Incoming state GOP representative compares vaccine mandates to slavery

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Incoming State Rep. Walter Hudson made comments over the weekend comparing mask and vaccine mandates to slavery.

Hudson, a Republican who was elected to represent District 30A, was on a panel at a Masks Off Minnesota event in Bloomington when he made the comments.

"The plantation owner who said 'I need cotton and you're going to pick it' is morally equivalent to the person today who says 'I don't want to get sick so you have to take the jab,'" he said.

He commented on how Gov. Tim Walz's COVID-19 policies polled well, and said "I don't care about polls - you know what else polled well at the time? Chattel slavery." He added that Jim Crow and Japanese-American internment also polled well at the time.

Former gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen was also at the event and said he was "encouraged" by Hudson's comments.

Since he made his statements, Hudson has come under fire on social media, but has doubled down on his beliefs.

DFL Party Chair Ken Martin shot back at Hudson on Twitter, saying that "The MNGOP and GOP continue to double down on crazy conspiracy theories, misinformation, and in this case fabricated false-equivalencies."

Hudson's district encompasses St. Michael, Albertville, Hanover, Otsego, and Rockford Township. He won his election by more than 25 points.

Isti Toppler
3d ago

Just how stupid is that statement. A totally ignorant attempt to evoke emotional and mindless reaction. The FACT that vaccinations HAVE saved billions of lives in neutralizing and or minimalizing the symptoms and illness is irrifutable. Yet ignorance persists. Such individuals professing such foolishness need to be held accountable for all the ok in ves lost.

Yvette Kohler
3d ago

Education research facts will help 💯 But listening to others especially these Politicians false statements not good. Like listening to these men that have no clue about a woman reproductive system body and how mask is slavery it's SAD. If yall don't want to use mask that on you all yall want to die so be it, what the doctors are trying to do is save our lives for us not to die.

Arturius Elan
3d ago

Nothing more than a typical GOP bit of fear mongering with no basis in reality. Standard playboy - call out slavery, Hitler, or communism.

