ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Longmont Leader

Universal recycling could come to Longmont as soon as 2024

Longmont is moving forward with universal recycling and composting ordinances in the commercial sector to help achieve the city’s ambitious zero waste goals. At a workshop Tuesday, city council supported a timeline that would put universal recycling in place by June 2024 with enforcement beginning the next year and food composting by the commercial sector in June 2025 with enforcement the following year.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont High School Trojan Band celebrates 100 years

A group of 22 Longmont students started a band in 1922, and 100 years later, their legacy continues. The Longmont High School Trojan Band is performing Wednesday evening in a 100th anniversary celebration, which will include history and memorabilia displays. Preparing for the celebration has given students and organizers a...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

James Kendall Buchanan

James Kendall Buchanan, son of James Buchanan and Vera Piper was born March 11, 1938, on a farm in York County Nebraska. He graduated from York HS in 1957 and moved to Loveland in June 1957. In 1961 Jim entered the Air force in Lachlan AFB in San Antonio, TX later attending Tech School for mobile power production in Wichita Falls TX. In Dec of 1961, he was deployed to Oscan AFG South Korea until Jan 1963, returning home to work at Lowry AFB on the missile sites for 2 years. That’s where he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Hellickson and they married in Jan 1964. Their first son Robert was born in August 1964. Jim was discharged May 1965 and in June went to work for Hunter Funeral home as Mortician for 20 years. Jim and Mary Ann welcomed the birth of their second son in March of 1968.
LOVELAND, CO
The Longmont Leader

Over and out: Longmont Twin Peaks Charter punches through Denver Waldorf 33-13

Longmont Twin Peaks Charter’s river of points eventually washed away Denver Waldorf in a 33-13 cavalcade in Colorado girls basketball on December 15. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Dec. 14, 2022

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch SkyView darts by Denver Bruce Randolph in easy victory 60-14

Highlands Ranch SkyView’s river of points eventually washed away Denver Bruce Randolph in a 60-14 cavalcade on December 15 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Verlita Adel Lindsay

JULY 21, 1932 – DECEMBER 8, 2022. Verlita A. Lindsay, 90, of Fort Collins, CO, passed peacefully on December 8, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Fort Collins, CO, December 16, 2022. Lita was born July 21, 1932 in Chicago, IL, at Ravenswood...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Zoom: Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon leaves Aurora Overland in its wake 64-28

Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Aurora Overland 64-28 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 16. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Natalie "Nan" Grace Jacobson

July 9, 1981 - December 8, 2022. Natalie “Nan” Grace (Babler) Jacobson, 41, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep from a seizure on December 8, 2022 at her home in Loveland, Colorado. Nan was born July 9, 1981 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, to Carl and Linda Babler and was welcomed by her loving family. She had a joyful childhood spent on the family farm. Summers and vacations were spent visiting family in New York, spending time in Chicago and Florida. She accepted Jesus into her heart enthusiastically at the age of 4. She loved Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and her church community was a second family. Nan was creative, artistic and playful throughout her life. Nan graduated from Cuba City High School in 1999 and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2003.
LOVELAND, CO
The Longmont Leader

Littleton Heritage triumphs in strong showing over Aurora Smoky Hill 65-30

Aurora Smoky Hill had no answers as Littleton Heritage compiled a 65-30 victory on December 16 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
LITTLETON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont Silver Creek defeats Grand Junction in lopsided affair 54-19

Longmont Silver Creek’s competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Grand Junction 54-19 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver D’Evelyn pours it on Longmont Silver Creek 58-27

Denver D’Evelyn controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-27 win against Longmont Silver Creek for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 16. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy