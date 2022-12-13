Coleman boys, Lena girls come out on top of M&O Conference matchups

COLEMAN—Joe Olsen took over the in second half and helped the Coleman boys basketball team overcome an eight-point halftime deficit to claim a 56-49 victory over Oneida Nation on Monday.

With the Cougars down 34-26 to kick off the second half, Olsen poured in 12 of his 23 points to spark Coleman’s offense, while the defense limited the Thunderhawks to 15 points.

Victor Kostreva backed up Olsen with 16 points. Logan Kurth and Tyler Rennie both chipped in six, while Evan Hockers tallied four.

Dane Van Boxtel was Oneida Nation’s leading scorer with 23 points and did most of his damage in the first half with a 21-point outburst. Ethan Danforth finished with nine.

The victory gives Coleman (3-0 Marinette and Oconto Conference, 3-3 overall) sole possession of first place in the M&O standings. Oneida Nation (1-1 M&O, 2-1 overall) drop down to fifth.

Coleman has won three straight games and will aim for No. 4 on Thursday, when the Cougars travel to Wausaukee (0-2 M&O, 0-4 overall) for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.

Coleman 56, Oneida Nation 49

Coleman 26 30—56

Oneida Nation—34 15—49

Coleman: Olsen 23, V. Kostreva 16, Kurth 6, Rennie 6, Hockers 4, Tristan Kostreva 1; FTs: 11-19

Oneida Nation: Van Boxtel 23, Et. Danforth 9, Marqus Thayer 8, Donovan Danforth 7, Evander Danforth 2; FTs: 7-10

GILLETT—The Gillett boys basketball team wasted little time in turning Monday’s M&O Conference game against STAA into a blowout, with the Tigers picking up a 72-34 win over the Cavaliers.

The Tigers (1-0 M&O, 3-1 overall) surged ahead to a 42-12 halftime advantage and never looked back, outscoring the Cavaliers 30-22 in the second half to secure the victory.

Jesse DeBauch paced Gillett with 18 points. Aydin Franti and Ben Matczak each tacked on 11.

STAA (1-2 M&O, 3-2 overall) did not report any stats.

The Cavaliers host Niagara (1-2 M&O, 2-3 overall) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Gillett travels to Lena (0-2 M&O, 0-3 overall) on Thursday for a 7:15 p.m. start time.

Gillett 72, STAA 34

Gillett 42 30—72

STAA—12 22—34

Gillett: J. DeBauch 18, Franti 11, Matczak 11, Tyler Frank 8, LaVonzell Smith 7, Austin VanderCorput 7, Bradin Bjelland 4, Nathan Rowell 4, Ryan Pensis 2; FTs: 5-13

STAA: No stats reported

NIAGARA—The Niagara boys basketball team used a big first half to secure a 61-37 triumph over Wausaukee in Monday’s M&O Conference game.

The Badgers led by 17 points at halftime (35-18) and outscored the Rangers by a 26-19 margin in the second half.

Layne Rowley was Wausaukee’s top scorer with 11 points, with Danny Suennen hot on his heels with 10. Conner Schroeder added seven while Anthony Vanick finished with four.

Niagara did not report any stats.

Wausaukee hosts Coleman on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

The Badgers venture to Marinette to take on Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Niagara 61, Wausaukee 37

Niagara 35 26—61

Wausaukee 18 19—37

Wausaukee: Rowley 11, D. Suennen 10, Schroeder 7, Vanick 4, Brayden Ketchum 2, Blake Seehawer 2, Prestin Brunette 1; FTs: 3-12.

Niagara: No stats reported

OCONTO—Offense, offense and more offense highlighted the Oconto Boys basketball team’s 91-54 demolition of Menominee Indian in non-conference action on Monday.

Kaiden Baxter led the way with 25 points for the Blue Devils (1-2 Packerland, 4-2 overall), who led 50-24 at halftime.

The Blue Devils hauled in 40 rebounds, recorded five blocks, dished out 23 assists and recorded 14 steals in the victory.

Jackson Martin (19 points), Carter Koch (16 points), Dominik Baxter (15 points) and Cooper Campshure (12 points) shouldered the scoring burden for Oconto. Jacob Scott and Landon Weigelt each chipped in two.

The Blue Devils travel to Gibraltar on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Oconto 91, Menominee Indian 54

Oconto 50 41—91

Menominee Indian 24 30—54

Oconto: K. Baxter 25, Martin 19, Koch 16, D. Baxter 15, Campshure 12, Scott 2, Weigelt 2; FTs: 3-6

Wisconsin

Suring 49, Lena 33

Michigan

Stephenson 65, Carney-Nadeau 46

SURING—A triple-pronged offensive attack lifted the Lena girls basketball team to a 54-45 victory over Suring in Marinette and Oconto Conference play on Monday.

Three different Wildcats hit double-digit scoring totals, with Eva Brooks (18 points), Whitney Potter (17 points) and Claire Brooks (10 points) taking control of a Lena offense that outscored Suring 33-26 in the second half to blow a two-point game at halftime wide open.

Bunny Cramer led the Eagles with 15 points.

The Wildcats hosted Goodman/Pembine in non-conference action on Tuesday, with results unavailable at press time. Lena is at Oneida Nation on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Suring hosted those same Oneida Nation Thunderhawks on Tuesday, with results not available at press time. The Eagles return to the court Friday at Crivitz, with tipoff at 7:15 p.m.

Lena 54, Suring 45

Lena 21 33—54

Suring 19 26—45

Lena: E. Brooks 18, Potter 17, C. Brooks 10, Natalie McNurlen 6, Breanna Koslowsky 2, Chaela Rabas 1; FTs: 12-24

Suring: Bu. Cramer 15, Mackenzie Bailey 9, Emma Kristof 8, Birdee Cramer 7, Hailey VanRens 6; FTs: 7-10.