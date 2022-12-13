Read full article on original website
This week in Longmont: Holiday schedules for City facilities
Most City facilities will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Trash, recycling and compost will be collected one day later throughout the week. Recreation facilities will be open on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 Find schedules at longmontcolorado.gov/holidays.
Longmont family discovers piece of history in antique camera
Father and daughter Andrew and Violet Oliver were searching a Longmont antique shop when they stumbled upon a Brownie camera. When they opened it up the family discovered film that had never been seen before. What the pictures revealed would change the family’s appreciation of history forever. The father-daughter...
Universal recycling could come to Longmont as soon as 2024
Longmont is moving forward with universal recycling and composting ordinances in the commercial sector to help achieve the city’s ambitious zero waste goals. At a workshop Tuesday, city council supported a timeline that would put universal recycling in place by June 2024 with enforcement beginning the next year and food composting by the commercial sector in June 2025 with enforcement the following year.
High Plains Bank buys Longmont building, announces new executives
High Plains Bank has purchased a building on Main Street in Longmont and announced new executives in its leadership team. The community bank acquired the 5,800-square-foot building at 385 Main Street for $2.07 million on Dec. 1, said John Creighton, the bank’s CEO. “We have needed office space for...
Longmont High School Trojan Band celebrates 100 years
A group of 22 Longmont students started a band in 1922, and 100 years later, their legacy continues. The Longmont High School Trojan Band is performing Wednesday evening in a 100th anniversary celebration, which will include history and memorabilia displays. Preparing for the celebration has given students and organizers a...
SVVSD to acquire $6.1M land in Frederick for future high school
The St. Vrain Valley School District board voted Wednesday to sign closing documents for the purchase of 73 acres in Frederick. The $6.1 million land, at 3160 Godding Hollow Parkway in Weld County, is zoned for residential development, which allows a school to be built on the property. “It would...
James Kendall Buchanan
James Kendall Buchanan, son of James Buchanan and Vera Piper was born March 11, 1938, on a farm in York County Nebraska. He graduated from York HS in 1957 and moved to Loveland in June 1957. In 1961 Jim entered the Air force in Lachlan AFB in San Antonio, TX later attending Tech School for mobile power production in Wichita Falls TX. In Dec of 1961, he was deployed to Oscan AFG South Korea until Jan 1963, returning home to work at Lowry AFB on the missile sites for 2 years. That’s where he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Hellickson and they married in Jan 1964. Their first son Robert was born in August 1964. Jim was discharged May 1965 and in June went to work for Hunter Funeral home as Mortician for 20 years. Jim and Mary Ann welcomed the birth of their second son in March of 1968.
CDOT kicks off winter with free tire checks and resources for the public
Winter is here, and CDOT is bringing together winter safety partners to share information, free tire checks, snow tire discounts, tire giveaways, snowplow tours and photo opportunities and more at the Winter Wise Village event on Friday, Dec. 16, from noon to 2 p.m. The Winter Wise Village will feature...
Over and out: Longmont Twin Peaks Charter punches through Denver Waldorf 33-13
Longmont police report: Dec. 14, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
More than 150 students present innovative projects in STEM fair
Charlie Danko, an eighth grader at Flagstaff Academy Charter School, isn’t content with just creating robotics — he wants to save people’s lives too. For his school’s annual STEM fair, he 3D printed and programmed a robot that aims to make workplaces safer. “My project is...
Verlita Adel Lindsay
JULY 21, 1932 – DECEMBER 8, 2022. Verlita A. Lindsay, 90, of Fort Collins, CO, passed peacefully on December 8, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Fort Collins, CO, December 16, 2022. Lita was born July 21, 1932 in Chicago, IL, at Ravenswood...
Natalie "Nan" Grace Jacobson
July 9, 1981 - December 8, 2022. Natalie “Nan” Grace (Babler) Jacobson, 41, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep from a seizure on December 8, 2022 at her home in Loveland, Colorado. Nan was born July 9, 1981 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, to Carl and Linda Babler and was welcomed by her loving family. She had a joyful childhood spent on the family farm. Summers and vacations were spent visiting family in New York, spending time in Chicago and Florida. She accepted Jesus into her heart enthusiastically at the age of 4. She loved Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and her church community was a second family. Nan was creative, artistic and playful throughout her life. Nan graduated from Cuba City High School in 1999 and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2003.
