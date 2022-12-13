Perry Township Schools Superintendent Patrick Mapes to retire in 2023

Perry Township Schools Superintendent Patrick Mapes announced plans to retire in June after leading the southside school district for six years.

The announcement early Tuesday came a day after the school board adopted his recommendation to end elementary school choice in a controversial vote that spurred parent opposition.

Mapes led the district as it successfully passed a $154 million operating referendum in May 2022 to help fund teachers and STEM programming and increase bus driver salaries.

“I have great pride in the work we have been able to accomplish as a team. I am grateful for the hardworking staff who have made the great successes of Perry Township Schools possible,” Mapes said in a statement. “I’m also thankful for the community for prioritizing education and supporting the district.”

Mapes, who accepted the position in July 2016, oversaw the district as it completed $153 million in construction projects, increased base salaries for teachers and secured over $32 million in teacher incentives, according to a district press release. The district also launched its own police force during his tenure.

Mapes’ compensation was $294,145 for 2021, according to state records.

The district will begin its search for a new superintendent on Dec. 21. Hiring a superintendent is one of the top jobs of the school board, and three new members will join the Perry board in January as it oversees that process.

The district said it prefers a candidate with superintendent or central office leadership experience, as well as at least three years of successful public school teaching experience, according to an announcement the district posted online about the search.

“Perry Township Schools is in great shape and ready for a new leader to come in and continue the work of serving students,” Mapes said in the statement.

Perry Township is home to a substantial population of people from Myanmar — the country formerly known as Burma — with a student demographic that is 30% Asian and 17% Hispanic, according to 2021-22 state statistics. Roughly 29% are English language learners, and 75% qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Marion County schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org .