‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer and save it for future generations. “It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing by […] The post ‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
This is the first time the Kansas Water Authority has voted to save what's left of the Ogallala
COLBY, Kan. — The board that advises the Kansas governor and Legislature on water policy now says the state needs to dramatically cut farming irrigation to stop draining the Ogallala aquifer. The vote by the Kansas Water Authority on Wednesday signals a call for a major shift in state...
Chronic absenteeism plagues Kansas K-12 schools
TOPEKA — The number of K-12 students in Kansas classified as chronically absent from school surged to 24.5% during the 2021-22 academic year as educators emerged from the darkest depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. The portion of Kansas students who missed more than 10% of school days — excused...
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
Influenza cases still on the rise around Barton Co. and Kansas
With masks, extra hand washing, and isolation, one of the few good side effects of COVID-19 was a decrease in the number of other viruses over the past two years. Those days are gone as Kansas continues to see a spike in various illnesses, which has caused several closures. Most dramatically, Osage City, located between Topeka and Emporia, closed its school doors until January. Locally, this weekend's Great Bend High School Mardrigals and Concert Choir performance was canceled due to staff illness.
🎤 Forward Ever: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
Enterprise parent company buys six Kansas publications
The Holyoke Enterprise and its parent company, Mullen Newspaper Company, has acquired Nor’West Publishing/Haynes Newspapers from Steve and Cynthia Haynes as of Dec. 2. The sale ends a 42-year history to the day for the Haynes family after they purchased their first newspaper. Brothers Jesse and Lloyd Mullen, owners...
Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Idling outside the Kansas strip mall, the behemoth SUV […] The post Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal
NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
Bubba's Homestead could benefit the community
Geary County resident Alyssa Petri has undertaken a project to develop a bee sanctuary and a market garden on her property adjacent to Clarks Creek Road southeast of Junction City. It will be called Bubba's Homestead. "I'm trying to amass a few bees so I can have pollinators and a market garden for the local community to come and get some fresh produce."
K-State’s Klieman named finalist for Bobby Dodd Trophy
MANHATTAN – After leading Kansas State to its third Big 12 title with a 31-28 overtime victory over No. 3 TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Championship, fourth-year head coach Chris Klieman has been named one of five finalists for the Bobby Dodd Trophy as the nation’s top head coach, officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl announced Friday.
Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to […]
Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January
Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than 7 in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University. But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade...
Ten area wrestlers ranked in Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings
Ten area wrestlers are ranked in this week’s Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings. Five are from Emporia High. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is 1st at 150. Lukas Hainline 5th at 138. Josiah Bradley is sixth at 285. Virginia Munoz is 3rd at 135. Kiana Flores-Delgado is 6th at 170. Council Grove...
State weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
$23 million awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $23 million has been awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that $23.1 million will be awarded to six service providers to connect high-speed broadband service to nearly 4,200 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities and other institutions in unserved and rural areas of the state. She said this is the second of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Grant Program.
Republican legislators pushing for KHP superintendent to move under jurisdiction of state AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of the Kansas Legislature less than a month away, some Republican lawmakers are proposing a plan to move the Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent to the state attorney general’s office, moving it from under the governor’s authority. State Sen. J.R. Claeys, R-Salina,...
Drinking and driving crackdown underway in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas law enforcement agencies will be taking part in a campaign aimed at combating drinking and driving. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation will start Friday, December 16 and continue through Sunday, January 1. According...
