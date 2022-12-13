ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

BreakingAC

Man accused of stealing loaded gun from ex-girlfriend ordered held

A Camden County man accused of stealing his former girlfriend’s gun and ammunition was ordered held in the Atlantic County jail Friday. Matthew Bay, 34, was moving out of his girlfriend’s Hamilton Township home when he allegedly took the weapon that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, along with another magazine of ball ammunition and more than $500, according to the charges.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man

Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday

The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
DOVER, DE
New Jersey 101.5

2 men found dead in NJ auto service garage

PAULSBORO – Two men found dead in a garage Tuesday were likely killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. Family members told 6 ABC Action News that Allen Nichols and Lloyd Campbell were in the garage that houses Campbell Towing and Auto Service, a long-time family business, on Monroe Avenue. A customer found them after knocking on the garage's door and got no answer.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

One shot overnight in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting that took place last night in the area of North New York Avenue. According to department, Atlantic City police officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue at 11:32 PM on December 10, 2022 in response to a Shot Spotter alert regarding shots fired. A 20-year-old male gunshot victim was discovered by officers in a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire in the 600 block of north New York Avenue. Additionally, evidence of gunfire was found in the area. As a result of the The post One shot overnight in Atlantic City appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in 2-car collision on Gloucester County highway

A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Gloucester County. A 52-year-old Marlton man was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WMDT.com

MSP investigating dirt bike thefts in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police say they have investigated multiple thefts of dirt bikes in Wicomico County over the past month. We’re told that during the course of the investigation, multiple suspects were identified in theft schemes, and troopers working with allied agencies and victims were able to identify one of the suspects involved in the theft schemes. It was also learned that there were subjects using social media to sell stolen property. Troopers conducted an operation, which resulted in three stolen direct bikes being recovered. All of been returned to their owners.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Man In Shooting: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said. U.S. Marshals arrested Brendan Blake of Lindenwold on Monday, Dec. 12, at about 6:45 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Daily Voice

Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report

Two people in South Jersey were found dead of what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, NJ Advance Media reports. The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro. An official cause of death awaits completion of an investigation by the medical...
PAULSBORO, NJ
WBOC

Updated: Police ID Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Eboni Fisher, of Camden, Del. Police said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling...
DOVER, DE
