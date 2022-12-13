Read full article on original website
Related
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Jan. 6 committee to vote on at least three criminal referrals targeting Trump: reports
The Jan. 6 select committee is reportedly planning to vote on at least three criminal referrals targeting former President Trump on Monday, a significant step from the panel as it nears the end of its year-plus investigation. Multiple outlets reported on Friday that the committee will vote to recommend the Justice Department pursue criminal charges […]
Comments / 0