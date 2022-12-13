ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tearful police pay silent tribute to boys who died in ice-covered lake tragedy

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6aNo_0jh2IYx000

Tearful police officers have been applauded by the public as they laid flowers near to where three boys died after falling into an ice-covered lake.

A group of 21 officers from West Midlands Police’s Chelmsley Wood neighbourhood policing team marched to the makeshift shrine, which has grown up near Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst in Solihull in the two days since the tragedy on Sunday.

The tight-knit community is still in shock since news broke on Monday that three boys – aged 11, 10 and eight – had died after being pulled from the water.

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in critical condition in hospital.

On Tuesday, a group of police officers arrived at the scene and held a two-minute silence before marching away, to claps from on-lookers.

The force’s officers were among the first rescuers on the scene and one had tried to punch through the ice to reach the youngsters.

Solihull Police also tweeted its “heartfelt thanks” to the community for its “overwhelming” support offered to all branches of the emergency services who attended the rescue and since.

It came as a relative of one of the boys who died has spoken of the unimaginable pain faced by the youngsters’ families.

The aunt of 10-year-old Jack Johnson, who is reported to have been trying to save others who fell into the water near Birmingham, used a social media post to thank members of the community for their support.

In a post on social media, Jack’s aunt, Charlotte McIlmurray, described the tragedy as a “nightmare”, adding “that two families can’t wake from the pain is unimaginable”.

“He (Jack) was my nephew, so I know the pain is a million times worse for their moms, dads, sisters/brothers,” she added.

Numerous bunches of flowers left near the scene included tributes from the emergency services, the NHS, local politicians, Marston Green FC and friends of the boys.

Birmingham City Football Club head coach John Eustace also laid flowers on Tuesday, on behalf of all those at the club.

Mr Eustace, who was born in Solihull, laid a floral wreath of blue and white at the foot of a tree which has become the focal point of mourning near Babbs Mill Lake.

The wreath had a card which read: “Sending our deepest condolences and love to those affected by this tragedy.

“You are in our thoughts. From everyone at Birmingham City Football Club.”

After laying the wreath, Mr Eustace stood for a moment, in silence, before leaving.

You will never be forgotten boys, our three Kings of Kingshurst.

People of all ages had continued to arrive throughout the day to pay their respects.

Some had brought children’s toys, or sweets, to leave, others had balloons or bouquets.

The messages on the hundreds of cards told their own story, with several addressed to the “Babbs Mill Boys”.

One read: “You will never be forgotten boys, our three Kings of Kingshurst.”

Several others had cards dedicated to Jack, while others paid tribute to another boy by name, saying: “To Thomas, The world will not be same without you” and “Thomas, rest in peace. Love from Earl”.

Among the dozens of teddy bears, was one with the message: “RIP beautiful angels.”

Earlier, specialist dive teams had continued combing the lake, although West Midlands Police has stressed there are no reports of any other children missing, and the searches are thought to be in order to assist in piecing together the circumstances of what happened.

The divers came out of the water after lunchtime and later left the scene, which is still closed off to the public by a large cordon and police tape.

West Midlands Police said earlier in a statement: “Our searches at Babbs Mill lake in Kingshurst will continue today.

“The six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition. We will release further updates as soon as we are able.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Relatives’ ‘unimaginable’ pain as tributes are paid to boys who fell into lake

A relative of one of three young boys who died after falling into an ice-covered lake has spoken of the unimaginable pain faced by the youngsters’ families. The aunt of ten-year-old Jack Johnson, who is reported to have been trying to save others who fell into Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst, Solihull, near Birmingham, used a social media post to thank members of the community for their support.
newschain

Yorkshire chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel felt a lack of support from the ECB

Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has accused the former leadership of the England and Wales Cricket Board of failing to support him when he faced criticism over the reforms he led at the county. Lord Patel took over at Yorkshire in November last year after the county had been stripped...
newschain

Phil Bardsley signs for Stockport and donates his wages to charity

Former Premier League defender Phil Bardsley has donated his entire salary to charity after signing for Stockport until the end of the season. The wages of the 37-year-old full-back, who left Burnley in the summer after spells at Manchester United, Sunderland and Stoke, will go to the Sky Bet League Two club’s Community Trust.
truecrimedaily

Mo. mother arrested after 5-year-old had been 'dead for several days'

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 43-year-old mother was arrested and charged in connection with the death of one child and the neglect of another. On Dec. 3, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Kansas City Police responded to the 5700 block of St. John Avenue to a report of a dead child. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a deceased 5-year-old and another juvenile who was unresponsive. Authorities did not disclose the age of the surviving victim.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Man and woman arrested over deaths of boys aged two and five

A man and a woman have been arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two young boys.Emergency services were called to an address in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A woman was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property.The man was detained later and both were known to the children, according to the Metropolitan Police.I want to thank local people for the assistance they have given officers as they begin work along with partner agencies to...
New York Post

27-year-old woman stabbed to death at Manhattan women’s shelter

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a homeless shelter in Manhattan Friday night, police said. The victim was attacked by a 42-year-old woman just before 10 p.m. inside of the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street near 3rd Avenue in Midtown, according to the NYPD. Officers found the victim in the 6th floor hallway with stab wounds to the head, shoulder and thigh, cops said. She was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead about a half hour later, police said. The attacker fled the shelter and remains at large, according to police. She was last seen wearing a pink and white striped shirt and black pants. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
MANHATTAN, NY
BBC

