Knights hit triple digits for 1st time in decades

The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team is scoring at an all-time rate.

On Monday, the Knights improved to 4-1 on the season with a 100-46 non-conference win at home over the Hope Academy Lions (1-2). Based on results posted on Minnesota-Scores.net, this was the first time K-W cracked the century mark in at least 17 years. It’s likely been longer than that; the scores are not available online before the 2004-05 season.

A made 3-pointer by junior Logan Carroll brought the house down in the closing minutes to push K-W to triple digits on the scoreboard. He became the 12th Knight to score in the game, embodying the selfless nature the team has played with this season.

“It feels pretty good,” said junior Colton Steberg of the team reaching 100 points. “I’ve never really seen that before. For us, as a new squad with five new starters, it feels pretty good.”

There was no dominant performance to fuel the scoring outburst. Steberg’s 17 points were a game high. He had 15 by halftime when the Knights led 61-25.

K-W did this against an opponent that had its own scoring exploits last time out, beating Chesterton Academy 99-54.

“We didn’t know a whole lot about them,” Lurken said of Hope Academy, an independent team hailing from Minneapolis. “It was hard to put together a scouting report. I didn’t know who their leading scorers were going to be, but we knew they put up 99 points in their last game, so we knew they were probably going to play an up and down style, which they did. I thought we did a very nice job of handling their full-court press. We definitely got more layups against it than we did turn the ball over.”

The Lions led 5-4 in the early going before a 9-0 Knights run set the tone for the rest of the night. Five more from K-W reached double-digit scoring with senior Alex Lee pouring in 14, senior AJ Higginbottom and junior Zach Mason adding 13, junior Lorenzo Stucci scoring 12 and Jase Graves hitting a trio of threes off the bench for 11 points.

K-W dominated the rebounding battle and forced turnovers at a high clip.

“Tonight, we were passing it all around and we were getting it up the floor,” Steberg said. “They weren’t really getting back a whole lot, so we kept chucking it up and getting a lot of open layups.”

Knights poach Panthers

The win against Hope Academy made it two in a row for K-W.

Before that, the Knights improved to 1-1 in the Gopher Conference with a 75-66 win Dec. 9 over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (0-3, 0-1).

K-W led wire to wire and by as much as 18 in the second half. NRHEG pulled as close as seven points with under a minute to go, but timely free throw shooting and defense preserved the win.

Higginbottom led with 20 points and Graves followed with 15.

NRHEG features five juniors in its starting lineup, meaning the Panthers could be a team to keep an eye on next season.

Lurken liked how his team performed on the back end of back-to-back games. The Knights suffered a 62-53 loss the night before to Maple RIver (4-1, 2-0 Gopher), the No. 3 ranked team in Class 2A in the Dec. 7 Minnesota Basketball News rankings.

“Sometimes you worry when you play a really good game the night before against a really good team like Maple River, even though we didn’t win we played very well,” Lurken said. “We didn’t want to have a letdown the next night. So we talked about having the same mindset we had the night before and take it to the next game against NRHEG. I thought our guys started off great and played well. I thought it was pretty impressive that we were able to score 75 points after playing a hard fought game the night before.”

Knights drop first game

Maple River came to Kenyon riding high on Dec. 8.

The Eagles boys moved up from No. 7 to No. 3 in the 2A rankings. That was thanks largely to a Dec. 3 win vs. previous No. 1 Minnehaha Academy (2-2).

Maple River entered Thursday’s Gopher Conference opener at 3-0 in non-conference games, with a 19-point average margin of victory.

Maple River beat K-W by 23 last season.

The odds were stacked against the Knights, but they gave their opponents to the west all they could handle in a 62-53 Maple River win.

K-W led for swaths of the opening 10 minutes and held Maple River without a field goal for the first 3 minutes, 2 seconds.

The Eagles began to create separation leading by 10 late in the half before a 5-0 Knights run. It was capped by an acrobatic layup by Higginbottom at the buzzer to make it 30-25 at the break.

Maple River quickly bulged its lead back to double digits. A pesky effort pulled the Knights back within 43-38 near the midway point of the second half when Cal Luebke assisted a Higginbottom bucket.

Lurken said he liked the effort his team gave and its ability to make Maple River work for shots on offense.

He also credited the balanced attack of Maple River, which features 6-foot-3 third team all-conference post Hayden Niebuhr inside and first team all-conference guard Mason Schirmer on the perimeter.

The Eagles were swarming on defense without fouling for the first 17 minutes.

