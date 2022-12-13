ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367GPW_0jh2LmSv00

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-9, 0-2 ACC) is set to face Western Kentucky (8-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers:

- Rankings:

- Team Leaders:

- Scoring :

- Rebounding :

- Defense :

- Ball Handling :

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 23.9 percent chance to win against Western Kentucky.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 37 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 68-65 in favor of Western Kentucky. By current metrics, WKU is one six remaining teams outside the top-100 that Louisville will face for the rest of the season.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 29 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 68-63 in favor of Western Kentucky. By current metrics, WKU is one seven remaining teams outside the top-100 that Louisville will face for the rest of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Western Kentucky 70, Louisville 61.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 4-4 ACC) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (9-3, 6-2 American) - Kickoff: Saturday, December 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST. - Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. - Weather Conditions: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the morning. Remaining cloudy in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's been a long couple of weeks for the Louisville football program, but they still have one more game left in their 2022 season, as they will take on longtime rival Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Here are some of the more notable storylines heading into...
CINCINNATI, OH
wdrb.com

BOZICH | The real action for Louisville football Saturday won't be at Fenway Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Notes written without any confidence in my bowl confidence pool projections. 1. The last word I received is new Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm does not plan to attend the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston on Saturday. There's too much important stuff happening at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex this weekend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Holds Off Western Kentucky for First Win of 2022-23 Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might have taken over a month, but the Louisville men's basketball program has finally secured their first victory of the Kenny Payne era. Hosting in-state foe Western Kentucky, the Cardinals were able to snap their lengthy losing streak to start the 2022-23 season in semi-dominating fashion, holding off the Hilltoppers long enough to capture a 94-83 victory Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville WR Tyler Hudson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville senior running back Tyler Hudson has declared for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, he announced Wednesday on social media. "Dear CardNation, thank you for the love and support you showed me this past season," he said in a graphic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IN THEIR OWN WORDS | Louisville volleyball prepares for second Final Four shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the one hand, I could write a column on the Louisville women's volleyball team -- I have written a good many, by this point. And I'll write more. But on the eve of the Cardinals national semifinal matchup against Pitt at around 9:30 p.m. in Omaha, Neb., I think it's just as useful to let three of the women who have helped lead the program's second straight run to the Final Four have the stage themselves.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville golfer makes two holes-in-one in the same round

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's pretty much every golfers dream. You take one swing from the tee and the ball goes in the hole. According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round for an average golfer are 67 million-to-one. A Louisville-area golfer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
grocerydive.com

Publix sets sights on fourth Kentucky store

Publix hasn’t yet opened its first store in Kentucky, but already it has plans underway for yet another location in the state. Publix has acquired the property for its fourth Kentucky store, which is scheduled to open during the second quarter of 2024, according to a Tuesday announcement from the grocer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy