James Kendall Buchanan, son of James Buchanan and Vera Piper was born March 11, 1938, on a farm in York County Nebraska. He graduated from York HS in 1957 and moved to Loveland in June 1957. In 1961 Jim entered the Air force in Lachlan AFB in San Antonio, TX later attending Tech School for mobile power production in Wichita Falls TX. In Dec of 1961, he was deployed to Oscan AFG South Korea until Jan 1963, returning home to work at Lowry AFB on the missile sites for 2 years. That’s where he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Hellickson and they married in Jan 1964. Their first son Robert was born in August 1964. Jim was discharged May 1965 and in June went to work for Hunter Funeral home as Mortician for 20 years. Jim and Mary Ann welcomed the birth of their second son in March of 1968.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO