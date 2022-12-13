Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-9, 0-2 ACC) is set to face Western Kentucky (8-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers:

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 23.9 percent chance to win against Western Kentucky.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 37 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 68-65 in favor of Western Kentucky. By current metrics, WKU is one six remaining teams outside the top-100 that Louisville will face for the rest of the season.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 29 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 68-63 in favor of Western Kentucky. By current metrics, WKU is one seven remaining teams outside the top-100 that Louisville will face for the rest of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Western Kentucky 70, Louisville 61.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

