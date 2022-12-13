ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kansas man lost nearly $1,500 in utility phone scam

SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man who got caught up in a utility phone scam earlier this week is out nearly $1,500. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old Saline County man reported he received a call from someone claiming to be with Evergy. The recorded call claimed that Evergy was on the way to disconnect service at a property the man owns in Falun as it was 60 days past due, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge

MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kan. man tried to cash fraudulent check, ran from police

MANHATTAN - A Manhattan man was arrested on Friday morning after attempting to cash a fraudulent check. According to the Riley County Police Department, 24-year-old Dale Corbin of Manhattan was at Commerce Bank on Poyntz Avenue around 9:00 am when he attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Employees at the...
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

Fatal Kan. hit-and-run driver put victim in his vehicle, fled

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run crash and asking for help to locate a suspect identified as 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado of Emporia. Just before 7:30p.m. Thursday the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a car striking a pedestrian at 6th...
EMPORIA, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy