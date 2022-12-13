Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly woman arrested for Delaware carjacking, stabbing; suspect had 1-year-old with her: Police
A woman arrested for carjacking and stabbing a victim in Delaware brought a 1-year-old child with her during the crime, according to Delaware State Police.
Driver, 34, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 34-year-old man was killed after his vehicle swerved off a South Jersey road and hit a tree before dawn Friday, NJ Advance Media reports. The fatal crash occurred near the 100 block of Laux Road in Gloucester County around 3:40 a.m., the outlet says citing Elk Township Police. Jose...
Multiple Gunshot Victims In Atlantic City: As Kids Walked From School
We have just confirmed news of the latest shootings in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Well placed City and Atlantic City Police Department sources have told us the following:. Two people have been shot. Approximately 10 gun shots were fired. It has...
Man who sparked EHT Walmart evacuation with knife will stay in jail
An Ocean County man was on probation and pretrial release when he allegedly brandished a knife at the Egg Harbor Township Walmart. David Brennan, 32, was ordered held in jail during a detention hearing Thursday. The store on the Black Horse Pike was evacuated Saturday afternoon, after Brennan allegedly held...
Man accused of stealing loaded gun from ex-girlfriend ordered held
A Camden County man accused of stealing his former girlfriend’s gun and ammunition was ordered held in the Atlantic County jail Friday. Matthew Bay, 34, was moving out of his girlfriend’s Hamilton Township home when he allegedly took the weapon that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, along with another magazine of ball ammunition and more than $500, according to the charges.
Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
Be On The Lookout For Porch Pirates In Atlantic And Cape May Counties
Isn't it so funny how much people think they can get away with in this day and age? What's wild is the fact that we're all monitored now more than ever before in the history of mankind. Think about it. Almost everyone has, at the very least, a Ring camera...
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
South Jersey Man Sentenced On Fentanyl Dealing, Gun Charges: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced on drug dealing and weapons offenses, authorities said. Neal Garrity was sentenced to four years in New Jersey State Prison on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine.
20-year-old Man Wounded, Vehicle Hit by Gunfire in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting this past weekend that injured a 20-year-old man. Just after 11:30 last Saturday night, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the area of the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a report of a shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert.
2 men found dead in NJ auto service garage
PAULSBORO – Two men found dead in a garage Tuesday were likely killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. Family members told 6 ABC Action News that Allen Nichols and Lloyd Campbell were in the garage that houses Campbell Towing and Auto Service, a long-time family business, on Monroe Avenue. A customer found them after knocking on the garage's door and got no answer.
One shot overnight in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting that took place last night in the area of North New York Avenue. According to department, Atlantic City police officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue at 11:32 PM on December 10, 2022 in response to a Shot Spotter alert regarding shots fired. A 20-year-old male gunshot victim was discovered by officers in a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire in the 600 block of north New York Avenue. Additionally, evidence of gunfire was found in the area. As a result of the The post One shot overnight in Atlantic City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver killed in 2-car collision on Gloucester County highway
A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Gloucester County. A 52-year-old Marlton man was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot, according to Monroe Township Police.
WMDT.com
MSP investigating dirt bike thefts in Wicomico Co.
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police say they have investigated multiple thefts of dirt bikes in Wicomico County over the past month. We’re told that during the course of the investigation, multiple suspects were identified in theft schemes, and troopers working with allied agencies and victims were able to identify one of the suspects involved in the theft schemes. It was also learned that there were subjects using social media to sell stolen property. Troopers conducted an operation, which resulted in three stolen direct bikes being recovered. All of been returned to their owners.
US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Man In Shooting: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said. U.S. Marshals arrested Brendan Blake of Lindenwold on Monday, Dec. 12, at about 6:45 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr.
Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report
Two people in South Jersey were found dead of what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, NJ Advance Media reports. The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro. An official cause of death awaits completion of an investigation by the medical...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Eboni Fisher, of Camden, Del. Police said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling...
