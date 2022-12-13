ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Blaine Yaeger
2d ago

Biden is far more concerned about Russia invading Ukraine than our own country being invaded on the southern border...

Pebbles
3d ago

Pls define invasion cause if this isn’t one I don’t know what is.

Jody
2d ago

This is what we voted for. A government that doesn’t care about the majority of hard working Americans. No whining. Open up your home and wallets to these people who just want a part of the prosperity you worked for . And remember…’you didn’t do that’ so they are entitled. ;(

Vice

A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border

The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week. The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios. No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability...
New York Post

WH insists it’s ready for Title 42 migrant border rush — despite own track record

WASHINGTON — What, them worry? White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday insisted that the Biden administration — which has already seen historic numbers of migrants cross the southern border with Title 42 in place — is “taking the steps to prepare” for an anticipated surge next week when the restricitive COVID-19 policy ends. “Look, what the American people should know is that we have taken the steps, we are taking the steps to prepare for when Title 42 is lifted next week,” Jean-Pierre said at her regular press briefing, adding, “this is an administration that has taken this very, very...
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

500,000+ migrants cross US-Mexico border in 74 days, CBP says: Report

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP) has reportedly recorded more than half a million migrant encounters along the southern border in the first 74 days of the 2023 fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1. On Tuesday, Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins tweeted, “BREAKING: CBP Sources tell FOX...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

With Title 42 ending in less than a week, Texas judge warns migrant crossings could surge to 4,500 a day

The tidal wave of migrants flooding over the US border and claiming asylum could double after Title 42 is lifted, a Texas judge has warned. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego — who is in regular close contact with Border Patrol and local agencies dealing with the migrant crisis said the El Paso area, currently the nation’s busiest border crossing, could see a huge surge in less than a week. “From my understanding, starting after the 21st of December, it could be as high as 4,200 to 4,500 [people] a day — which would double the apprehensions we have right now,” Samaniego...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Mayorkas: ‘No decisions’ on Title 42, border as thousands of migrants flood Texas

Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said “no decisions have been made” as to how to tackle the end of Title 42 during a trip to El Paso — as the city is swamped with 2,400 border crossers per day, and has released 900 migrants onto the streets in two days. During the two-day border trip, Mayorkas promised “a whole host of things” to prevent a humanitarian crisis at the US-Mexico border but offered few specifics, according to the El Paso Times. “There are a lot of discussions about different ideas and how to address...
EL PASO, TX
CBS Sacramento

Nearly 1 million immigrants became U.S. citizens in past year

Washington — Nearly a million immigrant adults were naturalized as American citizens in fiscal year 2022, the third-highest annual tally recorded in U.S. history, according to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) report published on Wednesday.In the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, 967,400 adults swore the oath of allegiance at naturalization ceremonies across the country, the USCIS figures show. When taking into account cases of children who derived citizenship from their U.S.-citizen parents and other naturalization cases, a total of 1,023,200 immigrants became U.S. citizens in fiscal year 2022.The number of adult immigrants who became U.S. citizens was only...

