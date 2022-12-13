Man arrested after holding child, 2 adults hostage in home

FORT COLLINS, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A man is facing multiple charges after barricading and holding a family hostage in a Fort Collins home on Monday.

According to the Fort Collins Police Department, 44-year-old Ricky Murphy was safely taken into custody after holding a family hostage in a Courtenay Circle home.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Monday when dispatchers received a report of an argument happening outside a home. According to police, Murphy had initiated the argument with one of the adults who lived inside the home.

According to FCPD, Murphy forced the man into the home where the other family members were. Police learned that Murphy was armed with multiple guns and was holding the family hostage inside.

FCPD said that Murphy was not a resident of the home but he did know the victims.

Officers and the Fort Collins SWAT team arrived on scene with crisis negotiators. Once law enforcement arrived, a child was able to exit the home uninjured, but Murphy continued to hold two adults hostage.

According to the FCPD, Murphy assaulted the two adults in the home.

At 9:44 a.m., police and negotiators were able to make contact with Murphy and convince him to exit the home with the two adults. The victims sustained moderate injuries but are expected to recover, according to police.

Murphy was arrested on the following charges:

Three counts of second-degree kidnapping

First-degree burglary

Second-degree assault

Three counts of felony menacing

Third-degree assault

Child abuse

“This was an extremely dangerous situation, and our dispatchers and officers used a variety of tools and tactics to pave a path for a safe resolution,” said FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda. “We’ll continue supporting the victims as they recover physically and emotionally from this traumatic incident.”

Murphy is being held at the Larimer County Jail.

