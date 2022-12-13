ShareWell Launches Free Peer Support Training Program to Help Combat America’s Mental Health Crisis

Mental health is a state of well-being in which every individual realizes his or her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to her or his community. It is not just the absence of mental illness. It is characterized by positive emotions, good relationships with others, and a sense of purpose. Mental health problems can range from mild to severe and can be temporary or long-term. They can include depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, eating disorders, and addiction. Let’s take look at some tips for taking care of your mental health.

8 DAYS AGO