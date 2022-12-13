ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Key Lime Pie in Illinois Might be at a Golf Course

Balls, tees and key lime pie? Who knew you could find this entire combo in one spot in Rockford. We're officially counting down to Christmas, less than ten days until those presents needs to be bought, wrapped and placed under the tree, if you still need a few gifts for the golfers in your life and you like pie, we found your next shopping stop.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Fewer stateline floral options as Crimson Ridge closes its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a Rockford staple that’s played a special part in both the greatest, and most difficult memories for many. Between holidays and weddings, to funerals for loved ones. “We’ve had a lot of hugs, we’ve had a lot tears,” said Longtime Crimson Ridge Employee...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Golden Apple Foundation of Rockford names 20 finalists for annual awards

ROCKFORD — The Golden Apple Foundation of Rockford on Thursday released the names of 20 teachers from Winnebago and Boone counties who are finalists for the 2023 Golden Apple Awards for excellence in teaching. The pre-kindergarten through fifth grade teachers were chosen by a selection committee comprised of community...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Pucker up Rockford, The REAL Translation of Mistletoe is ‘Poop on a Stick’

Did you know that Mistletoe really translates to "poop on a stick?" BestLifeOnline. So let's go back, and back and back...Greek Mythology...The druids believes that "Mistletoe" was to be hung to ward off ghosts and witches. Also it is said that the mistletoe is good for providing cures for certain diseases and poisons...That is craziness. Ok, that whole "cure for poisons" thing. Real mistletoe is ACTUALLY poisonous...so there's that.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Local distributor remains busy after height of pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During the start of the pandemic, Jack and Co. Elderberry Syrup experienced a significant surge in sales. Nearly three years later, owner Nikki Schoeny says the business is doing better than ever. “It’s just word of mouth and referral and people know that it continues to...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford

At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Business Under Fire After Owner Poses With Questionable Sign

Posting potentially offensive signage in your business is risky because of social media for a number of reasons. Although some will say bad publicity is good publicity, that isn't always the case. The last thing a business should want is to go viral for the wrong reason. This is exactly the scenario for a Rockford, Illinois pub.
ROCKFORD, IL
