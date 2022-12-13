ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
CBS News

The difference a 51-49 Senate majority makes to Democrats

Democrats were going to control the Senate in January regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, since a Democrat occupies the White House. CBS News projects Warnock will keep his seat in the Senate, meaning Democrats will have...
Idaho State Journal

House committees finalized; Dems lose JFAC seat in 'unprecedented' move

BOISE — New House Speaker Mike Moyle stuck to his guns Friday, reducing representation for minority Democrats on the key budget-writing committee by half and saying he thought that was “what’s best for the state of Idaho.” The move came as the House wrapped up its organizational session on its second day, finalizing all committee assignments and chairmanships as it readies for the upcoming legislative session that kicks off Jan. 9. ...
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines lobbied fellow Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to oppose the confirmation of a University of Montana law professor for the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Daines’ office did not respond Friday to a request for comment. One day earlier, Daines’ […] The post Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
eenews.net

What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
ARIZONA STATE
Wyoming News

Lummis tapped as next Senate Western Caucus chairperson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., announced Thursday that she will take the gavel as chairperson of the Senate Western Caucus for the 118th Congress. She succeeds Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., as he steps into the role of chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “Wyoming issues are Western issues, and it is critical to elevate their importance with policymakers and agencies here in Washington,” Lummis said in...
WYOMING STATE
KOLR10 News

Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill

Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
fox56news.com

Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term. Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another...
MAINE STATE
linknky.com

Supreme Court says school tax credit law unconstitutional: NKY educators weigh-in

The Kentucky Supreme Court upheld a decision from a Franklin Court Judge that Kentucky’s new tax credit scholarship program is unconstitutional. The ruling confirms another major win for public school advocates and educators in Northern Kentucky after Northern Kentucky University declined to take action on becoming a charter school authorizer on Tuesday, effectively taking them out of the running for the authorizer role.

