Related
A Patriots trade for future Hall-of-Fame QB, and it’s not Tom Brady
Could the New England Patriots trade for Aaron Rodgers, rather than bringing back Tom Brady? In this farfetched NFL universe, anything is possible. With the Packers season nearly in the rearview mirror, let the Aaron Rodgers trade scenarios commence. No. 12 took a slight step back this season, but it’s...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady Update
Earlier this season, the football world learned that Tom Brady was named in a lawsuit following the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency platform FTX. Well, new details have emerged from one of those impacted. According to a column from the Washington post, a legal clear lost $30,000 in the financial collapse. “As...
Patriots Get Three Key Players Back For Final Practice Of Raiders Week
TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots received some great news on the injury front before their trip to Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all returned to the field Friday at the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona.
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition
The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
Here’s Why Devin McCourty Had To Exit Patriots-Cardinals Game
TUCSON, Ariz. — Devin McCourty rarely leaves the field for the New England Patriots, but he was forced to late in Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. After bouncing off Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy during a fourth-quarter QB scramble, McCourty was pulled from the game by the NFL’s independent concussion spotter. The veteran safety had to enter the sideline medical tent for a head injury assessment while the Patriots put the finishing touches on their 27-13 victory at State Farm Stadium.
How Rex Ryan Became Infamous Figure In Patriots-Jets Rivalry
No great sports rivalry is complete without a good villain. They need to be easily hateable, of course, but also oddly compelling. That’s a role Rex Ryan was happy to play. For six seasons from 2009 to 2014, Ryan was the head coach of the New York Jets. From the day he was hired until the day he was let go, he remained brash, unapologetic and full-on obsessed with beating Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
Jayson Tatum ‘Wanted The Moment’ With Clutch Shot Over LeBron James
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn’t shy away from what was in front of him in the final seconds of regulation Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Celtics trying to respond after a 20-point collapse and needing a bucket to send the game to overtime, Tatum found himself face-to-face with LeBron James and met the challenge head-on.
Seahawks Forget How To Tackle On George Kittle’s 54-Yard Touchdown
“Thursday Night Football” has been an entertaining game for everyone who isn’t the Seattle Seahawks. Brock Purdy and the 49ers continue to impress many with what they’re doing on the gridiron as San Francisco carried a 14-3 lead into halftime over Seattle. The game, for the most part, hadn’t been completely one-sided in terms of on-field play but a crucial fumble at the end of the second quarter by Travis Homer helped set up a Christian McCaffrey one-yard touchdown. Not ideal but it wasn’t until the start of the second half that it got really ugly for the Seahawks.
Raiders Reportedly Not Allowed To Do This Kickoff Wrinkle Vs. Patriots
The Raiders showcased an apparent loophole on kickoffs last Thursday, but they might have to find another quirk to exploit. Las Vegas lost to the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 14, but during the game, it tried to put Los Angeles in a disadvantageous position as best as it could. Despite being indoors, the Raiders utilized a holder on Daniel Carlson’s kickoffs. Typically, someone is needed to hold the ball on a kickoff in the event there is poor weather. But special teams coordinator Tom McMahon used a holder because it apparently provides more hang time on Carlson’s kicks.
Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo Wants Bigger Role, Might Leave Without It
Jerod Mayo has explored coaching opportunities outside of New England in each of the last two offseasons. Don’t be surprised if this spring finally sees the 36-year-old leave the Patriots. Mayo interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching vacancy in 2021 and conducted interviews with both the Denver Broncos...
Bill Belichick, DeAndre Hopkins Share ‘Love’ During Patriots-Cardinals
When he wants, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick can be effusive in his praise for certain personalities around the league. It has been evident in the past with the likes of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor, Patriots legends James White and Tedy Bruschi and even punter Johnny Hekker. This season alone, Belichick has shared kind words about Rhamondre Stevenson, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and others.
Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Cools Off Bills Weather With Cheeky Shirt
The Dolphins potentially could be in danger of missing the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, and Miami’s schedule might prove to be difficult. Mike McDaniel’s team heads to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Snow is expected for Saturday night, and many pundits wonder if the cold will be too much for a team notorious for boosting up the heat at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Start Sunday vs. Lions
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is back under center. According to ESPN.com, Wilson will start Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Lions at Metlife Stadium. The 23-year-old replaces injured starter Mike White, who has yet to be cleared for contact after suffering a rib injury in last week’s 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Bill Belichick Recalls Brilliance Of Davante Adams From Patriots-Raiders Practices
TUCSON, Ariz. — When the Patriots and Raiders met for joint practices last August, many who were there, including players, left with the same takeaway: Davante Adams is incredible. To say that Adams dominated New England over the course of the two practices in Las Vegas would be a...
Texans WR Brandin Cooks 'Not Slated' to Play vs. Chiefs
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) is “not slated” to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. This will be the third consecutive missed game for Cooks as he continues to battle a calf ailment. Despite this, he remains the team’s leading receiver which is a testament to how brutal this offense has been. Their top two receivers will be missing on Sunday, with Nico Collins also set to miss the action. Chris Moore will now be the top option within the offense this weekend.
Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News On Multiple Key Starters
UPDATE (6:50 P.M. ET): After initially listing receiver Jakobi Meyers as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, the Patriots sent out a correction, changing his status to a non-participant. Meyers was limited Wednesday due to a concussion. ORIGINAL STORY: TUCSON, Ariz. — It’s looking more and more like the...
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Will Play Sunday vs. Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) will play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, per John Lydic of Erie News Now. Despite not practicing until Friday, Freiermuth was taken off the team’s injury report after just a limited practice designation to round out the week. With Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful for Sunday’s matchup against the Panthers, it downgrades Freiermuth’s fantasy value with the offense led by Mitch Trubisky. It might be best to store a backup for the fantasy playoffs just in case Freiermuth’s injury worsens or Pickett is put on the shelf for the remainder of the year.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert Among Three Players To Target In NFL Week 15
Week 15 means everyone plays, and every game — for the most part — matters for playoff implications. Here are three players I would target in both betting or fantasy based on their recent production, as well as this week’s matchup. Quarterback: Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Here...
