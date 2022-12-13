eClinical Solutions Wins 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--

eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and clinical data services, today announced that it has earned 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for Employee Well-Being and Employee Appreciation.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards, issued by Energage and based solely on employee feedback, celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. The Employee Well-Being Top Workplaces award celebrates organizations that put the health and wellness of their employees at the center of their workplace culture. The Employee Appreciation Top Workplaces award recognizes organizations that demonstrate gratefulness for the efforts of employees and, therefore, create an environment in which employees reciprocate by being motivated to give their best at work.

“When Raj and I founded eClinical Solutions, we knew that cultivating a people-first culture would be critical to our company’s growth and success. Ten years later, our business and workforce has significantly scaled, but our commitment to each employee has never wavered. We are proud to have built and fostered a diverse, collaborative, and caring environment,” said Bob Arnesen, president and co-founder, eClinical Solutions. “We are honored by this workplace recognition and will continue to invest in our team, personally and professionally, so they have the support they need to further innovate the life sciences industry and drive our mission of getting treatments to patients faster.”

Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey. According to the survey results, 93% of employees at eClinical Solutions feel that their job is meaningful, 96% feel their manager cares about their concerns, and 91% think the company is going in the right direction. Values and work/life balance were also top results from the survey, which reported that 93% of employees think eClinical Solutions operates by strong values and 91% feel they have work-life flexibility, ranking eClinical Solutions in the top 19% of its category for work-life flexibility.

“Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

In addition to the two awards, eClinical Solutions also received three culture badges certified by Energage, designating the company in the top 25% of organizations of similar size for Company Direction, Work-Life Balance, and Supportive Managers.

About eClinical Solutions

eClinical Solutions helps life sciences organizations around the world accelerate their digital clinical initiatives with modern data infrastructure and analytics. Our intelligent clinical data cloud and clinical data services give our clients real-time, self-service access to all their data from one centralized location; plus advanced analytics that help them make smarter, faster business decisions. Find out more at eclinicalsol.com.

