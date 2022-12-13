Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Eating in Tahoe on a budget
Lake Tahoe is known for crystal clear water, sought after mountain slopes, endless hiking options and some gourmet dining experiences. But what about finding quality food without emptying the wallet? Tahoe has that covered as well. Empanash. Looking for delicious carnivorous or vegetarian options? Empanash has all bases covered, no...
Sierra Sun
The power of philanthropy (Opinion)
Snow is falling. Holiday cheer is spreading. It is a time to celebrate and reflect on a great year. It was a special one for me, as I celebrated 10 years at the helm of the Tahoe Fund. When I first joined the organization, we were a good idea just beginning to come to life: the first and only nonprofit in Lake Tahoe dedicated to raising philanthropic dollars for environmental improvement projects.
Record-Courier
Valley mourns loss of outdoors advocate Carlo Luri
Longtime trails advocate and Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce board member Minden resident Carlo Luri was remembered on Thursday not long after his sister Marina Luri-Clark posted the news of his death to Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart and unimaginable sadness that I share the news of my...
travelawaits.com
5 Amazing Stops On The Scenic Route From Reno To Lake Tahoe
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Are you looking for a scenic and relaxing drive to take in the incredible natural beauty of Lake Tahoe? If so, consider taking the Lake Loop route from Reno around Lake Tahoe, visiting Carson City and Virginia City. The route is breathtakingly beautiful. You’ll see incredible scenery, take in some history, and enjoy some lovely small towns that are great places to stop and explore.
Paradise Post
New gondola spans California’s biggest ski area
Starting Saturday, a new gondola will begin carrying passengers on a 2.4-mile ride over what is now — at 6,000 acres — the largest ski area in California. The gondola links two popular ski resorts in North Lake Tahoe, Alpine Meadows and Olympic Valley, in a 16-minute ride with views of the lake and the Sierra, according to Palisades Tahoe, the company that owns the resorts.
This Is The Coldest City In California
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Private Estate with Expansive and Beautifully Landscaped Grounds for $5.3 Million in Carson City, Nevada
1860 N Winnie Lane Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 1860 N Winnie Lane, Carson City, Nevada is a well appointed home built with privacy and comfort in mind from stunning mountain views and serene waterfalls to staying active with your very own tennis court and built-in heated pool with waterfall. This Home in Carson City offers 3 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1860 N Winnie Lane, please contact Christina Rice (Phone: 775-220-6281) at Corcoran Global Living for full support and perfect service.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe, Truckee communities granted $347k to improve mental, behavioral health services
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation on Wednesday announced $2.46 million in mental and behavioral health grants to be awarded to community-based organizations in nine mountain communities across North America, including Lake Tahoe and Truckee. This is the fifth year grants were awarded, with aggregate...
Sierra Sun
Dickson Realty agents receive industry honors
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Dickson Realty announced Wednesday that several of its agents were elected to positions for 2023 with the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors and the Tahoe Sierra Multiple Listing Service Board. The announcement came at the recently held Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors annual installation dinner at Tahoe Palisades.
Sierra Sun
Nevada County offers classes for building standards code update
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The 2022 California Building Standards Code Update (Title 24) will be effective Jan. 1. To prepare the community’s contractors for the update, the Nevada County Building Department and the Nevada County Contractor’s Association are offering a series of educational classes. “These codes update...
Sierra Sun
North Tahoe USASA awarded Sustainable Truckee sponsorship
TRUCKEE, Calif. — North Tahoe USASA is partnering with Visit Truckee-Tahoe, the official tourism authority for Truckee, a mountain town dedicated to sustainability with ambitious climate goals. USASA was awarded a Sustainable Truckee sponsorship from the organization to promote the North Tahoe Series and Futures Tour, a ski and...
californiaglobe.com
California’s Homeless Hustle is a House of Cards
It is evident now that California’s homeless solutions and the billion$ in funding are just one giant hustle – and maybe even a house of cards. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Encampment Resolution Fund grant program, a $700 million two-year program to close down homeless encampments and get people into housing and shelter is handing out another $240 million, the Globe recently reported.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
San Francisco home to the cheapest luxury hotel in California, study says
Many Californians would love to stay in a luxury hotel during a trip, but not everyone can afford it. Luckily, CashNetUSA compiled a list of the cheapest luxury hotels in each state that are perfect for anyone’s next vacation. Researchers were able to identify the cheapest luxury hotel one-night stay rates by searching Hotel.com. The […]
California restaurant considered the ‘best’ place to get hot chocolate
As temperatures cool across the Golden State, enjoying a cup of hot chocolate is a great way to stay warm. Yelp, the business review website, compiled a list of the “Top 25 places for hot chocolate across the U.S. and Canada,” and one restaurant from the Golden State topped the list. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates, located […]
KCRA.com
Thieves are draining California's Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards. Here's why
MANTECA, Calif. — Asmore Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards hit mailboxes, some Californians have had money from their card drained of its funds before they've been able to use it. Three consumers have reached out to KCRA 3 Investigates to report similar issues with their California inflation relief...
jammin1057.com
This Nevada State Park Has ‘Best Colorful Background’ In The World
A Nevada State Park was just voted for having one of the best colorful backgrounds in the world. Pantone, a company that specializes in providing color categorization, released its “color of the year,” which is Viva Magenta. Travel Experts at Planet Cruise created a list of must-see destinations based on Pantone‘s color of the year. These places are perfect for your next photo opportunity or travel wish list.
activenorcal.com
The NorCal Town Named ‘Rough and Ready’ Once Seceded from the United States
The only way you’ve probably heard of Rough and Ready, California is if you’ve driven on Highway 20 between Yuba City and Grass Valley. In fact, the small town in Nevada County has a population of less than 1,000 people, but its rich history, and interesting name, has caught the ire of many local historians.
2news.com
Christmas on the Comstock in Virginia City
Virginia City has been transformed into a winter wonderland and they are asking for your help in deciding which storefront is the most festive. If you live or are visiting Virgina City anytime from now until December 18, 2022, you can check out the town's holiday decor and vote on which business you like the best.
Sierra Sun
Winter storm causes power outages, school, road closures
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe residents spent the early part of this week digging out from a winter storm that packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging, caused road and school closures and thousands to lose power, some for several days. The storm entered the basin on Saturday...
