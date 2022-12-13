ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The electric F-150 is the 'best truck Ford has ever made,' MotorTrend says

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXOXD_0jh2IeIU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19H79K_0jh2IeIU00
The Ford F-150 Lightning is the second electric pickup to win MotorTrend's Truck of the Year award.

Tim Levin/Insider

  • The Ford F-150 Lightning is MotorTrend's 2023 Truck of the Year.
  • The magazine says the electric model is Ford's best truck ever.
  • MotorTrend praised its acceleration, handling, style, and importance to the EV movement.

The all-electric F-150 is MotorTrend's favorite new pickup truck, nabbing the magazine's coveted 2023 Truck of the Year award.

But the F-150 Lightning isn't just the best truck this year. MotorTrend says it's Ford's best truck ever.

"The F-150 Lightning's instantaneous torque and standout ride and handling make it without a doubt the
best truck Ford has ever made," Ed Loh, the magazine's head of editorial, said in a press release. "The Ford F-150 Lightning is no less than a milestone achievement in the history of American mobility."

The Lightning is a massive deal both for Ford and the wider transition toward clean vehicles. A zero-emission version of America's most popular truck (the Ford F-Series), it's seen by many as a crucial stepping stone toward mass acceptance of EVs. (Electric cars make up some 5% of US car sales today .)

MotorTrend said the Lightning excels across six criteria : safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, and performance of intended function.

As opposed to other new electric trucks like the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T ( which won last year's award ), the Lightning targets existing truck owners with its familiar, traditional styling and feel . From the outside, it looks nearly identical to a gas-powered F-150.

"While some vehicles change the world by being radically different, others, like the Ford F-150 Lightning, change it by being different where it counts and familiar where it helps," MotorTrend said, adding that the truck "successfully bridges the gulf between the powertrain of the future and the pickup truck of today."

MotorTrend also noted the Lightning's $52,000 starting price (which is lower than other EV trucks), its ability to provide electricity to homes, job sites, and campsites, and its excellent handling. The Lightning accomplishes truck stuff as well as any of its gas-powered rivals, the outlet said, but towing is a weak spot for all electric pickups.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 59

lifeshort
3d ago

Electric vehicles work as well as this failed presidency cost to much unreliable can’t hold a charge and all hype no good results

Reply(1)
21
1 hunter
3d ago

yep you get a whole 78 miles to a charge while towing and they still catch on fire when water is added....there going to have to get alot better before I spend that kinda money on one...

Reply
8
Peter ocasio
3d ago

it does not work.my freind bought one and as soon as you put weight on it loses mileage not a good truck need better technology over price.

Reply
7
Related
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station

The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
NEWPORT, OR
Lima News

The wrong Americans are buying electric cars

Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top Speed

The Most Powerful Oldsmobile Cars Ever Built

Oldsmobile might not be around anymore after the company shut down in 2004, but many of us grew up with an Oldsmobile in our lives. We still see them at shows today, and they bring back fond memories. It's a classic American automotive brand that has a lot of very cool cars in its lineup - some of which are absolute beasts on the road. Let's take a look at some of the fastest Oldsmobiles ever made with horsepower as our unit to measure by.
TheStreet

GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Motorious

Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen

Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?

The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
notebookcheck.net

Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Benzinga

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
insideevs.com

Tesla Delivery Train Spotted Carrying Ridiculous Load Of EVs

We'll be honest to say right up front that this is one of those articles where you read the headline and think perhaps it's a neat story, but it can't really be that big of a deal. Well, think again. We clicked on the video of the "massive" Tesla delivery train and couldn't believe how long it keeps going and going and going.
Business Insider

Business Insider

779K+
Followers
46K+
Post
475M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy