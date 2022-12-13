Read full article on original website
WNDU
Mindful mental health tips for the holidays
A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway!. Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. Updated: 42 minutes ago. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8...
WNDU
‘Elf on a Shelf’ visits South Bend patient at Riley Children’s Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s difficult to be in the hospital during the holidays. That’s why nurses at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis are finding creative ways to bring joy to kids receiving care. Two young patients awaiting heart transplants have been hospitalized for months, one...
WNDU
Mishawaka High School students hold ‘Grocery Store Food Drive’ for those in need
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana this holiday season?. How about Mishawaka students coming together to provide meals for those in need?. Students set up their 42nd annual food drive at Mishawaka High School on Friday. It had aisle after aisle of donated food for families. “The...
WNDU
Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop. Officers recovered approximately 30 grams (30,000 milligrams) of suspected fentanyl. The DEA considers 2 milligrams of fentanyl to be a lethal dose for most people. Updated: 14 minutes ago. Crews were called just...
95.3 MNC
South Bend councilmember filing resolution for reparations
A South Bend councilman is filing a resolution for reparations. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr began developing the resolution in early April Part of the plan includes a formal apology and asks that money is invested into minority communities. Davis says that the resolution is not legally binding, but it could...
WNDU
City of South Bend hopes to raise funds from bond issues, leases
WNDU
Wings Etc. hosting ‘Dine to Donate’ event Thursday for Humane Society of St. Joseph County
(WNDU) - Wings Etc. is holding a “Dine to Donate” event on Thursday, Dec. 15, for the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. 15 percent of all pre-taxed food and soft drink sales at the South Bend (Ireland Road and Cleveland Road), Mishawaka, Elkhart, Dunlap, and Osceola locations will be donated to the shelter.
WNDU
Michiana has zero 24/7 emergency vet clinics and pet owners are concerned
MICHIANA. (WNDU) - As of right now, the only emergency veterinary clinics in Michiana are no longer open 24/7. “Used to be we had a consistent every night of the week, 24-hour care with our animal emergency clinic. The complexity of Covid, the complexity of veterinary shortages, the complexity of burnout in our profession, which are all very important factors, play a role in it not being available in 24-hour care now,” says Dr. David Visser, a veterinarian at Center for Animal Health in Edwardsburg, Michigan.
WNDU
St. Joseph Health System donates meals to senior citizens
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good this holiday season?. How about the St. Joe Health System feeding some hungry local seniors?. Thursday was their 20th annual “Senior Holiday Meal Drive Through.” It was held at their pavilion on Cedar Street in South Bend. The prepackaged meals...
abc57.com
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
22 WSBT
Multiple Michiana school districts e-learning Friday, cite illness, bus driver shortage
Edwardsburg Schools will be closed again tomorrow. All schools will be online and having remote learning. School officials say it's due to not having enough bus drivers. Edwardsburg's superintendent says if the district still doesn't have enough bus drivers for next week the schools will not close. But instead... the...
WNDU
Boss Services gifts a new furnace to single-mother in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Let’s take a look at what’s good here in Michiana. How about this Benton Harbor business that’s making sure their neighbors don’t go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway?. Boss Services gives out free furnaces every holiday season to...
WNDU
South Bend to light community menorah Sunday to celebrate start of Hanukkah
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hanukkah starts this Sunday at sundown!. To mark the occasion, the City of South Bend will be lighting the community menorah at Hunt Plaza at 5:30 p.m. Traditional treats will be served, songs will be sung, and rabbis will be on hand to offer words...
WNDU
New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A New Buffalo man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Michigan City on Thursday afternoon. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched around 1:05 p.m. to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street. The...
abc57.com
Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
abc57.com
Plymouth student starts GoFundMe page for classmate killed in crash
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Maleek Steele, a 16-year-old student at Plymouth Community Schools, is being remembered by his classmates and the community in a special way following his death in a pedestrian-car crash on Monday. CoCo Rosales, a junior at Plymouth High School, has started a GoFundMe page to assist in...
abc57.com
City of Mishawaka searching for new Program & Events Coordinator for the Parks Department
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The city of Mishawaka is searching for a new Program and Events Coordinator for the Parks Department. Job responsibilities include planning, implementing and the program managing of special events associated with local venues such as the Ball Band Biergarten, Ironworks Plaza and the Ironworks Building. Applicants must...
WNDU
Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first of six defendants charged with defrauding the South Bend Housing Authority has been sentenced. Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme. Taylor was a contractor who was paid for repair and improvement work that he never performed.
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department uses new tech to fight crime
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- FUSUS combines multiple police department applications into one central system. TheSouth Bend Police Department is excited about this new system because it collaborates in real time with officers and the community. "That includes business participation, a residential camera registry, and also the ability to report to...
WNDU
St. Joe County police help kids pick out presents, meet Santa for the holidays
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. Well, on Wednesday night, 16 News Now told you about Mishawaka’s “Shop with a Cop” event. On Thursday, it was the county’s turn to give back to kids in our community!. The St. Joseph County...
