Read full article on original website
Related
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
Kelela Announces Tour Dates, Shares New “On the Run” Video: Watch
Kelela has shared a new clip for her latest single, “On the Run.” She’s also announced a short tour in support of her forthcoming album, Raven. Find her schedule and the Lee Wei Swee–directed video below. Raven is out February 10. In addition to “On the...
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Announce 2023 Tour
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have announced a co-headlining tour taking place next fall. The 2023 dates will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their respective 2003 records: Give Up and Transatlanticism. Bandleader Benjamin Gibbard will pull double-duty each night of the tour, as his bands perform the albums front-to-back. The trek also marks the first live performances from the Postal Service in a decade. Find the full tour schedule below and scroll down for a trailer video.
The Flaming Lips Announce 2023 West Coast Tour
The Flaming Lips will tour the West Coast of North America in 2023. Billed as An Evening With the Flaming Lips, the career-spanning, two-hour shows kick off in Vancouver next year before the band make their way down towards Santa Barbara. Check out the dates below. Last month, the Flaming...
Rauw Alejandro Announces 2023 Tour, Shares New “De Carolina” Video: Watch
Rauw Alejandro has released the Martin Seipel–directed music video for “De Carolina,” a standout song from his new album, Saturno. The visual comes on the heels of Alejandro announcing a huge 2023 tour in support of the album. The tour will find him performing in the United States, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Canada, Central America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and South America. Find the new music video and the tour commercial below.
Gorillaz Share New Song, Announce AR Events in New York and London
Gorillaz have shared a new song, “Skinny Ape,” along with news of augmented reality performances taking place in New York and London next weekend. The immersive shows will bring giant avatars of the cartoon band to Times Square (2:30 p.m. Eastern on December 17) and Piccadilly Circus (2 p.m. GMT on December 18) to perform the new track. Below, listen to “Skinny Ape” and watch a trailer in which the enormous cartoons stomp around New York.
World Cup 2022: What to know about the Croatia-Morocco third-place game
Croatia and Morocco will face off Saturday for a third-place finish in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Here's everything you need to know about the match.
Crowd Crush at O2 Academy Brixton Leaves 4 Critically Injured
A crowd crush at the doors of London’s O2 Academy Brixton last night led eight people to be hospitalized, four of whom were in critical condition, The Guardian and The New York Times report. Larger than expected crowds had descended upon the 5,000-capacity venue, some without tickets, according to reports. Videos on social media and BBC News show a teeming crowd gathered outside with no flow in or out of the venue, as hundreds tried to gain entry to the final concert of Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake’s three-night residency. At 9:35 p.m., police arrived in response to reports of forced entry to the venue, and found several people with apparent crushing injuries.
How Sudan Archives Exploded Her Sound to Make One of the Year’s Best Albums
With a tunnel of light haloing her from the outside, Brittney Parks is dressed like a ’90s vixen in baggy jeans and an understated crop top, hair down past her waist, with perfect accessories that accentuate her shine. She’s performing a few tracks from her second album as Sudan Archives, Natural Brown Prom Queen, for a small audience in her Los Angeles label Stones Throw’s gully-chic storage room. It’s a cave-like space that makes you feel accompanied by legendary Stones Throw alums like MF DOOM and Dilla—a territory of phantoms and implacable liveliness.
Palaces of Pity
Music is a temporal art form, a medium bound to a linear experience. Russian composer Igor Stravinsky described music as a chrononomy: a measuring tool for time. Yet some musicians can achieve a sense of infinitude in their sound by mimicking nature’s eternal characteristics. Laurie Spiegel’s endless arpeggiated synths flow like rivers, Lubomyr Melnyk’s cacophonous piano compositions blow like torrential winds, and Alice Coltrane’s rolled harp chords expand endlessly like our universe. On Palaces of Pity, French producer Malibu suggests boundlessness by embodying the expansivity of the ocean. Submerged synths undulate like waves folding into themselves, producing a sense of agonizing solitude that feels like drifting in a lifeboat with no land in sight. The sound begs you to slow down and stare into the horizon, squinting to find out just how far you can see before the world goes blurry.
