ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

OPEC keeps demand forecast stable, though uncertainties remain

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Global demand for crude oil is not expected to change much by next year given the mixed outlook for the world's leading economies, OPEC economists said Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OW1Ur_0jh2IDez00
OPEC economists left many forecast for supply and demand unchanged from previous estimates, though they noted the road ahead could be bumpy. File photo by Momamed Messara/EPA-EFE

"The global economy continued its recovery path throughout much of 2022, albeit at varying levels among regions, and with a notable slowdown towards the end of the year," economists at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries wrote in the monthly market report for December. "As the year 2022 draws to a close, the recent global economic growth slowdown with all its far-reaching implications is becoming quite evident."

OPEC nevertheless revised its world economic growth forecast up modestly to 2.8% for 2022, pointing to better-than-expected reports emerging during the third quarter. The U.S. economy, the world's largest, is expected to expand by 1.7% this year, a slight uptick from previous estimates, and grow another 0.8% next year, a level unchanged from the November report .

Year-on-year and consumer-level inflation in the U.S. economy increased by 7.1%, down from 7.7% in October and below the 9.1% peak from June. This marks the fifth month in a row for a decline in inflation and represents the smallest 12-month increase over the same period in 2021.

Growth in the European Union, where energy prices are creating substantial headwinds, for both this year and next remain unchanged at 3% and 0.3%, respectively. China, where the government is loosening pandemic-related restrictions, is on pace for a 3.1% expansion this year and growth of 4.8% next year.

Phil Flynn , an energy analyst at The Price Futures Group in Chicago, said in a report emailed to UPI that reopening in China is going to "put a further drain on tight global supply" of crude oil and other commodities, though OPEC economists left their demand expectations unchanged.

Global oil demand for 2022 is expected to average 2.5 million barrels per day, unchanged from the previous month's estimate. Oil demand next year is forecast to decline somewhat, to 2.2. million bpd. Global supply forecasts were also left unchanged for both this year and the next.

Looking ahead, OPEC sees several challenges remaining for a full global recovery. High inflation and the expected increase in interest rates from the world's leading central banks could be aggressive enough to usher in inflation, while a tight labor market, calls for higher wages and supply-chain issues all continue to create additional headwinds.

"However, a resolution of the geopolitical conflict in Eastern Europe and a relaxation of China's zero-COVID policy could provide some upside potential," economists wrote.

Crude oil prices on Tuesday were largely reacting to news of a slowdown in consumer-level inflation in the United States. The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, was up about 3% as of 10:45 EST to trade at $80.17 per barrel.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Spending on goods slows as inflation takes bite out of budgets

WASHINGTON (TND) — Americans pulled back their spending on goods last month as manufacturing also weakened in possible signs of a slowing economy feeling the effects of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to ease inflation. Retail sales had the biggest month-to-month drop this year with a .6% decline from...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Global coal usage rises to new high in 2022, energy agency says

Coal use across the world is set to reach a new record this year amid persistently high demand for the heavily polluting fossil fuel, the International Energy Agency said Friday. The Paris-based agency said in a new report that while coal use grew by only 1.2% in 2022, the increase...
AFP

Developing nations demand more money at crunch UN biodiversity talks

The thorny issue of how much money wealthy countries are willing to pony up to protect the world's remaining biodiversity took center stage Wednesday at UN talks in Montreal aimed at creating a "peace pact with nature." A long pause in technical talks on other items was resolved after China, the chair, held an hours-long meeting of the heads of delegations Wednesday, though the finance issue isn't yet settled.
CoinDesk

For Once, a Positive Inflation Surprise

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the most recent inflation numbers. U.S. headline inflation for November came in at 7.1%, vs 7.7% the previous month and the 7.3% expected by surveyed economists. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of core CPI was up just 0.2% month over month. This show looks at the numbers and market reactions, as well as what it might mean for the Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision expected on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CoinDesk

Hong Kong's New Bitcoin and Ether Futures ETFs Raise $79 Million in Trading Debut

Asset manager CSOP says its bitcoin and ether ETFs have raised nearly $79 million as they debut today on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The fund manager launched new bitcoin and ether futures exchange-traded funds (ETF) that began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Dec. 16, according to a press release. They will be the first listed bitcoin and ether futures ETFs available in Asia, according to CSOP.
SpaceNews.com

U.S. space internet companies fear competitive threat from China

WASHINGTON — In the global race to deploy broadband constellations in low Earth orbit, the United States holds a major advantage. However, the U.S. government should “enact policies and incentives to keep U.S. companies competitive internationally” especially against China, says a new report released Dec. 14 by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
WASHINGTON STATE
TechCrunch

Microsoft to start multi-year rollout of EU data localization offering on January 1

The EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud, as it’s branding the provision for local storage and processing of cloud services’ customer data, is intended to respond to a regional rise in demand for digital sovereignty that’s been amplified by legal uncertainties over EU-U.S. data flows stemming from the clash between the bloc’s data protection rights and U.S. surveillance practices.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
498K+
Followers
69K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy