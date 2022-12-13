ShareWell Launches Free Peer Support Training Program to Help Combat America’s Mental Health Crisis

Read full article on original website
Related
How parents can play a key role in the prevention and treatment of teen mental health problems
More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide. The COVID-19 pandemic is a likely contributor to these startling figures, but rates of teen mental illness have been rising over the past decade. One crucial factor that has received little attention in supporting teen mental health is the role that parents can play. This is surprising,...
Healthline
Grace Gaustad on Mental Health, Trauma, and Finding Purpose
Grace Gaustad (they/them) was playing piano at four years old and writing songs by six or seven. Around the same age, they started having severe anxiety. “Before I even was old enough to know what it was, my anxiety was pretty severe—enough for my parents to have me see a a doctor about it,” says Gaustad.
How My Telehealth Company Used Revenue-Based Financing – not VC – to Get Mental Health Services to Underserved Seniors
Beyond just the impact of COVID-19, the need for tele-mental healthcare and telepsychiatry services continues to expand, especially for rural communities. With the unpredictable venture capital market, startups offering telehealth services increasingly find themselves evaluating alternative financing options. I’ve noticed a number of alternatives have emerged in the last several...
Brightside Health Launches Telehealth Program to Combat Suicide Epidemic
– Brightside Health today announced Crisis Care, a telehealth program treating individuals with elevated suicide risk. With the addition of Crisis Care, the company will expand its services to individuals experiencing acute suicidal thoughts and behaviors. – While telehealth has improved access to mental healthcare, the majority of virtual mental...
Schools are sounding the alarm on a growing mental health crisis for America’s kids
A national poll found that 90% of administrators say there is a growing youth mental health crisis.
A child’s mental health concerns shouldn’t be publicized no matter who their parents are
Even politicians' children deserve privacy during a mental health crisis.
verywellmind.com
What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?
The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
ajmc.com
Cannabis Improves Quality of Life in Women With Treatment-Resistant Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia is a common pain syndrome that affects women twice as much as men. A version of this article was originally published HCPLive. This version has been lightly edited. Cannabis resulted in a short-term beneficial effect on quality of life (QoL) in women with treatment-resistant fibromyalgia, according to a study...
outsidetheboxmom.com
How To Break An Addiction
Are you struggling with an addiction? Millions of people are, and overcoming it can seem impossible. But it’s not. It is possible to overcome addiction with the right resources and assistance. If you want tips on overcoming drug addiction and achieving sober living LA, keep reading!. Things You Should...
Vital Launches Lab Results Tool to Help with Cures Act Compliance
Today, Vital, the leading AI-driven digital health company, launches Lab Results tool to help health systems comply with the 21st Century Cures Act, educate patients and expedite the sharing of results at the point of care. – Vital’s new tool helps health systems not only comply with the new mandate...
To Truly Address Behavioral Health Worker Shortages, We Need Telemedicine
In late September, the Senate Finance Committee released a bipartisan discussion draft bill that aims to address the nation’s crippling behavioral healthcare crisis by providing funding for 4,000 Medicare Graduate Medical Education psychiatry residencies over the next decade. Four thousand more psychiatrists are certainly a step in the right...
MedicalXpress
Short cognitive behavioral therapy program is also effective at reducing anxiety among school children
Anxiety disorders are highly prevalent psychological disorders among children. Anxiety negatively affects a child's sense of self-esteem, leading to under-achievement in school. Moreover, anxiety may exacerbate low self-esteem in children who already experience it. This increases their likelihood of avoiding socialization, indulging in negative interactions with their peers, and remaining absent from classes. If left untreated, anxiety can lead to severe psychological disorders over time.
sippycupmom.com
How to Take Care of Your Mental Health: 8 Tips to Help You
Mental health is a state of well-being in which every individual realizes his or her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to her or his community. It is not just the absence of mental illness. It is characterized by positive emotions, good relationships with others, and a sense of purpose. Mental health problems can range from mild to severe and can be temporary or long-term. They can include depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, eating disorders, and addiction. Let’s take look at some tips for taking care of your mental health.
Mental health care needs are increasing, but there's hope
The holidays are a time of warmth and connection, but they can also trigger painful memories of loss, trauma and loneliness. Driving the news: A new report by the American Psychological Association says a high demand for mental health services has led to longer waitlists, psychologist burnout and a large swath of unmet needs among Americans.
Healthline
How to Recognize Selective Mutism and Tips to Get Support
Some folks are naturally shy, especially around people they don’t know. But if you shut down completely and find it impossible to talk in certain situations, you may have selective mutism. Selective mutism is an anxiety disorder that most often affects children. In fact, about 1% of children seen...
verywellmind.com
Is ADHD a Mental Illness?
ADHD is a diagnosable mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It is estimated to affect 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States. At the same time, whether ADHD can be considered a mental illness is less clear. Kara Nassour, LPC,...
Healthline
Understanding the Link Between Suicide and Chronic Pain
Chronic pain can be debilitating on a physical and mental level. While it has been known to intensify suicidal ideation, you should know there are resources to help yourself or a loved one. Research shows that over. 25%. of people in the United States live with chronic pain, and that...
MedicalXpress
Patients with treatment resistant depression at higher risk of death
Patients with treatment resistant depression have a 23% higher risk of death than other depressed patients. They also have twice as much outpatient care and spend three times the number of days in inpatient care. These are the findings of a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry by researchers from...
Improving Patient Access to Med Services Named Top Priority for Health Systems
– Improving patient access to medical services remains a top priority for U.S. health systems as they grapple with economic uncertainty and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has altered patient behavior, according to a new report from the Center for Connected Medicine (CCM) and KLAS Research. –...
healthcareguys.com
Music Therapy and Autism
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause difficulties in social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviors. Music therapy is an evidence-based clinical use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship. A music therapist assesses the strengths and needs of each person with ASD using a personal, musical approach to aid in areas such as social skills development, sensory integration, reducing anxiety, and increasing self-esteem and motivation.
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0