ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sierra Sun

Eating in Tahoe on a budget

Lake Tahoe is known for crystal clear water, sought after mountain slopes, endless hiking options and some gourmet dining experiences. But what about finding quality food without emptying the wallet? Tahoe has that covered as well. Empanash. Looking for delicious carnivorous or vegetarian options? Empanash has all bases covered, no...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

The power of philanthropy (Opinion)

Snow is falling. Holiday cheer is spreading. It is a time to celebrate and reflect on a great year. It was a special one for me, as I celebrated 10 years at the helm of the Tahoe Fund. When I first joined the organization, we were a good idea just beginning to come to life: the first and only nonprofit in Lake Tahoe dedicated to raising philanthropic dollars for environmental improvement projects.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Record-Courier

Valley mourns loss of outdoors advocate Carlo Luri

Longtime trails advocate and Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce board member Minden resident Carlo Luri was remembered on Thursday not long after his sister Marina Luri-Clark posted the news of his death to Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart and unimaginable sadness that I share the news of my...
MINDEN, NV
travelawaits.com

5 Amazing Stops On The Scenic Route From Reno To Lake Tahoe

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Are you looking for a scenic and relaxing drive to take in the incredible natural beauty of Lake Tahoe? If so, consider taking the Lake Loop route from Reno around Lake Tahoe, visiting Carson City and Virginia City. The route is breathtakingly beautiful. You’ll see incredible scenery, take in some history, and enjoy some lovely small towns that are great places to stop and explore.
NEVADA STATE
Paradise Post

New gondola spans California’s biggest ski area

Starting Saturday, a new gondola will begin carrying passengers on a 2.4-mile ride over what is now — at 6,000 acres — the largest ski area in California. The gondola links two popular ski resorts in North Lake Tahoe, Alpine Meadows and Olympic Valley, in a 16-minute ride with views of the lake and the Sierra, according to Palisades Tahoe, the company that owns the resorts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Private Estate with Expansive and Beautifully Landscaped Grounds for $5.3 Million in Carson City, Nevada

1860 N Winnie Lane Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 1860 N Winnie Lane, Carson City, Nevada is a well appointed home built with privacy and comfort in mind from stunning mountain views and serene waterfalls to staying active with your very own tennis court and built-in heated pool with waterfall. This Home in Carson City offers 3 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1860 N Winnie Lane, please contact Christina Rice (Phone: 775-220-6281) at Corcoran Global Living for full support and perfect service.
CARSON CITY, NV
Sierra Sun

Dickson Realty agents receive industry honors

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Dickson Realty announced Wednesday that several of its agents were elected to positions for 2023 with the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors and the Tahoe Sierra Multiple Listing Service Board. The announcement came at the recently held Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors annual installation dinner at Tahoe Palisades.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Nevada County offers classes for building standards code update

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The 2022 California Building Standards Code Update (Title 24) will be effective Jan. 1. To prepare the community’s contractors for the update, the Nevada County Building Department and the Nevada County Contractor’s Association are offering a series of educational classes. “These codes update...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

North Tahoe USASA awarded Sustainable Truckee sponsorship

TRUCKEE, Calif. — North Tahoe USASA is partnering with Visit Truckee-Tahoe, the official tourism authority for Truckee, a mountain town dedicated to sustainability with ambitious climate goals. USASA was awarded a Sustainable Truckee sponsorship from the organization to promote the North Tahoe Series and Futures Tour, a ski and...
TRUCKEE, CA
californiaglobe.com

California’s Homeless Hustle is a House of Cards

It is evident now that California’s homeless solutions and the billion$ in funding are just one giant hustle – and maybe even a house of cards. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Encampment Resolution Fund grant program, a $700 million two-year program to close down homeless encampments and get people into housing and shelter is handing out another $240 million, the Globe recently reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
jammin1057.com

This Nevada State Park Has ‘Best Colorful Background’ In The World

A Nevada State Park was just voted for having one of the best colorful backgrounds in the world. Pantone, a company that specializes in providing color categorization, released its “color of the year,” which is Viva Magenta. Travel Experts at Planet Cruise created a list of must-see destinations based on Pantone‘s color of the year. These places are perfect for your next photo opportunity or travel wish list.
OVERTON, NV
2news.com

Christmas on the Comstock in Virginia City

Virginia City has been transformed into a winter wonderland and they are asking for your help in deciding which storefront is the most festive. If you live or are visiting Virgina City anytime from now until December 18, 2022, you can check out the town's holiday decor and vote on which business you like the best.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Sierra Sun

Winter storm causes power outages, school, road closures

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe residents spent the early part of this week digging out from a winter storm that packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging, caused road and school closures and thousands to lose power, some for several days. The storm entered the basin on Saturday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy