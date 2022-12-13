Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood compliments Terrence Shannon Jr. for response to challenge at Illinois
Brad Underwood had high praise for one of his players and believes he’s able to respond to high standards. Underwood complimented Terrence Shannon Jr. for his play so far and the Illinois coach expects nothing but greatness from the recent transfer to Illinois. Shannon attended Texas Tech last season before heading to Champaign this offseason.
Illinois Basketball: 3 things to watch for in the Illini game against Alabama A&M
Illinois basketball needed a rebound game in a big way, and I believe that is what we will be getting with Alabama A&M. This should be a get-right game for the Illini. The Bulldogs are not a good program, so this is a chance for Illinois to figure some things out and regain the confidence we once had on the court.
Illinois Football: 5 options to replace Ryan Walters as Illini defensive coordinator
Illinois football lost a pretty big member of the family on Tuesday when defensive coordinator Ryan Walters took over the Purdue football program. This move came as a surprise, but only because I thought Walters had one more season leading the Illini. He has earned the head coaching position with the Boilermakers, though. Walters is a great defensive coordinator.
The coaching search: Purdue’s new offensive coordinator
After getting hired as Purdue football head coach, one of Ryan Walters’ major tasks is hiring an offensive coordinator. With Walters being the first defensive coach to lead the Boilermakers since Leon Burtnett in the mid-1980s, he will have to hire a coach to run Purdue’s offense. The task is not simple as Purdue has a tradition of high-powered and entertaining offenses, often led by a star quarterback, a reputation made popular by coaches like Joe Tiller and Jeff Brohm.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois defensive stars use NIL funds to donate to local Boys and Girls Club
Illinois star defensive linemen Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. have acquired a significant amount of earnings through NIL deals. Newton and Randolph decided to use that NIL money as a generous usage by donating $5,000 to the Boys and Girls Club in Champaign. Harrington Law will add to the donation with $100 for each sack accounted for this season.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
WISH-TV
Purdue University chancellor apologizes for racist remarks during commencement
HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday for racist remarks he made during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday. Thomas Keon did an Asian language impression on stage Saturday. In his apology he says it was an “unplanned off-the-cuff response” to the speaker before him, and that his words have caused “confusion, pain, and anger.”
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
New casino in Danville expected to open in April 2023
Danville Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. says the new casino will generate around $6,000,000, but will also benefit existing businesses in town.
fox32chicago.com
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
WAND TV
Central Illinois Bakehouse opens new eatery in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-based business, Central Illinois Bakehouse, has opened an Italian-inspired deli and bakery. Martinelli's Market, located at 500 N. Walnut Street in Champaign, will serve soups, salads, fresh breads, and pastries. “This is an exciting new venture for our brand, and we are proud to provide...
agupdate.com
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington District 87 hires administrator in charge of teaching and learning
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A long-time Central Illinois educator has been chosen as District 87′s next administrator in charge of teaching and learning. The school board Wednesday night approved a three-year contract with Nicole Rummel in which she will be paid a $130,000 salary during the first year.
Champaign Co. residents putting their names in the mix for area school board seats
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Dozens are running for school boards across Champaign County, many putting their names in the mix looking for a seat. There’s a lot of community interest across different school districts, with candidates looking to make a change. Besty Holder is one of three running for Champaign Unit 4’s School Board. Three […]
WAND TV
Second person sentenced in 2021 Oakwood shootings
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man who admitted to being involved in the deaths of two teens in Oakwood has been sentenced to 15 years according to the News-Gazette. Camarion Halthon, 18, was given the sentence on Friday by Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton. Along with five other...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
chambanamoms.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana
Breakfast, lunch or dinner: Where to eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana. If you are looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day, we have a list of restaurants that will be open for your family. Maybe making reservations sounds more compelling than making a turkey or ham (or anything...
Police confirm 2 hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson confirms two people were hurt in a shooting. It happened near the corner of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police were searching through the yard of a house looking for evidence and placed markers on the ground. The Crime Scene Unit […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Attorney General Raoul’s Office Obtains 15-Year Prison Sentence for the Murders of Two Vermilion County Teens
THE FOLLOWING IS AN ILLINOIS ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE RELEASE. Camarion Halthon is the Second of Four Individuals to Be Sentenced for the Murders. Chicago – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced his office obtained a 15-year prison sentence in a murder prosecution involving the January 2021 shooting deaths of two Vermilion County teenagers. Camarion Halthon, 19 of Danville, is the second of four individuals to be sentenced for the murders, which resulted from a drug sale and robbery.
macaronikid.com
2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays
Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
FanSided
301K+
Followers
583K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0