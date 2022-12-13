ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Skipping school

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
MANCHESTER — The school district is facing attendance issues, with chronic absenteeism rates increasing as the holiday season approaches.

WHAT: Superintendent Matthew Geary presented an update Monday focused on the Board of Education’s five priorities, discussed and outlined in meetings earlier this year.

HOW: Chronic absenteeism rates are up from last year, but the district is overall improving academically.

Superintendent of Schools Matthew Geary gave a fall update presentation at a Board of Education meeting Monday night, reviewing data for the school district’s five priorities, one of which is attendance.

