Donald Trump Trading Cards Sell Out as NFTs Worth Over $500k
The former president announced he is selling the online tokens as part of a "major announcement" on Thursday.
WCNC
NC Supreme Court strikes down state Senate map, OKs revised state House map
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday delivered a mixed ruling on a string of voting maps. In a 4-3 ruling split along ideological lines, the Democratic majority on the state’s highest court ruled that a state Senate map that will give Republicans veto-proof control within the chamber next year created “stark partisan asymmetry in violation of the fundamental right to vote on equal terms.”
Former Vice President Mike Pence visits the Billy Graham Library
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Vice President Mike Pence was in the Queen City Tuesday. Pence visited the Billy Graham Library to sign copies of his autobiography, 'So Help Me God.'. Pence also joined Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, for a ribbon cutting and...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
WCNC
Madison Cawthorn sued by powerhouse Indiana law firm for more than $193K in legal bills
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Congressman Madison Cawthorn is the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by an Indiana law firm that claims he hasn't repaid them more than $193,000 in legal fees this year. According to the suit filed in the US District Court in Southern Indiana, Rep. Cawthorn...
WCNC