UK Band Slaves Change Name to Soft Play
UK punks Slaves have rebranded themselves as Soft Play and apologized for their original name. “As younger men, we responded to criticism of the name from a place of fear and defensiveness,” frontman Laurie Vincent and drummer Isaac Holman, who are both white, wrote in a statement. They added that they had wanted to evoke “the grind of day to day life,” but acknowledge that the intent “doesn’t change the fact that the name Slaves is an issue.” The artists urged fans to respect the decision as they prepare to return with new music. Read the full statement below.
Ethel Cain Joins Florence and the Machine on New Version of “Morning Elvis”: Listen
Florence and the Machine have released a live rendition of “Morning Elvis,” featuring Ethel Cain. The new version of the Dance Fever song was recorded at the Denver stop of the band’s 2022 North American tour. Check it out below. “I was giggling when we rehearsed the...
Year-End Wrap-Up: The Best Trends, Tracks, Indie Comebacks, and More
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Features Editor Ryan Dombal comes through to chat about the big indie discoveries and comebacks of the year, highlighting everyone from R&B upstart Yaya Bey to jazz seer Alabaster DePlume to Animal Collective’s Panda Bear.
Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV Share Song From New Band Decisive Pink: Listen
Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV have announced a new project called Decisive Pink. The duo recently wrote an album together during a stint in Cologne, Germany, and have signed with Fire Records. Today, they have shared their debut single as a band. Check out “Haffmilch Holiday” below. Both...
There Is Nothing Duval Timothy Can’t Do
Duval Timothy swings open the door of his house, a bolt of blue on a remorselessly gray south London street. Framed by the striking facade, he wears a sapphire-blue jumper, cerulean lounge pants, navy socks, and a gregarious smile as he leads the way into his living and working space: a DIY wonderland of handmade blue coffee tables and paintings and photography by him and his partner, the visual artist and architect Ibiye Camp. Plasticine figures of the late Nipsey Hussle and Prince, perched atop a midnight blue speaker, serve as emblems of the fight for artists to own their work, as portrayed in Timothy’s claymation video for his piercing jazz lament “Slave.” At the bottom of a shelving unit lined with records, instruments, cookbooks, and cameras, I spy a pair of cobalt-blue Crocs.
“Ocean”
In late 2020, when the Kyiv club known simply as ∄ launched its in-house record label Standard Deviation, the Ukrainian capital was home to one of the world’s most celebrated club scenes. Today, living in the shadow of Russia’s war on the country, it has evolved. Despite an 11 p.m. curfew this summer, some revelers were making time for dancing during daylight hours; others—such as the ravers-turned-activists of the volunteer organization Repair Together—were reorganizing cleanup and rebuilding projects in villages that had come under Russian shelling.
Vacabularee
Name a U.S. city and you can pretty much guarantee it’s home to a new wave of rappers boasting emotionless, too-cool-to-care flows. Among the strongest from the past few years are late Cali storytellers Drakeo the Ruler and Bris, who coldly broke down street politics with a shrug. On 2019’s Days B4 III, Chicago’s Lucki used his inexpressiveness to convey heartbreak and the pain of addiction; meanwhile, the casual deadpans of Detroit spitters like World Tour Mafia, Baby Smoove, and Veeze are designed to make the good life sound routine. With that in mind, Valee’s zen, sleepwalking delivery is not quite the anomaly it was nearly five years ago when he was actively rewiring rap flows with the tumbling nonchalance of “Two 16s.” But his voice still doesn’t sound like anyone else’s: There are layers, switch-ups, and clever intricacies that have kept the Chi-Town native fresh. Detached flows may have become increasingly popular, but Vacabularee is a reminder of Valee’s singularity, even if he’s settled into his comfort zone.
“Puesta” [ft. La Dame Blanche]
One of 2022’s most viral hits in the Spanish-speaking world was Puerto Rican rapper Villano Antillano’s session with Argentinian superstar producer Bizarrap. The track is arch and formidable statement of introduction: fanning herself and throwing up peace signs in the studio, Villano flexes that she’s agile like a tennis player (“Toy cachando puntos con sus bolas por el Insta”/“I’m scoring points with his balls on Insta”), sensitive like the Chilean poet Gabriela Mistral, and explosive like a terrorist. She jumps seamlessly from a high-octane tech house instrumental to a suspenseful boom-bap beat and, near the end, spells out “mala mía” (“my bad”) in of the most memorable Latin rap hooks of the year. It was a true breakout moment for Villano, who has since obtained an unprecedented level of success for a trans woman in the genre.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0