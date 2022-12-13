Read full article on original website
Related
WIBC.com
NWS: Frigid Temperatures Across Indiana This Weekend Next Week, Light Snow and Rain at Times
STATEWIDE–You may see an occasional snow or rain shower in the next few days while temperatures begin to plummet across Indiana. “There might be a light dusting of snow at most in some areas, especially in northern parts of central Indiana, but otherwise, there will be just flurries this afternoon and evening into tonight. For the most part, it will just be light. We don’t see any significant accumulations,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
cbs4indy.com
Flurries fly across Indiana!
INDIANAPOLIS – As the flurries fly, temperatures continue to drop!. With the thermometer dropping much cooler, the moisture we see in the short term will fall in the form of snow flurries and light pockets of snow showers. A chance to see flurries will be present through Saturday, although, most of us will stay dry!
cbs4indy.com
Big temperature drop up next after rainy, gusty morning
INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers and gusty winds swept across the state. Up next: big drop in temperatures with a chance for snow!. Impressive wind gusts across central Indiana last night! Especially considering these extreme winds didn’t occur within thunderstorms. A gust of 61 mph was recorded by the ASOS at Purdue. Highest peaks took place around 1 AM after the front moved through last night.
cbs4indy.com
Rain overnight ahead of major cold blast for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers become widespread this evening, right ahead of a blast of cold air to hit the Hoosier state. Widespread, heavy showers on the way tonight. Heavier pockets of rain will be present near Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Indianapolis. A cold blast of air hits us tomorrow evening. With moisture still present, that means we may see snow flurries and mixed precipitation.
WISH-TV
Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
cbs4indy.com
Periods of downpours; turning much colder
It’s a wet and windy Wednesday. Our first wave of rain came during the early morning hours on Wednesday, making for a wet morning commute. This round is on its way out. A few spotty showers will be possible from late morning into the early afternoon, but we will have a good amount of dry time too. Temperatures will be above average this afternoon, rising to the low 50s and even continue to rise a couple degrees into the evening. However, it will be quite breezy. Winds will gust near 25 mph throughout the day. This will make it feel a few degrees cooler than it actually is.
WIBC.com
NWS: Rain Wednesday, Then Much Colder Air is Coming
STATEWIDE–Rain will fall throughout the state Wednesday. Then later this week and into next week, the National Weather Service says you can expect frigid temperatures. “Across the state, most places could get half an inch to 1.75 inches of rain. After today, we should be dry into next week,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Southern Indiana Prepares for Dangerously Cold Temperatures the Week of Christmas
This is probably a good time to finish putting up those outdoor decorations because our warm December is about to change. I can tell you that there is definitely a lot of rain moving into our area later tonight. I'm one of those weird people that can feel the weather change. According to the National Weather Service, we might even hear some thunder.
wpr.org
Power outages across Wisconsin affect thousands of residents after heavy snowfall
Tens of thousands of residents in northern Wisconsin were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of heavy, wet snow in some areas. Xcel Energy reported more than 30,000 customers were without power in northwestern Wisconsin as of 8 a.m. Xcell spokesperson Chris Oullette...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
Crippling blizzard brings whiteout conditions as major winter storm barrels through northern Plains
A blizzard is barreling through the north bringing a major ice storm and heavy snow to the Dakotas, Iowa, Kansas and southwestern Minnesota.
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
cbs4indy.com
Stretch of Broad Ripple Ave. set to reopen after nearly 8 months
INDIANAPOLIS — After an almost eight-month closure, a busy section of Broad Ripple Avenue will reopen Friday, December 16. Indy DPW says Broad Ripple Ave. from Winthrop Avenue to Gilford Avenue will reopen around 5 p.m. The .2 mile stretch was closed since late March so crews could improve...
Car crashes into Lawrence home
LAWRENCE, Indiana — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in Lawrence Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Paradise Court, near 65th Street and Pendleton Pike. One of the people inside the home at the time said the car went through the front...
Indianapolis neighbors want changes to intersection after weekend crash
Chris Smith and Kelli Kyle are just several of neighbors who want Indy DPW to make improvements to the intersection near Norcroft Drive and W. Mooresville Road. – to help make their community safer.
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
cbs4indy.com
Flu deaths double again, could exceed peak inpatient capacity of COVID
INDIANAPOLIS— The number of reported flu-related deaths once again doubled in the span of a week, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Officials say 48 people have died from the flu so far this season. This is 24 more deaths than was reported the previous week. However, the deaths did not necessarily happen in the last week.
Comments / 2