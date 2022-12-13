Did you know that Mistletoe really translates to "poop on a stick?" BestLifeOnline. So let's go back, and back and back...Greek Mythology...The druids believes that "Mistletoe" was to be hung to ward off ghosts and witches. Also it is said that the mistletoe is good for providing cures for certain diseases and poisons...That is craziness. Ok, that whole "cure for poisons" thing. Real mistletoe is ACTUALLY poisonous...so there's that.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO