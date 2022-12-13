Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
Abercrombie Is Back, And Its Latest Sale Is Full of Gifts for You and Her
Although your past memories of Abercrombie may be of tweens crowding into a dark, perfume-filled storefront at the mall — we can assure you that's no long the case. In recent years, the brand has garnered a new reputation for its stylish, quality clothing for both men and women. From the return of Abercrombie jeans to its coveted double-lined bodysuits for women, few brands have seen a comeback like this. And right now you can score 40 percent off select styles plus 15 percent off (almost) everything else and even get your order by Christmas.
Gear Patrol
Need a Gift for a Golf Lover? Save 30% Sitewide at Stitch Golf Right Now
According to the National Golf Foundation, golf courses in the US saw a 22.8 percent increase in rounds played through the first six months of 2021 when compared to 2020. Since mid-2021, these numbers have only gone up. If you or someone you love has developed something of a golf habit during the past few years, snagging a golf gift is the perfect holiday surprise to further the obsession. Right now, you can save 30 percent sitewide at Stitch Golf, one of our favorite golf bag brands, making gifting that much easier. Just use code HOLIDAY30 at checkout.
Gear Patrol
The Two Best Massage Guns Are Having Competing Sales, and You Can Reap the Rewards
Some time ago, we pit the two top percussive massage guns, the Therabody Theragun Pro and the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro, against one another. And the race was a tight one — so tight that there wasn't really a clear winner between the two. While the Theragun ultimately took the top spot, thanks to its "ample amplitude and stall force, more ergonomic profile and interchangeable batteries," the Hypervolt was a very close second, especially for those on a budget. As if the battle wasn't contentious enough, both brands are also holding holiday sales right now with savings of up to $200 off.
Gear Patrol
Seth Rogen's Weed and Home Goods Brand Houseplant Never Goes on Sale — Until Now
Seth Rogen might be best known in Hollywood for his goofy-yet-endearing chuckle and stoner humor, but he's become a force to be reckoned with in the world of design, thanks largely to his weed-adjacent accessories and home goods brand Houseplant. Unfortunately for most, the gear the brand makes is pretty hard to come by and, even when you can find it in stock, it's usually pretty expensive. That's why it's such a big deal that the brand is having a sale right now — and some of the gear is as much as 50 percent off.
Gear Patrol
Save up to 20% on Some of Our Favorite Luxe Camping Coolers, Solar Panels and More
Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day, and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. When it comes to spending time outdoors, people generally fall into two camps: those who choose to keep things...
Gear Patrol
Todd Snyder and L.L. Bean Created the Perfect Wool Shirt for Winter — And Now It's Up to $50 Off
Todd Snyder is known for its pretty epic collaborations, and this one is no different. Reviving and updating a classic silhouette from the L.L. Bean archives, this wool blend shirt jacket (or shacket) is a versatile, functional winter-weather staple. A GP reader favorite during Black Friday, the shirt is on sale again for $50 off in the Treeline (green) colorway and $30 off in Amber Gold.
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $280 Crossbody Bag for Just $59
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
These Best Selling Sam Edelman Flats Are on Sale at Nordstrom for up to 41% Off Select Colors
Ballet flats are the unsung hero of the footwear world. While they’ve never gone out of style, and we doubt they ever will, their presence within the realm of trends does ebb and flow. During seasons where we might see less ballet flats on runways and celebrities, we also...
Gear Patrol
This Bronze Tool Watch Is a Must-Have for Your Collection
Two brands, each especially known for collab watches, have teamed up again. Unimatic and Massena Lab have announced a new version of the former's Modello Quattro (AKA U4) watch with a bronze case. Despite bronze being so popular and Unimatic being so damn hip, it's the brand's first watch in the naturally patinating material. What took 'em so long?
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The North Face Cragmont Fleece Jacket. Up to 40% Off. Made...
Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Mattress Pad for the 'Best Sleep Ever' — and It's Up to 45% Off at Amazon
“It has turned my bed into a cloud” If you've been tossing and turning at night, it may be time to upgrade your bed. The good news is you don't have to replace your entire mattress to get a restful night's sleep. Instead, opt for a mattress pad backed by tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers. Right now, the Bedsure Mattress Pad is on sale for up to 45 percent off at Amazon. An easy and cost-effective way to make your bed more comfortable, the mattress pad is...
In Style
Amazon Quietly Added 7,000 New Winter Fashion Deals to Its Outlet, and We Found the 10 Best Starting at $13
While many brands have extended their Cyber Monday sales beyond just one day and into Cyber Week, Amazon has an under-the-radar section that offers deals on the season’s best-selling items year round. The retailer’s best-kept secret is its clothing outlet, and recently, Amazon quietly added 7,000 new winter fashion deals that start at just $13.
Gear Patrol
The Best Watches for Kids
Think back to the watch you had as a kid. Many of us had a timepiece of some variety early in life that left an impression — maybe it was half-calculator, some toy-like contraption, a simple Timex or a rugged G-Shock. And many now-adult watch nerds can trace their fascination with these little gadgets, at least in part, to a childhood memory. When you buy a kid their first watch, it's potentially much more than buying them a toy.
4 Top-Rated Pairs Of Uggs For Women You Can Snag On Amazon
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Ugg season is upon us! Ever since Uggs shot to popularity in the early...
This Darling Striped Turtleneck Sweater Has a Unique Detail—and It’s on Sale for Cyber Week
“This sweater is comfortable, flattering, stylish, and soft.”
50 of the Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon, From Vacuums to Headphones
Save big on popular brands like Bose, KitchenAid, and Bissell.
Amazon Shoppers Agree That the 'Hype Is Accurate' Around Hydro Flask Water Bottles — and They're on Sale Now
“They keep your water cold for what seems like forever” These days, there's no reason not to have a durable, compact water bottle — especially one that's designed to keep your liquids chilled or warm throughout the day. And while you could certainly opt for a standard reusable water bottle, there's one brand that's become a fan favorite: Hydro Flask. Right now, the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle is on sale at Amazon in certain colors and sizes, bringing down the price of the beloved reusable bottle...
Gear Patrol
The Best Sneaker Collabs of 2022 Came from Nike and Stüssy
Sneakers are no secret, at least not anymore. Each year, the year-end roundups are overrun with notable releases. Some are super-limited collaborations, while others are iconic new standard issues — sneakers that'll remain part of the given brand's core catalog long after the year is over. But it isn't easy to put these lists together, especially with the sheer amount of sneakers dropped annually.
moneysavingmom.com
Up to 50% off Crocs for the Family!
Zulily is offering up to 50% off Crocs for the Family!. Choose from lots of styles and colors. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And remember: if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
Gear Patrol
Coros Vs. Garmin: Which Running Watch Better Pumps Up Our Pacing?
For athletes wanting to mine as much data as possible out of their running and training performance, running watches can make for excellent fitness accessories. Packed with sensors to measure a bevy of health-related statistics, as well as GPS-tracking services to ensure your routes stay on-course, there's a lot that can be housed inside those tiny little faces to go beyond just telling you the time of day.