Teen who died in crash was one of a kind - family

The family of a teenager who died in a single-vehicle car crash have described him as "truly one of a kind". Aidan Webb, 19, was killed after a Vauxhall Corsa crashed at North Crawley, Milton Keynes, on Saturday. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Slingshot Ride Goes Horribly Wrong as Bungee Cord Snaps

Screams rang out in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday night as a slingshot ride went out of control, throwing two teenage boys up into the air as one of the attraction’s bungee cords snapped free of its mooring. Video of the mishap at the temporary Winter Wonderland attraction shows the riders, aged 14 and 15, sitting in a green metal cage waiting to be catapulted. As tension builds in the bungee cords, one breaks loose, flinging the boys into one of the ride’s vertical posts. Authorities were called to the scene after the cage was left suspended in the air with the riders still trapped inside, but the teens were lowered to the ground and freed before officers arrived. Scotland Yard said there were no injuries reported in the incident. A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson said Thursday that the ride had been closed for an investigation.Winter wonderland slingshot fail 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/u8Ai7Q6YCI— ALBY LAD (@AlbyLad_) December 15, 2022 Read it at Evening Standard
The Independent

Detectives begin search for human remains as part of child death inquiry

Police investigating the death of a child have begun searching a garden after receiving information about the possible burial of human remains.West Midlands Police said the search operation at a property in Clarence Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, was not connected to the current occupants of the address.The force said in a statement: “Information was received relating to the death of a child at a house in Clarence Road in 2020 and an investigation has been launched.“Two people, a man aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on December 9 on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a...
newschain

Ben Case debating whether to go back over hurdles with Cobblers Dream

Ben Case has not lost faith in Cobblers Dream, although he does admit the Lanzarote Hurdle winner has yet to take to fences. Having taken the valuable Kempton prize in January, he chased home Banbridge in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockey’s Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. The Lady...
newschain

National Highways to lift almost 900 miles of roadworks before Christmas getaway

Nearly 900 miles of roadworks on England’s motorways and major A-roads will be removed ahead of the Christmas getaway. National Highways said it will ensure almost 98% of its network is fully open from 6am on December 20 until the end of January 2 by either completing or lifting roadworks.
newschain

Robert Murphy able to dream big with Darrens Hope

Robert Murphy has pinpointed a pair of options for Darrens Hope over the Christmas period – but is in no rush to get his Florida Pearl Chase winner back on track if conditions are not suitable. The eight-year-old has raced 36 times for owner and trainer Murphy, winning six...
newschain

Pipe may miss Welsh National with Gericault Roque

David Pipe faces a race against time to get Gericault Roque ready for the Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase at Chepstow over Christmas. Owned by Professor Caroline Tisdall and Bryan Drew, the six-year-old has developed into a consistent staying chaser. The master of Pond House hopes he will become...
newschain

Mark Wood revelling in return to Test cricket with ‘much more mature’ Ben Stokes

Mark Wood praised Ben Stokes’ mature captaincy style on his return to the Test arena after briefly contemplating a switch to white-ball only cricket a few months ago. The fast bowler was England’s highest wicket taker in a dismal Ashes series last winter, but missed the start of the national side’s red-ball revolution under Stokes and Brendon McCullum after having elbow surgery.
newschain

What can I do to help homeless people sleeping on the streets this winter?

It’s extremely cold right now – which means people who are sleeping rough are facing even bigger dangers than usual. Streets Kitchen, a grassroots group that delivers essential items to the homeless community, has warned they are still seeing 50-70 homeless people outside a day in parts of London – and they are ‘freezing, blue, shivering and scared’. With even colder temperatures on the way, there are serious concerns that some will freeze to death.
newschain

Ben Pauling eyes Kempton for Your Darling

Ben Pauling has pencilled in a Christmas target for Your Darling, who impressed when winning at Ascot last month. The Lord Vesty-owned seven-year-old travelled strongly and drew well clear of his 12 rivals before being eased down for a three and three-quarter length success over two miles and five furlongs.
newschain

How to handle offensive questions from family members this Christmas

Christmas is for spending time with family, whatever that looks like for you, but what if you’re feeling slightly apprehensive about seeing people you just know will ask intrusive questions?. Queries like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend/boyfriend yet?’, ‘Are you going to have kids?’, ‘Why aren’t you two married?’...
newschain

Irish Derby reverts to Sunday slot

Next year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby will revert to a Sunday slot for the first time since 2011 with an increased prize of €1.25 million on offer. The Group One event, which is held at the Curragh and was won by Ralph Beckett’s Westover this year, has been supported by the sponsor since 2008.
newschain

Children’s care home workers ‘leaving sector for retail and hospitality jobs’

Care workers in children’s homes are leaving for jobs in retail or hospitality as the social care sector faces “significant staffing challenges”, a report has concluded. Staff shortages lead to local authorities not having enough places for children to live or enough workers in homes with the necessary skills, Ofsted said in its report into education and social care in England.

Comments / 0

Community Policy