ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting that took place last night in the area of North New York Avenue. According to department, Atlantic City police officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue at 11:32 PM on December 10, 2022 in response to a Shot Spotter alert regarding shots fired. A 20-year-old male gunshot victim was discovered by officers in a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire in the 600 block of north New York Avenue. Additionally, evidence of gunfire was found in the area.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO