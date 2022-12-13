ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood compliments Terrence Shannon Jr. for response to challenge at Illinois

Brad Underwood had high praise for one of his players and believes he’s able to respond to high standards. Underwood complimented Terrence Shannon Jr. for his play so far and the Illinois coach expects nothing but greatness from the recent transfer to Illinois. Shannon attended Texas Tech last season before heading to Champaign this offseason.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Exponent

The coaching search: Purdue’s new offensive coordinator

After getting hired as Purdue football head coach, one of Ryan Walters’ major tasks is hiring an offensive coordinator. With Walters being the first defensive coach to lead the Boilermakers since Leon Burtnett in the mid-1980s, he will have to hire a coach to run Purdue’s offense. The task is not simple as Purdue has a tradition of high-powered and entertaining offenses, often led by a star quarterback, a reputation made popular by coaches like Joe Tiller and Jeff Brohm.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois defensive stars use NIL funds to donate to local Boys and Girls Club

Illinois star defensive linemen Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. have acquired a significant amount of earnings through NIL deals. Newton and Randolph decided to use that NIL money as a generous usage by donating $5,000 to the Boys and Girls Club in Champaign. Harrington Law will add to the donation with $100 for each sack accounted for this season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WISH-TV

Purdue University chancellor apologizes for racist remarks during commencement

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday for racist remarks he made during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday. Thomas Keon did an Asian language impression on stage Saturday. In his apology he says it was an “unplanned off-the-cuff response” to the speaker before him, and that his words have caused “confusion, pain, and anger.”
HAMMOND, IN
WCIA

Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WAND TV

Central Illinois Bakehouse opens new eatery in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-based business, Central Illinois Bakehouse, has opened an Italian-inspired deli and bakery. Martinelli's Market, located at 500 N. Walnut Street in Champaign, will serve soups, salads, fresh breads, and pastries. “This is an exciting new venture for our brand, and we are proud to provide...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
agupdate.com

Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Second person sentenced in 2021 Oakwood shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man who admitted to being involved in the deaths of two teens in Oakwood has been sentenced to 15 years according to the News-Gazette. Camarion Halthon, 18, was given the sentence on Friday by Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton. Along with five other...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
chambanamoms.com

Where to Eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana

Breakfast, lunch or dinner: Where to eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana. If you are looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day, we have a list of restaurants that will be open for your family. Maybe making reservations sounds more compelling than making a turkey or ham (or anything...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police confirm 2 hurt in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson confirms two people were hurt in a shooting. It happened near the corner of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police were searching through the yard of a house looking for evidence and placed markers on the ground. The Crime Scene Unit […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Attorney General Raoul’s Office Obtains 15-Year Prison Sentence for the Murders of Two Vermilion County Teens

THE FOLLOWING IS AN ILLINOIS ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE RELEASE. Camarion Halthon is the Second of Four Individuals to Be Sentenced for the Murders. Chicago – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced his office obtained a 15-year prison sentence in a murder prosecution involving the January 2021 shooting deaths of two Vermilion County teenagers. Camarion Halthon, 19 of Danville, is the second of four individuals to be sentenced for the murders, which resulted from a drug sale and robbery.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
macaronikid.com

2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays

Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
NORMAL, IL
