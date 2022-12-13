ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBOC

Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to Retire

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow

A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Lanes reopened on BW Parkway after tractor trailer overturns

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An overturned tractor-trailer caused delays on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Friday. U.S. Park Police shut down all southbound lanes past MD-201 near Kenilworth Avenue because of the crash. All lanes have reopened as of 8 a.m. Park Police were called to the crash scene...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

See how South Baltimore communities may transform with new plan that's 'really happening this time'

A graphic rendering of the transformed Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore includes a beach and kayak launch. Graphic Rendering Courtesy of Design company Field Operations. The residents of the neighborhoods around the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River have long felt hemmed in by highways and railroads — cut off from the rest of Baltimore City. Now, a plan is emerging to turn the area from what one community leader called a “dumping ground” to what another described as “Baltimore’s next great waterfront.” This isn’t the first plan to transform these communities. It’s just one of many that dates back more than a century to the days of the Olmstead Company, founded by urban planner Frederick Law Olmstead, none of which have gone much of anywhere.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out to millions tomorrow

There is only one day left before employees at a Maryland school district receive an early Christmas present in the form of a bonus payment of $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is intended as a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, AACPS says.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
beckersasc.com

$46M Maryland medical office building breaks ground

Ground has been broken on a $45.8 million, four-story medical office building in Columbia, Md. The building is part of a $5 billion plan to revitalize the Lakefront District. The 86,000-square-foot building will be 25 percent occupied by Orthopedic Associates of Central Maryland and is expected to open in 2024, according to a Dec. 14 news release from the Howard Hughes Corp., a building developer.
COLUMBIA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Former Mondawmin Target makes way for redevelopment, new community hub

What was once a Target store in west Baltimore will become a community hub to be called The Village at Mondawmin. Crews on Thursday began to raze the facade of the building to make way for a revitalization plan that will include medical and social services for older adults, health care-related services, workforce development opportunities and child care services, according to a statement.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Favorite Greek Resaurant Re-Opens in Edgewater After Being Wiped Out By Tornado

Chris's Charcoal Pit owners and staff remember the tornado spawned by storm Ida well. They crouched in the refrigerator and freezer area of their old place on 1946 West St. when the sky turned dark and green. That strip shopping area was virtually destroyed by the EF-2 twister that mangled homes, trees, and power lines throughout the city and Edgewater. But, now there is good news for folks who have missed the popular Greek restaurant that was visited regularly by Annapolis city dwellers, nearby businesses, and even Governor Larry Hogan. It's reopening in Edgewater, 3283 Solomon's Island Rd, Edgewater. Customers and Annapolis business associations heralded word of the re-opening. The new location in the old K-Mart Shopping Center in an area that used to have a Chinese food restaurant. A re-opening date has yet to be announced.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Baltimore County Will Pay Baltimore City $3 Million To Settle Water Bill Dispute

Baltimore County will pay Baltimore City $3 million to settle an ongoing dispute over water services from fiscal years 2014 through 2018, Lisa Robinson reports for WBAL TV-11. Baltimore City and Baltimore County share the same drinking water and sewer systems, though city residents were charged more for their use of those systems than residents in parts of the county during the time period.
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project

Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
BALTIMORE, MD

