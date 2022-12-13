ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Mindful mental health tips for the holidays

A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway!. Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. Updated: 42 minutes ago. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

South Bend councilmember filing resolution for reparations

A South Bend councilman is filing a resolution for reparations. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr began developing the resolution in early April Part of the plan includes a formal apology and asks that money is invested into minority communities. Davis says that the resolution is not legally binding, but it could...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City of South Bend hopes to raise funds from bond issues, leases

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana has zero 24/7 emergency vet clinics and pet owners are concerned

MICHIANA. (WNDU) - As of right now, the only emergency veterinary clinics in Michiana are no longer open 24/7. “Used to be we had a consistent every night of the week, 24-hour care with our animal emergency clinic. The complexity of Covid, the complexity of veterinary shortages, the complexity of burnout in our profession, which are all very important factors, play a role in it not being available in 24-hour care now,” says Dr. David Visser, a veterinarian at Center for Animal Health in Edwardsburg, Michigan.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

St. Joseph Health System donates meals to senior citizens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good this holiday season?. How about the St. Joe Health System feeding some hungry local seniors?. Thursday was their 20th annual “Senior Holiday Meal Drive Through.” It was held at their pavilion on Cedar Street in South Bend. The prepackaged meals...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens

South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Plymouth student starts GoFundMe page for classmate killed in crash

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Maleek Steele, a 16-year-old student at Plymouth Community Schools, is being remembered by his classmates and the community in a special way following his death in a pedestrian-car crash on Monday. CoCo Rosales, a junior at Plymouth High School, has started a GoFundMe page to assist in...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first of six defendants charged with defrauding the South Bend Housing Authority has been sentenced. Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme. Taylor was a contractor who was paid for repair and improvement work that he never performed.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police Department uses new tech to fight crime

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- FUSUS combines multiple police department applications into one central system. TheSouth Bend Police Department is excited about this new system because it collaborates in real time with officers and the community. "That includes business participation, a residential camera registry, and also the ability to report to...
SOUTH BEND, IN