K-W downs Schaeffer Academy

Every time Schaeffer Academy tried to make things interesting, K-W had a response.

None more resounding than a 12-0 run late in the first half fueled by four 3-pointers made by three different Knights. It pushed the lead to 18, where it would stand when the final buzzer sounded in K-W’s 68-50 win Dec. 6 in Kenyon.

Four Knights cracked double-digit scoring. Higginbottom and Lee led the team with 14 points and were followed by Steberg with 12 and Mason with 10.

“I thought the boys did a good job of just attacking and kicking it to the open guy,” Lurken said. “That’s what we talked about, we’ve got five guys on the floor who have the ability to get to the hole. We want to move the ball and if we attack the gap and you can get to the hole, get to the hole. If someone stops you, get it to a teammate.”

“An advantage for K-W this season is its interchangeability among positions. Steberg is the tallest on the roster at 6-foot-2, but everyone in the main rotation is 5-foot-9 or taller and with similar skill sets.

Any five players Lurken rolls out there are capable of switching screens on defense, shooting from the perimeter and driving to the basket.

Teams with a tall, traditional post may be tough to stop, but K-W neutralized Schaeffer Academy’s 6-foot-5 sophomore post Joe Gruenz to the tune of five points.

“I thought overall we did a pretty good job defensively. We aren’t a real tall team, but Cal Luebke’s a really strong kid, so he plays bigger than his size,” Lurken said of the senior forward. “AJ gets up and can rebound well for us. Colton and Zach both play pretty tough inside. Alex Lee, really, too. So we’ve got a lot of guys who aren’t necessarily post players but they can get in there and mix it up and rebound well. It helps make us versatile.”

Senior guard Jase Graves also sung Lee’s praises.

“Every day in practice he goes harder than everyone else,” Graves said. “He’s always getting boards. In the games, you can see it, he’s really putting his all into it.”

K-W opened the game on an 11-0 run. It held Schaeffer Academy without a point for the first 4 minutes, 39 seconds of game time.

The Lions hit five 3-pointers in the first half to stay within shouting distance for the first dozen or so minutes. They pulled within 24-18 before the Knights hit them with a shooting barrage of their own.

“Pretty much every kid on our team can shoot,” Graves, who contributed to the 12-0 run, said. “That’s always great. We changed our offense so it’s more of a spaced out offense, so we have room to drive and dish out to three.”

Schaeffer Academy’s trapping defense was largely ineffective in speeding up K-W, especially after the Knights settled in.

“They played kind of sloppy, but they also played really aggressive defense and were in passing lanes,” Graves said of the Lions. “As soon as we started pass faking, we got good looks on cuts, backdoor cuts.”

Defenses will have trouble keying on any one Knight on the scouting report.

“We’ve got some guys who are playing really unselfishly right now,” Lurken said. “It’s leading to some really good looks for their teammates. It’s fun to see that early in the season. The guys are starting to gel together and start to know where their teammates are and where they can find guys.”

A 35-second shot clock was used in the game. Shot clocks will be mandatory in the Minnesota State High School League for boys and girls beginning in the 2023-24 season.

This season, MSHSL rules permit the use of a shot clock if the host venue is equipped, if both teams agree and if game officials approve.

It had little impact on the game vs. Schaeffer Academy with neither team ever threatening a violation. A shot clock was not used in any other K-W game thus far.

On the horizon

Up next for K-W is its lone cross-division conference matchup 7:15 p.m. Friday at United South Central. The Rebels are 1-1 prior to a Dec. 13 meeting at Blue Earth Area. USC fell 74-44 to Waseca and won 63-47 at Randolph.

This is K-W’s first road game after a five-game homestand.

The Rebels are led by senior guard Nick Bushlack, an honorable mention all-conference performer last season. He scored 23 points and hit a pair of threes vs. Randolph. A key departure to graduation was third-team performer guard Colten Quade.

USC finished 12-16 overall and 5-11 in the Gopher Conference last season and took fourth place in the West division.

After USC is 7:15 p.m. Tuesday vs. division and Section 1A rival Bethlehem Academy (2-1, 0-1). The Cardinals opened with a 60-59 win vs. Wabasha-Kellogg and a 64-41 win at United Christian Academy before falling 64-63 in the conference opener to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.

BA finished 10-16 overall and 4-12 to place fifth in the Gopher West division.

K-W swept the season series last year 83-43 in Faribault and 58-38 in Kenyon.

The Cardinals graduated their lone all-conference performer, honorable mention Justin Simones.