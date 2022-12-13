Read full article on original website
Related
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
What Harry & Meghan’s ‘Fake’ Netflix Home Says About Documentary Ethics
From Prince William severing ties with his brother to Prince Harry blaming a tabloid for his wife’s miscarriage, there’s been no shortage of headlines coasting on the popularity of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan.But one headline stood out for what it says about the state of documentary filmmaking.On Saturday, the Daily Mail (which has been sued multiple times by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) published an article claiming that the mansion featured in the slickly produced docuseries is not actually the couple’s home. The news came after Redditors zeroed in on the home and found that it’s actually a bigger, more...
Comments / 0