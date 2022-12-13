ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2023 Toyota Prius May Look More Expensive, But It Really Isn't

Arriving at your Toyota dealership early next year, the 2023 Prius hybrid. making an impact with its new, sporty design. It's a car that actually looks... good—and we bet you never thought you'd think that about a Prius. If the new styling doesn't get your Hybrid Synergy Drive, er, synergizing, check out the price, which is as easy on your wallet as the car is on your eyes: Toyota's MSRP is listed just under $29,000.
What Does Toyota’s ‘SR5’ Stand for?

The SR5 name has been around for decades, yet many people don't know what it means or where it came from. The post What Does Toyota’s ‘SR5’ Stand for? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
