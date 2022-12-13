ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

1440 WROK

The Best Key Lime Pie in Illinois Might be at a Golf Course

Balls, tees and key lime pie? Who knew you could find this entire combo in one spot in Rockford. We're officially counting down to Christmas, less than ten days until those presents needs to be bought, wrapped and placed under the tree, if you still need a few gifts for the golfers in your life and you like pie, we found your next shopping stop.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Backyard Chickens Could Be Coming To Rockford, Illinois

Residents of Rockford, Illinois may have noticed a sudden surge in backyard chicken fever. That's right, our fine city has recently seen an influx of poultry enthusiasts dreaming of fresh eggs and entertaining feathered friends. But alas, it seems that these chicken lovers may have to hold off on their plans for the time being.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020

In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Pucker up Rockford, The REAL Translation of Mistletoe is ‘Poop on a Stick’

Did you know that Mistletoe really translates to "poop on a stick?" BestLifeOnline. So let's go back, and back and back...Greek Mythology...The druids believes that "Mistletoe" was to be hung to ward off ghosts and witches. Also it is said that the mistletoe is good for providing cures for certain diseases and poisons...That is craziness. Ok, that whole "cure for poisons" thing. Real mistletoe is ACTUALLY poisonous...so there's that.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard

Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

