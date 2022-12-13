Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Related
The Best Key Lime Pie in Illinois Might be at a Golf Course
Balls, tees and key lime pie? Who knew you could find this entire combo in one spot in Rockford. We're officially counting down to Christmas, less than ten days until those presents needs to be bought, wrapped and placed under the tree, if you still need a few gifts for the golfers in your life and you like pie, we found your next shopping stop.
Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
rockrivercurrent.com
‘I want these chickens to live in a dignified manner’: Rockford may allow residents to raise up to 4 hens
ROCKFORD — Don’t put all your eggs in one basket yet: City Council members could decide on Monday if residents can own hens. The latest push to allow Rockford residents to own hens started in April, when Alderman Bill Rose put forward an online petition to draw attention to the issue and facilitate discussion.
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
WIFR
Fewer stateline floral options as Crimson Ridge closes its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a Rockford staple that’s played a special part in both the greatest, and most difficult memories for many. Between holidays and weddings, to funerals for loved ones. “We’ve had a lot of hugs, we’ve had a lot tears,” said Longtime Crimson Ridge Employee...
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
rockrivercurrent.com
Golden Apple Foundation of Rockford names 20 finalists for annual awards
ROCKFORD — The Golden Apple Foundation of Rockford on Thursday released the names of 20 teachers from Winnebago and Boone counties who are finalists for the 2023 Golden Apple Awards for excellence in teaching. The pre-kindergarten through fifth grade teachers were chosen by a selection committee comprised of community...
High cost of homemade Christmas cookies a boon for Machesney Park bakery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The holidays typically mark the peak of the baking season when thousands of Stateline residents turn out dozens of Christmas cookies to celebrate. This year will certainly be no different in terms of the amount cookies baked. But, because prices of the ingredients that go into those cookies have skyrocketed, locals […]
WIFR
All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
You Better Think Twice If You Want To Own This Pet in Illinois
It's been more than a decade since I've lived in the Rockford area and for the past 4 years I've been in Montana, but it's nothing like you see on the television series Yellowstone. One part of the TV show that's somewhat accurate is the constant threat of wild animals...
Pucker up Rockford, The REAL Translation of Mistletoe is ‘Poop on a Stick’
Did you know that Mistletoe really translates to "poop on a stick?" BestLifeOnline. So let's go back, and back and back...Greek Mythology...The druids believes that "Mistletoe" was to be hung to ward off ghosts and witches. Also it is said that the mistletoe is good for providing cures for certain diseases and poisons...That is craziness. Ok, that whole "cure for poisons" thing. Real mistletoe is ACTUALLY poisonous...so there's that.
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Is This Illinois Restaurant’s Sign Funny or Frustrating? You Be The Judge
Have you ever driven by a storefront with a misspelled word on its marquee and cringed at the sight? Or perhaps you've chuckled at the creative rearrangement of letters that make a word look completely different from its intended form. Either way, spelling errors on marquees can be a source of both entertainment and frustration.
WIFR
Local distributor remains busy after height of pandemic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During the start of the pandemic, Jack and Co. Elderberry Syrup experienced a significant surge in sales. Nearly three years later, owner Nikki Schoeny says the business is doing better than ever. “It’s just word of mouth and referral and people know that it continues to...
Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens. There are multiple reasons why people would want to own some chickens, with the main one being sustainability. “To allow hens in single-family homes in the City of Rockford. Do I have a motion to […]
The Rockford BBB’s 12 Scams Of Christmas You Should Be Aware Of
That "gonna find out who's naughty and nice" line from Santa Claus Is Coming To Town is meant to describe Jolly Old St. Nicholas, but it could just as easily describe the efforts put forth by the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Rockford's BBB has put...
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford
At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
Lottery Player Scores Winning $500K Powerball Ticket in Small Illinois Town
Someone in a western Illinois town made a huge profit just in time for the holidays. According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Prophetstown, located in the far western part of the state near the Iowa border. The winning ticket, which...
Illinois Business Under Fire After Owner Poses With Questionable Sign
Posting potentially offensive signage in your business is risky because of social media for a number of reasons. Although some will say bad publicity is good publicity, that isn't always the case. The last thing a business should want is to go viral for the wrong reason. This is exactly the scenario for a Rockford, Illinois pub.
Q985
Rockford, IL
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2