ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

CPI Report: Inflation Was Slightly Less Terrible in November

By Anna Helhoski
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EP9N4_0jh2LnLe00

Goods and services are getting less expensive in response to the Federal Reserve’s persistent increases in interest rates. But prices are still higher than they were a year ago.

Consumer prices are up 7.1% year-over-year as of November 2022, according to Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Consumer Price Index tracks the impact of inflation through the change in average prices that consumers pay for goods and services, such as groceries and gas . Tuesday’s report showed the smallest year-over-year increase in the index for any previous month since December 2021.

Month-to-month, consumer prices rose 0.1% from October to November, a lower increase compared with the 0.4% change from September to October, BLS data show.

The shelter index, which has risen 0.6% since October, was the most significant contributor to overall price increases. Food prices are up, too. Both groceries and restaurant food increased by 0.5% month-over-month. Food, overall, is up 10.6% compared with the previous year, not seasonally adjusted.

But there’s good news, too: Energy prices are going down (-1.6%) compared with the previous month when energy costs rose (+1.8%). Those decreases in energy include gasoline (-2.0%), electricity (-0.2%) and utility gas services (-3.5%).

Here’s what changed:

Note: All month-to-month changes are seasonally adjusted, but year-over-year changes are unadjusted, per the CPI report.

Food:

September to October: +0.6%.

October to November: +0.5%.

November 2021 to November 2022: +10.6%.

Shelter:

September to October: +0.8%.

October to November: +0.6%.

November 2021 to November 2022: +7.1%.

Energy (fuel, utilities):

September to October: +1.8%.

October to November: -1.6%.

November 2021 to November 2022: +13.1%.

Medical care services:

September to October: -0.6%.

October to November: -0.7%.

November 2021 to November 2022: +4.4%.

Transportation services (insurance, airfare, etc.):

September to October: +0.8%.

October to November: -0.1%.

November 2021 to November 2022: +14.2.

New vehicles:

September to October: +0.4%.

October to November: No change.

November 2021 to November 2022: +7.2%.

Used cars and trucks:

September to October: -2.4%.

October to November: -2.9%.

November 2021 to November 2022: -3.3%.

Apparel:

September to October: -0.7%.

October to November: +0.2%.

November 2021 to November 2022: +3.6%.

The Federal Reserve Board, working on taming inflation, is meeting this week and is expected to announce another interest rate hike on Wednesday for seven increases in 2022. However, the upcoming rate increase is largely expected to be lower than the four prior 0.75 percentage point increases.

Anna Helhoski writes for NerdWallet. Email: anna@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @AnnaHelhoski.

The article CPI Report: Inflation Was Slightly Less Terrible in November originally appeared on NerdWallet.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Grocery items that dropped in price the most in November

Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions. Record inflation has severely impacted fuel costs and pricing for virtually all of our everyday necessities, including weekly groceries. Many factors have contributed to the surge in pricing, including producers' increased cost to package goods and extreme weather conditions that are destroying crops. Annually, groceries are up about 10.6% between November 2021 and 2022. The increase from October to November is more moderate, at just 0.5%. While costs remain high overall, prices for some food items came down last month. Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 10 grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases in November, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.
The Herald News

Federal Reserve hikes rates again

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new rate increase of half a percentage point Wednesday in its ongoing effort to curb inflation. The Fed raised the rate by 50 basis points, as expected, the seventh rate hike this year. This increase is smaller than the four previous 75 basis point increases but is still a notable increase, putting the range at 4.25%-4.5%. “Recent indicators point to...
The Herald News

Fed Caps 2022 With 7th Rate Hike. What’s Next?

The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday — a reprieve from several other higher rate hikes in 2022. You know the bar is set low when you call a rate increase of 50 basis points a reprieve, but that’s what seven Fed rate hikes in one year will do to a country. In its quest to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve previously raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points four times in 2022 following two smaller...
The Herald News

Cities With the Highest Utility Bills

In June, when inflation hit a four-decade high, energy prices increased by a whopping 41.5% from the year prior, and were still up nearly 18% in October. Americans are feeling these skyrocketing energy costs both at the gas pump and through higher utility bills. Although the typical U.S. household spends $245 per month on utilities—or 3.5% of their household income—utility spending varies significantly due to factors such as climate, energy prices, and household size. Researchers ranked metros and states according to median utilities spending as a share of household income.
The Herald News

For Home Buyers, 2022 Was Brutal. Why ’23 Could Be a Bit Better.

The 2020s have mistreated home buyers. 2023 could mark a turning point in which the housing market gives them a fairer shake. Here are real estate trends to watch for in the coming year. Reasons for optimism The outlook for home buyers is brighter than it has been since the beginning of the pandemic. "There...
The Herald News

#27. Leonid Radvinsky

- Age: 40 - Net worth: $1.1 billion (#708 richest in the U.S., #2,386 richest in the world) - Source of wealth: E-commerce After founding the online entertainment company OnlyFans in 2016, Ukraine-born Leonid Radvinsky purchased a stake in the company in 2018. Now, he is the company's majority owner as well as director. As of September 2022, OnlyFans had paid Radvinsky more than $500 million.
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy