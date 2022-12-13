Read full article on original website
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle and located 42-year-old Angela Ramsey in the area with an expired tag on her vehicle.
Search Warrant at Graves County Residence Reveals Stolen Vehicle, Drugs and Guns
A raid on a Graves County residence resulted in the discovery of a stolen vehicle, guns and drugs. Sheriff Jon Hayden reported the arrest of 26 year old Daniel Crump, of Pryorsburg. While serving the search warrant, deputies recovered a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle stolen in the Wingo area in...
Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating
CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
Hopkinsville Man Charged With South Fowler Avenue Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged Thursday morning after he was reportedly identified as a person who broke into a shed on South Fowler Avenue Tuesday. Hopkinsville Police say 41-year-old Isaac Dodd was identified by the owner of the home as the person who broke into a shed and stole tools and building supplies.
Clay man arrested for selling Suboxone
The Webster County Sheriff's Office arrested Jordan Wright, 31, of Clay, on Thursday at the Webster County Court House in Dixon.
Hopkinsville Man And Woman Charged With Endangering Child
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time. The child was reportedly taken by a neighbor who showed up in a vehicle shortly after law enforcement arrived.
Car Reported Stolen From Aspen Drive Residence
A car was reported stolen on Aspen Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a black 2014 Nissan Altima was taken Monday without the owner’s consent. The car is valued at $9,000. No arrest has been made.
Former Hopkins County resident loses over $2,000 after falling victim to sheriff scam
Kaylee Tow is a recent college graduate. She moved to Alabama for school and that's where she's been residing for the past few years. Tow recently fell victim to a phone scam that traced back to her home town of Madisonville, Kentucky. "I got a call on my phone that...
Electronics Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A tablet and a computer were reported stolen on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a Samsung tablet, an HP laptop, and multiple Visa debit cards were taken out of an unsecured vehicle. The items have a total value of $6,269. No arrest has been made.
Man wanted on attempted murder, attempted robbery charges arrested in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – A man wanted on a warrant for multiple charges out of Tennessee is behind bars. Earlier this month, detectives with the Glasgow Police Department began assisting the Christian County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation into Isaac Adkisson, 19, of Glasgow. Adkisson is formerly from Dickson, Tennessee.
Propane Tanks Stolen From Hopkinsville Factory
Several propane tanks were reported stolen from a Hopkinsville factory Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 10 forklift propane tanks were taken from Douglas Auto Tech sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. The tanks have a total value of $3,750. No arrest has been made.
Police Investigate Burglary With Shots Fired
A homeowner reportedly fired her gun at two people attempting to enter her home on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 am they were called for a report of a burglary in progress and found that the homeowner had shot at two suspects that were trying to enter her home through the back door.
Russellville police conducting theft investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
Graves County woman pleads guilty to wanton endangerment after children exposed to meth
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
Paducah man arrested after deputies discover over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine in car, authorities say
PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing multiple charges after a traffic-stop led deputies to uncover crystal meth, pills, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia, they say. According to a Monday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Daniel Miller was arrested and charged after deputies found 119.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, eight suspected Adderall pills, 12 suspected clonazepam pills, 2.7 grams of marijuana, plastic baggies, and $298 in cash believed to be proceeds from trafficking illegal narcotics.
Hopkinsville Fraternal Order Of Police Embraces ‘Shop With A Cop’
The Hopkinsville Lodge No. 12 Fraternal Order of Police conducted its heartwarming, family-friendly “Shop With A Cop” annual experience Wednesday evening — providing children the opportunity to experience law enforcement elements while grabbing gifts for themselves, their siblings and their loved ones. Royale Marfil, public affairs officer...
Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
One person hospitalized after morning shooting in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person has been hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday morning in Clarksville. Clarksville Police said that at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with...
Trigg sheriff, jailer and fiscal court being sued in federal court
CADIZ, Ky. — A woman arrested this past January for burglarizing the home of Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is suing the sheriff, Trigg County Jailer James Hughes and the Trigg County Fiscal Court, which oversees the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department and all Trigg County Jail operations. Cadiz...
Pembroke Man Injured In Wednesday Night Rollover Crash
A wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County sent a Pembroke man to the hospital Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Robert Jones was southbound when his truck ran off the road hitting a bridge before overturning into a ditch. Jones was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated before he was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for leg injuries.
