpet Appearance
Brooke Shields was given a plus-two for the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. On December 9, the supermodel attended the New York City holiday celebration with her daughters: 19-year-old Rowan Francis and 16-year-old Grier Hammond. The trio arrived on the red carpet at Madison Square Garden in coordinated looks, though Grier went a little out of the box. The up-and-coming model wore a graphic black-and-white suit with sneakers and her hair pulled back in a slick ponytail. Her older sister opted for a similar hairstyle, wearing a cropped red blazer over a black bra and sparkling flared pants.
Dua Lipa Is Reportedly Dating Jack Harlow
Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Jack Harlow—her first relationship since her split from Anwar Hadid last year. Per Us Weekly, the hit-making pop star and rapper are “talking.”. “They like each other and are both excited to see where things go next,” a source told the outlet, adding...
Zoey Deutch Just Wore the Barbie Suit of My Dreams
Ever since Maison Valentino came out with its magenta line. Barbiecore take over Hollywood. But most of these looks have been gowns, or high-fashion club gear. Zoey Deutch, however, just stepped out in a more work-appropriate hot pink outfit that's got us ready to redo our office wardrobes. In TriBeCa...
Katie Holmes’s Stylist Explained How That Dress-Over-Jeans Look Came to Be
When Katie Holmes wore the below outfit to this year’s Jingle Ball, the internet lovingly roasted her for it, bracing itself for the return of the worst Y2K trends. But Holmes’s stylist, Brie Welch, is not here for the dress-over-jeans slander. To refresh your memory, here is the...
Selena Gomez Debuted Rainbow Hair in a New TikTok
Gunning for the lead in a live-action Rainbow Brite or entering her Ramona Flowers era? Selena Gomez just debuted a rainbow-hued bob, and before you ask, yes, we know it's a wig. The Only Murders in the Building star posted an eight-second TikTok clip of herself with multicolored hair drying...
Kourtney Kardashian Keeps It Goth With Blood-Red Christmas Trees
You don't marry Travis Barker and then have a normal Christmas tree in your house. Kourtney Kardashian gave a little tease at her blood-red holiday decor in an Instagram story posted on Friday, December 9, confirming that the goth phase continues, even for the holidays. In one image, there are two trees: one red and one green, both adorned with bright white twinkle lights. But everything changed with the second image she posted on her Stories.
Megan Fox Accompanies Machine Gun Kelly to Jimmy Kimmel in Extremely Distressed Denim
We're all aware that Megan Fox isn't one to shy away from showing a little skin. But the Jennifer's Body star also knows that sometimes the hottest ’fits come in oversized packages. Fox was pictured accompanying her fiancé, Colson Baker—better known as Machine Gun Kelly—to his Jimmy Kimmel Live...
The Message Behind Meghan Markle's Clothes in Harry & Meghan
The fashion Meghan Markle wears in Harry & Meghan plays out like a carefully curated reel of normalness. Plaid J. Crew shirts, Ray-Ban aviators, and denim cut-offs populate the montage clips of the couple’s love story as they work hard to show that, at the heart of this media storm, they are just two regular people who found one another via Instagram and wore animal onesies to celebrate their engagement.
Pat McGrath Wants You to Use Makeup 'Without Caution'
There are a few things every Pat McGrath super fan knows: She's one of the most influential makeup artists in fashion and beauty, a proud Brit (so much so that she received honorary damehood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2020), a proprietor of glamour and glitz through her eponymous beauty line, and a massive film geek.
Scarlett Johansson Says She Was ‘Groomed’ to Play Provocative Roles
Scarlett Johansson said in a recent interview that the reason she played so many “provocative” roles when she was young is because she was “groomed” to do so. “I kind of became, like, an ingénue,” Johansson told iHeartradio’s Table for Two podcast host Bruce Bozzi in an episode released on Tuesday, December 13. “Young girls like that are really objectified and that’s just a fact, so I think whatever box they’re put into, it sort of sets you on this trajectory for how your life will go. Now, obviously, women really are able to choose their own path,” she said.
Hailey Bieber Channels Kate Moss in a Short Minidress and Faux-Fur Coat
Hailey Bieber’s wardrobe is nothing if not versatile, whether she’s rocking the latest streetwear pieces or delivering elegance on the red carpet in fresh-off-the-runway evening wear. But ever since she became a Saint Laurent brand ambassador, the model’s look has evolved to be more refined–or Parisian, if you will. And her most recent appearance reflects her new style era.
Katie Couric Says She Was Scammed by Someone Pretending to Have a Rat in Their Toilet
Katie Couric shared a hilariously wholesome text exchange she recently had with a stranger who didn't believe it was her…or so she thought. On December 14, the famed journalist was surprised by a text from a Brooklyn woman named Susan who reached out to the celeb by mistake. “A rat was in my toilet,” the very New York text read. “I am beside myself! I'm contacting the super.” This kicked off a lengthy text exchange between Couric and the stranger who didn't believe who she was speaking to.
