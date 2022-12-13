Read full article on original website
more1049.com
Arnolds Park City Council Considering Updates to Ordinance Involving Temporary Retailers
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Arnolds Park City Council is looking at making some changes to update an ordinance for peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants and some locals are chiming in on the proposals. Councilman Mitch Watters told the gathered crowd the main change right now would limit the...
more1049.com
Swea City Man Charged Following Wednesday Pursuit
Swea City, IA (KICD)– A Swea City man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit Wednesday evening. A deputy with the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office originally noticed a vehicle swerving around the road about eight miles south of Swea City shortly before nine o’clock. That vehicle is then said to have turned onto a gravel road traveling around 50 miles per hour.
more1049.com
Harris-Lake Park Considering Options for Possible Reconfiguration of Campus
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris-Lake Park School District is looking at potential changes to their elementary and secondary school buildings. High school principal Greg Hiemstra and elementary principal Mike Thompson presented some options for the school board at their meeting on Wednesday. Hiemstra tells KICD they were...
more1049.com
Charges Filed Against Driver Involved in Estherville Rollover
Estherville, IA (KICD)– One person is facing charges following a rollover crash over the weekend in Estherville. Police were called to the 900 block of West Central Avenue around 7:30 Saturday evening where officers attempted to have the driver stay in the vehicle until additional units arrived to assist him, but he reportedly did not comply.
more1049.com
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates on Splash Pad and Tennis Court Projects
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Initial conversations on getting a splash pad into Spencer are in the works but there is still quite a bit of work that will have to be done before that goal can become a fruition. Part of Tuesday’s discussion involved potential costs for the project that...
Sioux City Journal
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
more1049.com
Okoboji To Expand Marketing in Twin Cities Market
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji Tourism gave its annual update to the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that led to some tough conversations led by Supervisor Jeff Thee about any progress being made on improving the working relationship between the tourism committee and the local Chamber of Commerce.
kicdam.com
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
nwestiowa.com
Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road
SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
more1049.com
Boil Advisory in Place For Part of West Okoboji
West Okoboji, IA (KICD)– A boil advisory is in place a part of West Okoboji as of Wednesday afternoon. The order affects residents in the 2500 through 3100 blocks of Okoboji Boulevard because of a water leak that has been found near Pocahontas Point.
more1049.com
Five Injured in Crash Near Alton
Alton, IA (KICD)– Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Alton on Monday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 10 three miles east of town just before six o’clock that evening where it was learned 25-year-old Crisian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson lost control of eastbound pickup and collided with a westbound SUV driven by 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville.
kiwaradio.com
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
Jackson County Pilot
At least two hurt in bridge crash
At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 550th Avenue bridge over Interstate 90 in Jackson Monday. The crash happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Ambulance Service responded to the scene. See this week’s Jackson County Pilot for more...
nwestiowa.com
Man dies after car hits semi near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 48-year-old Omaha, NE, man died Thursday, Dec. 8, from injuries suffered two days earlier in a two-vehicle accident about four miles southeast of Sheldon. Brian Joseph Williams, formerly of Sheldon, was driving south on the 3400 mile of Nettle Avenue about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, when his 2018 Hyundai Elantra crossed the centerline and struck the rear axles of a cargo tank trailer attached to a northbound 2014 Peterbilt semitruck driven by 22-year-old Devon Timothy Stetson of Hull, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
more1049.com
“It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” Coming to Arts on Grand
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A holiday classic is coming to Arts on Grand in Downtown Spencer for two shows this weekend. “It’s A Wonderful Life” was originally created in the 1940s and Director Kyle Goeken tells KICD News the version he is bringing to town will take the audience back to that time period.
