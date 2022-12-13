Read full article on original website
Republican Sen. Bob Rankin announces resignation
Republican Senator Bob Rankin of Carbondale has announced his resignation from the Colorado State Senate according to the Colorado Senate Republicans.
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
The House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but it did not provide additional details on the topic of the inquiry.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
WBKO
Sen. Rand Paul reacts to threat against him, area schools, Sen. Mitch McConnell
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many parents of students from Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools were angered by the decision of school officials to not cancel school yesterday amidst a shooting threat. However, Sen. Rand Paul, who was also targeted in the threat, said it is...
Senate Democrats plan to probe corporate abuses with new subpoena powers
WASHINGTON — Two days after Democrats clinched an outright majority in the Senate, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden sent a letter to the CEO of the biopharmaceutical company Amgen seeking answers to a host of questions involving tax avoidance. “In advance of potential public hearings and proposing new legislative...
The difference a 51-49 Senate majority makes to Democrats
Democrats were going to control the Senate in January regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, since a Democrat occupies the White House. CBS News projects Warnock will keep his seat in the Senate, meaning Democrats will have...
House committees finalized; Dems lose JFAC seat in 'unprecedented' move
BOISE — New House Speaker Mike Moyle stuck to his guns Friday, reducing representation for minority Democrats on the key budget-writing committee by half and saying he thought that was “what’s best for the state of Idaho.” The move came as the House wrapped up its organizational session on its second day, finalizing all committee assignments and chairmanships as it readies for the upcoming legislative session that kicks off Jan. 9. ...
Top Senate Republican Says Republican Leadership "Caved" to Democrats
Top Senate Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is accusing Senate GOP leadership of “caving” to Democrats, according to The Hill. Scott made the comments on Fox Business, saying that Republicans “caved in on the debt ceiling, caved in on a gun bill, caved in on a fake infrastructure bill.”
McCarthy plays hardball with GOP rebels over committee assignments
House Republicans are delaying decisions on prime committee assignments, which could help Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy undercut the opposition to his bid for speaker.
Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines lobbied fellow Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to oppose the confirmation of a University of Montana law professor for the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Daines’ office did not respond Friday to a request for comment. One day earlier, Daines’ […] The post Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Sinema's exit from Democrats could complicate efforts to organize Senate
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party could complicate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's efforts to organize the Senate ahead of the next Congress.
eenews.net
What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
Lummis tapped as next Senate Western Caucus chairperson
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., announced Thursday that she will take the gavel as chairperson of the Senate Western Caucus for the 118th Congress. She succeeds Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., as he steps into the role of chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “Wyoming issues are Western issues, and it is critical to elevate their importance with policymakers and agencies here in Washington,” Lummis said in...
Schumer says Sinema can keep committee assignments after leaving Democratic Party
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Friday announced he will let Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) keep her committee assignments after she dropped her affiliation with the Democratic Party and said she would identify as an Independent. Schumer added Sinema’s decision will not affect Democratic control of the Senate’s committees, including the power to issue…
Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
fox56news.com
Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader
Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term. Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another...
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
linknky.com
Supreme Court says school tax credit law unconstitutional: NKY educators weigh-in
The Kentucky Supreme Court upheld a decision from a Franklin Court Judge that Kentucky’s new tax credit scholarship program is unconstitutional. The ruling confirms another major win for public school advocates and educators in Northern Kentucky after Northern Kentucky University declined to take action on becoming a charter school authorizer on Tuesday, effectively taking them out of the running for the authorizer role.
linknky.com
Southgate schools withdraws nickel tax; city suggests residents ‘let your voices be heard’
In November, Southgate Independent Schools Superintendent Greg Duty reported to the Southgate City Council that the school board had passed a recallable nickel tax. But that request has been withdrawn, according to a Tuesday Facebook post from the city of Southgate. “Southgate Independent School has notified the city and city...
