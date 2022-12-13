Read full article on original website
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Patriots Get Three Key Players Back For Final Practice Of Raiders Week
TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots received some great news on the injury front before their trip to Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all returned to the field Friday at the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona.
Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition
The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
Texans WR Brandin Cooks 'Not Slated' to Play vs. Chiefs
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) is “not slated” to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. This will be the third consecutive missed game for Cooks as he continues to battle a calf ailment. Despite this, he remains the team’s leading receiver which is a testament to how brutal this offense has been. Their top two receivers will be missing on Sunday, with Nico Collins also set to miss the action. Chris Moore will now be the top option within the offense this weekend.
Raiders Reportedly Not Allowed To Do This Kickoff Wrinkle Vs. Patriots
The Raiders showcased an apparent loophole on kickoffs last Thursday, but they might have to find another quirk to exploit. Las Vegas lost to the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 14, but during the game, it tried to put Los Angeles in a disadvantageous position as best as it could. Despite being indoors, the Raiders utilized a holder on Daniel Carlson’s kickoffs. Typically, someone is needed to hold the ball on a kickoff in the event there is poor weather. But special teams coordinator Tom McMahon used a holder because it apparently provides more hang time on Carlson’s kicks.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie
Hailie Deegan will return in 2023 to the NASCAR Truck Series, competing with ThorSport Racing. Her signing reveals what is wrong with NASCAR. The post Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ex-QB Reveals How Josh McDaniels Outsmarted Bill Belichick In 2009
Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels will square off for the second time this Sunday. Their first matchup, way back in 2009, was a memorable victory for the latter. Early in McDaniels’ ill-fated tenure as head coach of the Denver Broncos, his team took down the Belichick-coached New England Patriots 20-17 in overtime. McDaniels celebrated that result with a series of emphatic fist pumps — then proceeded to lose 17 of his next 22 games before being fired.
49ers Clinch NFC West Division
For the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, the San Francisco 49ers are NFC West Division champs. San Francisco clinched its 21st division title in franchise history and a spot in the postseason following a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The win improved the 49ers to 10-4 as Kyle Shanahan’s group currently holds the No. 3 seed in the NFC, behind the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3).
Does Tom Brady Alter Game Plans? Bucs Coordinator Addresses Report
Tom Brady is not going behind anyone’s back in pursuit of an improved game plan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich shared Thursday. And while that notion having to be addressed might come as a surprise to some, Leftwich needed to provide those answers given a recent report which stated the 45-year-old quarterback was doing just that.
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Will Play Sunday vs. Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) will play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, per John Lydic of Erie News Now. Despite not practicing until Friday, Freiermuth was taken off the team’s injury report after just a limited practice designation to round out the week. With Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful for Sunday’s matchup against the Panthers, it downgrades Freiermuth’s fantasy value with the offense led by Mitch Trubisky. It might be best to store a backup for the fantasy playoffs just in case Freiermuth’s injury worsens or Pickett is put on the shelf for the remainder of the year.
Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Start Sunday vs. Lions
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is back under center. According to ESPN.com, Wilson will start Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Lions at Metlife Stadium. The 23-year-old replaces injured starter Mike White, who has yet to be cleared for contact after suffering a rib injury in last week’s 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Suffers Broken Finger, Could Miss Rest of Season
According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been diagnosed with a broken right index finger and could miss the final three weeks of the regular season. Lockett suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 21-13 defeat to the San Francisco...
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Misses Practice on Thursday
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Freiermuth did tell reporters earlier this week that he expects to play, but two consecutive days of no practice isn’t exactly telling the same story. The second-year tight end is amid a great second season, already surpassing his yardage total of 497 from his rookie season in four less games. At just 24 years old, it feels like he could be next up at the position. Keep an eye out for his practice designation on Friday.
Seahawks Forget How To Tackle On George Kittle’s 54-Yard Touchdown
“Thursday Night Football” has been an entertaining game for everyone who isn’t the Seattle Seahawks. Brock Purdy and the 49ers continue to impress many with what they’re doing on the gridiron as San Francisco carried a 14-3 lead into halftime over Seattle. The game, for the most part, hadn’t been completely one-sided in terms of on-field play but a crucial fumble at the end of the second quarter by Travis Homer helped set up a Christian McCaffrey one-yard touchdown. Not ideal but it wasn’t until the start of the second half that it got really ugly for the Seahawks.
Patriots Rule Out Three Starters For Pivotal Matchup With Raiders
The Patriots will be shorthanded Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. New England on Friday ruled out three starters for its pivotal Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders: cornerback Jalen Mills, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and wide receiver DeVante Parker. The Patriots also listed six players as questionable, including running back Damien Harris, receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward Close To Returning From Injury
Former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward yet again is going through another injury-riddled season. The 13-year NBA veteran has been sidelined for the last nine games due to a left shoulder injury, but reportedly could make his return to the court Friday night when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Atlanta Hawks.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert Among Three Players To Target In NFL Week 15
Week 15 means everyone plays, and every game — for the most part — matters for playoff implications. Here are three players I would target in both betting or fantasy based on their recent production, as well as this week’s matchup. Quarterback: Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Here...
Patriots Practice Notes: Top Playmakers Still Out Ahead Of Raiders Game
TUCSON, Ariz. — All signs point to the New England Patriots being without three of their top offensive playmakers for this week’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receivers Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and DeVante Parker (concussion) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) all were not participating at the start of Thursday’s practice inside Arizona Stadium, nor were offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee).
Jets Go Back To Zach Wilson Vs. Lions; Mike White Not Cleared
Zach Wilson, just a couple of weeks after being benched, now gets a chance to save the day for the Jets. Wilson will start for New York on Sunday in a massive Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. The second-year quarterback gets the call after Jets doctors wouldn’t clear Mike White for contact after he suffered a ribs injury last week in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
