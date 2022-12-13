North Carolina man releases cookbook of recipes made while battling ALS

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — When Greg Groce was diagnosed with ALS, he had to quit working immediately.

He decided to fill his days cooking and sharing recipes on social media. He created a page on Facebook called Back40Cookin’ .

Hundreds of people started following it, and restaurants and chefs started reaching out. Greg got eight food sponsors for his page and a request to release a cookbook.

All this success came as he lost his ability to speak and walk independently. But the effects of the terminal illness have not stopped Greg.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith shares his story.

