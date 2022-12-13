Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Kansas man lost nearly $1,500 in utility phone scam
SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man who got caught up in a utility phone scam earlier this week is out nearly $1,500. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old Saline County man reported he received a call from someone claiming to be with Evergy. The recorded call claimed that Evergy was on the way to disconnect service at a property the man owns in Falun as it was 60 days past due, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge
MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
Company starting to recover oil from Kansas pipeline spill
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The company operating a pipeline that leaked about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek is recovering at least a small part of it from what was the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
Kan. man tried to cash fraudulent check, ran from police
MANHATTAN - A Manhattan man was arrested on Friday morning after attempting to cash a fraudulent check. According to the Riley County Police Department, 24-year-old Dale Corbin of Manhattan was at Commerce Bank on Poyntz Avenue around 9:00 am when he attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Employees at the...
Kansas officer responding to robbery call involved in crash
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a two vehicle crash involving a police officer who were responding to a robbery. Just before 9p.m. Monday, a police officer was responding to a report of a robbery in the 2900 block of SE California, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. A...
Fatal Kan. hit-and-run driver put victim in his vehicle, fled
LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run crash and asking for help to locate a suspect identified as 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado of Emporia. Just before 7:30p.m. Thursday the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a car striking a pedestrian at 6th...
Two jailed on drug allegations after violent Kan. traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent traffic stop. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 14, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 134th and U.S. 75 Highway on a 2007 Kia Amanti for alleged license tag violations, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The passenger...
KC man sentenced for killing girlfriend in front of her kids
KANSAS CITY—A jury convicted Dmarius M. Bozeman in the fatal shooting in February 2021 of Khasheme Strother, who was inside a Kansas City residence on W. Pennway with her three children, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In September, a Jackson County jury convicted 34-year-old Bozeman of...
